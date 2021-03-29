Week 13 MDA Breakout Stocks - April 2021: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 6 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 200 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing research.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and at members' request into 2020, I now generate 4 selections each week, 2 Dow 30 picks, and a separate article for monthly Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks. I now offer 10 top models of short and long-term value and momentum portfolios that have beaten the S&P 500 since my trading studies were made public.

Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels above 80% not counting frequent multiple 10%+ gainers in a single week. Longer-term, many of these selections join the V&M Multibagger list comprising 197 weekly picks with over 100%+ gains, 74 picks over 200%+, 19 picks over 500%+, and 2 picks with over 1,000%+ gains since January 2019.

More than 200 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017. A frequency comparison chart is at the end of this article. Readers are cautioned that these are highly volatile stocks that may not be appropriate for achieving your long term investment goals: How to Achieve Optimal Asset Allocation

2021 YTD Breakout Portfolio Returns

The Breakout Picks are high volatility selections for short-term gains, but with no selections below $2/share, under 100k average daily volume, or less than $100 million market cap. The 2020 MDA Breakout ended the year +73.4% with returns through Week 52. Prior return performance and helpful strategy information are available here:

For 2021, the maximal average weekly returns are +19.05% for total 228.7% YTD maximal returns. Using the buy/hold model not following the Momentum Gauges is delivering minimal average +0.86% weekly return for minimal returns +10.3% YTD. The S&P 500 average weekly return is +0.49% YTD.

These returns include trading against all the Negative Momentum Gauge signal warnings which increases your risk of declines but are conducted without interruption for testing and measurement purposes. Last year we had 20 weeks with the Momentum Gauges® negative. Not trading in those 20 weeks increased the annual 2020 MDA breakout returns to +94.7%

The Weekly Momentum Gauge turned negative for Week 12 at the Friday close. This is the first negative weekly close since Week 45 of last year. The negative gauge values moved sharply above the 50 caution level this week up to 125.4. The Fed's stimulus activity is shown in dark blue from the SOMA holdings reports.

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The strong momentum run from November cascaded into sharp profit taking declines at the mid-February peak as investors traded out of high volatility momentum stocks into the safety of lower volatility value & dividend stocks. This is illustrated with the Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) shown below. We are seeing some early signs of support in momentum stocks building with a double bottom pattern and stronger probability of a rebound next week.

The Daily Momentum Gauge signal turned negative on March 23rd. The Daily Momentum Gauges have correctly called every major market direction change since they began and are reserved for members of my subscription service. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

The Week 13 - 2021 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The selections this week consist of 1 communication services, 1 technology and 2 healthcare sector stocks. These stocks are released to members in advance every Friday morning near the open and were selected on the strong early conditions of these sectors.

Forte Biosciences (FBRX) - Healthcare / Biotechnology ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) - Healthcare / Medical Devices

Forte Biosciences - Healthcare / Biotechnology

Price Target: $40.00/share (See my FAQ #20 on price targets)

(Source: FinViz)

Forte Biosciences Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients.

Source: Company resources

(Source: StockRover)

ViewRay Inc. - Healthcare / Medical Devices

Price Target: $7.00/share (See my FAQ #20 on price targets)

(Source: FinViz)

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Source: Company resources

(Source: StockRover)

Top Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 13

Applying the same MDA breakout model parameters to only 30 stocks on the Dow Index without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it may provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term. The most recent picks of weekly Dow selections in pairs for the last 5 weeks:

Symbol Company Current % return from selection Week (WBA) Walgreens Boots Alliance -0.97% (AMGN) Amgen Inc. +2.81% WBA Walgreens Boots Alliance -2.22% (JPM) JPMorgan Chase & Co. -0.68% (UNH) UnitedHealth Group +11.23% (CAT) Caterpillar, Inc. +6.74% UNH UnitedHealth Group +13.32% (AXP) American Express Co. +5.61% AXP American Express Co. +9.13% JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. +4.78%

If you are looking for a much broader selection of mega-cap breakout stocks beyond just 30 Dow stocks with more detailed analysis and strong returns, I would recommend the Growth & Dividend MDA Breakout picks released monthly for long term total return +41.8% avg. weighted monthly returns not including dividends all above 2%+ annually:

The Dow pick for next week is:

Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar was a recent prior pick in March currently up +6.7% with more room to run on strong net inflows and institutional buying. Next resistance is at 234/share with a high probability move to $240/share to the top of the positive channel. CAT is also one of the top industrial stocks in the ARK Fund set to gain additional investments from President Biden's $3 trillion infrastructure bill.

Background on Momentum Breakout Stocks

As I have documented before from my research over the years, these MDA breakout picks were designed as high frequency gainers.

These documented high frequency gains in less than a week continue into 2020 at rates more than four times higher than the average stock market returns against comparable stocks with a minimum $2/share and $100 million market cap. The enhanced gains from further MDA research in 2020 are both larger and more frequent than in previous years in every category. ~ The 2020 MDA Breakout Report Card

The frequency percentages remain very similar to returns documented here on Seeking Alpha since 2017 and at rates that greatly exceed the gains of market returns by 2x and as much as 5x in the case of 5% gains.

(Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The 2020 percentages of 208 MDA breakout stocks through 52 weeks of 2020 with 4 stocks selected each week.

MDA selections are restricted to stocks above $2/share, $100M market cap, and greater than 100k avg. daily volume. Penny stocks well below these minimum levels have been shown to benefit greatly from the model but introduce much more risk and may be distorted by inflows from readers selecting the same micro-cap stocks.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

The actively traded V&M Premium Portfolio ended 2020 up +47.48% through 52 weeks beating the S&P 500 consistently every year since inception. The Premium Portfolio gains were achieved despite 20 weeks moving to cash following the Momentum Gauge signals and total returns do not include the additional large gains from ETF bear funds suggested during the negative signal weeks.

All the very best to you, stay safe and healthy and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS