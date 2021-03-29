Photo by TebNad/iStock via Getty Images

The pandemic brought business activity to a halt and created demand destruction for oil. OPEC supply cuts buoy oil markets, and now Brent oil has spiked to around $64 per barrel. Certain oil names are making strategic moves in case the good times do not last. Baker Hughes (BKR) and Akastor (OTCPK:AKKVF) have agreed to merge their offshore drilling equipment units to form a joint venture in the offshore drilling market:

The 50:50 partnership will combine Baker Hughes ' subsea drilling systems business and Akastor's MHWirth subsidiary with the aim of driving productivity and cost synergies. Baker Hughes will get a cash payout of $120M from the new firm when the deal closes and will be owed another $80M, while Akastor will receive $100M in cash and be owed another $20M. The new company will finance the cash consideration via a $220M bank facility.

Pete Miller, former CEO of National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) will be CEO of the JV. Baker Hughes also has experience in acquiring offshore assets. A few years ago Baker Hughes merged with General Electric's (GE) oil and gas operations. At the time, subsea was the second-largest segment at GE Oil and Gas, representing over 20% of its revenue. The JV between Baker Hughes and Akastor could become a competitive threat to National Oilwell.

National Oilwell's Offshore Operations Could Be Vulnerable

Rising oil prices have spurred E&P in the oil patch, particularly in North American land drilling. In my opinion, oil needs to remain above $70 for a protracted period in order to spur E&P in offshore markets or subsea technology.

In its most recent quarter, National Oilwell reported revenue of $1.3 billion, down 4% Q/Q and down 42% Y/Y. Two of the company's main product categories experienced declines. Rig Technologies, which sells equipment to the offshore market, experience a 3% decline in revenue. Lower offshore drilling activity hurt the segment's equipment sales and caused its backlog to fall. I do not believe oil prices are robust enough to spur sales of the type of offshore equipment Rig Systems provides.

The above chart outlines the Q4 2020 offshore revenue for National Oilwell, Baker Hughes, and Akastor. Rig Technologies represents offshore equipment sales for National Oilwell, while the Oilfield Equipment segment represents offshore and subsea sales for Baker Hughes. Baker Hughes and Akastor would have proforma revenue of about $760 million, or over 70% higher than National Oilwell's offshore revenue.

The Baker Hughes JV will have far more scale in offshore markets than National Oilwell. It may also be able to drive cost synergies post deal. Its scale could allow it to wield more power in offshore markets vis-a-vis National Oilwell. It could potentially be more profitable than National Oilwell at lower price points. The potential for the Baker Hughes JV to wield power comes at National Oilwell's offshore segment has been unable to gain traction. I believe this makes the company vulnerable to another competitive threat.

National Oilwell Lowers Q1 2021 Guidance

Pfizer (PFE), Moderna (MRNA) and others have received Emergency Use Authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine. A pathway to reopening the economy now exists, which should be positive for oil markets and National Oilwell. However, the company recently divulged its Q1 financial results would fall below its previous guidance:

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) says operational disruptions and softer than forecast customer orders will cause Q1 operating results to fall below previous guidance. The company now forecasts consolidated Q1 revenues of $1.2B-$1.25B, below analyst consensus estimate $1.32B, with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $15M-$25M, vs. consensus for a $23.8M gain. "The extreme winter weather across Texas and Oklahoma, the ongoing effects of COVID-19 lockdowns, and the continued spending austerity from our oilfield customers are combining to take a greater-than-expected toll on our first quarter results," Chairman, President and CEO Clay Williams says.

National Oilwell's customers appear to have tightened the purse strings. They may wait until the economy fully reopens or until demand for oil is robust enough to justify equipment spending. Again, oil prices have been buoyed by OPEC supply cuts. At some point, strong demand for oil will have to materialize to justify current oil prices or for oil companies to open the spigot for E&P. For offshore and subsea, it remains unclear when or if oil prices will rise high enough to justify E&P in these sectors. This does not bode well for Rig Technologies, which represented 33% of National Oilwell's Q4 revenue.

At the high-end of management's Q1 revenue range ($1.25 billion), revenue would fall about 6% sequentially. This would follow the 4% decline in Q4. The devil in the details. If the lion's share of the decline is due to a further diminution at Rig Technologies, then that could be understandable. If the declines are driven by a pullback in the company's short cycle businesses, then that could be a little more disconcerting. At the end of the day, Rig Technologies is likely to face headwinds from stagnant E&P as well competition from proposed Baker Hughes JV.

Conclusion

NOV is up about 40% Y/Y. Management has done a yeoman's job of containing costs amid the pandemic. The company has working capital of $3.3 billion, which should sustain National Oilwell for several quarters. I rate NOV a hold as it attempts to stave off headwinds in offshore markets.