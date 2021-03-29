Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are taking the art world by storm. An NFT is a unit of data on the blockchain which can represent a digital file such as art, video, music or writing. Some of these digital files are selling for an insane price. A collage recently created by NFT artist Beeple sold for $69 million while Jack Dorsey's first tweet sold for $2.9 million. One can criticize this as a fad, but things such as artwork or sports cards have always sold for far more than their utility or earnings power as collectibles. So this type of human behavior is not new. Just the medium on where it is done is, thanks to blockchain technology.

This fad or trend is now spilling over into the world of investing. Companies like Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT), Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG), Funko, Inc. (FNKO) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) have shot up recently because they own a platform where art or sports collectibles or toys could potentially leverage this NFT phenomenon into a whole new revenue stream. WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) has shot up because of the introduction of its own NFT called WISe.Art, and the announcement of its auction of the first ever Secure Luxury NFT Watch this week. So far, WKEY is the company out of this group taking the most definitive steps towards using NFTs as part of its business model.

While the longevity of NFT usage in the art and collectible world is up for debate, Abaxx Technologies (OTCQX:ABXXF) (ABBX.N) will be using the NFT concept to create smart contracts for ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) investing and the green energy revolution. Abaxx is not a bandwagon jumper. Unlike many of these aforementioned companies that may have fallen into the NFT fad by accident, blockchain-based ledger technology is Abaxx's core competence and business plan. CEO Josh Crumb has been immersed in this technology for years:

As an investor speculating on the potentially powerful uses of blockchain, I strongly prefer to invest in a company led by someone who has been involved with it before it was cool. While I find it difficult to wrap my head around the enormity and meaning of blockchain and find myself lost in some of the details, I know enough about it to understand that it is a massive opportunity. The biggest error an investor can do right now is bet on the wrong horse. Chasing headlines instead of chasing a complete business model.

ABXXF has increased about 30% in March, partially fueled by the NFT hype, but remains mostly an undiscovered stock by the masses. I believe that once its technology and business plan is fully appreciated by the market, it will be trading at a substantially higher valuation.

Fellow Abaxx investor and Seeking Alpha author James Duade gets into excellent detail behind the technology. As an investor with little history of computer programming and a rudimentary understanding of blockchain myself, I appreciate the effort he took in developing such a well researched piece. The company is creating the Abaxx Exchange, or ACX, where Ethereum-based smart contracts will be traded. The ACX will start out trading liquified natural gas, with plans to branch out to precious metals, carbon credits and battery metals.

The exchange will seek to solve two issues of increasing concern of the capital markets through its trustless ledger technology; the aforementioned need of ESG investing and superior tools to manage privacy, data and network security on online commerce systems. James Duade also explains how the Abaxx Exchange can bring price transparency to ESG contracts and carbon credits and leverage Abaxx's sign and verify blockchain-based application to track the transactions through this blog post. Just like how digital art can be owned and ownership tracked through an immutable transaction record on the blockchain, the same concept can be extended to smart contracts on commodities.

The paradox of Tesla being green and the need to mine battery metals, and how Abaxx can solve it

There is no question that Tesla (TSLA) is aggressively valued. Tesla is a cult stock because people who invest in it or otherwise support it believe in a concept that represents something much bigger than a mere auto manufacturer. Tesla has the perceived position of incumbent manufacturer of the car of the future, from self-autonomous vehicles to being the cornerstone in fighting climate change and taking social responsibility. That's why when something as necessary as securing cobalt supply as an input to the batteries stirs up controversy. Cobalt is not mined in a particularly socially responsible nor environmentally friendly way. That, on top of its cost, is what is causing Tesla to move away from cobalt as an input as I described in previous articles.

The electric vehicle industry has an ironic issue that environmentalists are starting to target after the initial love affair of producing a car that doesn't emit carbon fumes exits its honeymoon period. While the end product might not be a polluter, the process of getting to that end product is a dirty game. Added pressures on the electric grid will force energy to come from somewhere, potentially spurring more use of non-renewable resources. Environmentalists and other Tesla superfans might hate oil, but they also hate the mining industry. How can the contradictory nature between the end result of an electric vehicle and the need for metals as inputs to create the vehicle and its battery be reconciled? The concept of ESG investing in the mining industry may be the solution.

Putting it in the simplest terms, ESG investing would decommoditize battery metals and the mining industry at large according to the pollutants and other social costs of mining that particular metal out of the ground. For instance, a mine with higher grades of copper that can be retrieved with comparably less carbon emissions and environmental harm would fetch a premium over copper that was dug out of the ground in the dirtiest way possible. Think of it like fair trade coffee and how that product commands premium pricing. Now think of a company that could back up its marketing claims with an immutable transaction record proving it.

Abaxx will tackle the EV and clean energy supply chain opportunity on multiple fronts through its series of blockchain-based technological verticals. If Tesla and other EV manufacturers are the "what" of moving beyond combustion engine vehicles in a truly green revolution, a company like Abaxx will be the "how". If an electric vehicle manufacturer makes claims of being an environmentally friendly carbon neutral company, Abaxx is one of the tools in which to hold that claim to account. Just like how the NYMEX brought oil pricing transparency to a fractured and semi-liquid market decades ago, the Abaxx Exchange will attempt to do the same for the green energy space.

Abaxx has heavyweight backers in the mining industry; they have great self-interest in premium pricing for their cleaner mining projects

A business plan, strong technology and necessary licenses to operate are all good things to have. But if a company doesn't have industry buy-in, it's not going to get anywhere. Especially in the commodities trading business which is already crowded with a few strong players at the top. This is another reason that makes Abaxx such a compelling investment. It has no shortage of support from commodity traders and mining leaders. Erik Townsend, host of the Smarter Markets podcast and an angel investor in Abaxx said the following in a podcast when referencing the need of the commodities futures trading process to move towards trustless distributed ledger technology:

Tell us more about that. I mean, you listened to Robert Friedland, Maryam Ayati, Jeff Currie's interviews. I have to tell you, I was surprised by them, Thom, because I thought when Josh Crumb first told me about this idea, I said, look as a former software architect and a commodity futures trader, I get it. And I think you've just got the recipe for the future here. But my prediction at that time was people in this industry aren't going to get it. And then I interviewed Robert Friedland. He's talking about blockchain before I could even bring it up. Maryam Ayati envisioning the entire supply chain being tokenized. And Jeff Currie who's, you know, old school died in the wool commodities guy is saying we got to get warehouse certificates on a blockchain. I was blown away by that.

As full disclosure, the Smarter Markets podcast is sponsored by Abaxx and has thus far only had guests who are favorable towards the company or its business plan. The majority of the talk is on large stage macro trends and the process of commodity trading, but Abaxx is given the occasional mention as a solution to any issues that are discussed. Many small caps have to dedicate a certain amount of time and resources to promoting themselves to an investment crowd. This podcast takes an interesting new spin on that necessary evil and the guests on so far certainly carry more serious weight among the larger investment community than a typical penny stock promoter would.

While Abaxx has no shortage of backers in the commodity trading world, the backers who would have the most at stake would be the miners themselves. Robert Friedland, Steve Jobs' mentor in school and billionaire mining magnate, is one of the largest angel investors in Abaxx and one of its loudest supporters. He's also the founder and Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCQX:IVPAF) (IVN.TO). Knowing that Ivanhoe discovered the highest grade of copper ever found in the DRC in 2019, it makes a lot of sense why he would be pushing to see that higher grade projects obtain premium pricing. Higher grade projects mean that less equipment has to be used and less dirt has to be displaced in order to get the same amount of ore out of the ground as a lower grade project. Therefore there is less carbon footprint and less environmental disruption relative to the economic benefit of these projects. Introducing decommoditized pricing in favor of higher grade and ESG projects will shift the industry towards more environmentally friendly, or less environmentally harmful projects and practices.

This article titled "Mining's Green Revenge" reviews Friedland's plan to add ESG pricing into battery metals. Key excerpts include:

Friedland is promoting a bold green accountability agenda which has the potential to change not only the mining industry, but also almost every conceivable consumer product that we can touch. He describes his vision for the future of mining in a captivating hour-plus interview in the inaugural episode of Erik Townsend's Smarter Markets podcast. Essentially, he sees a future where every mineral mined can be graded by how much greenhouse gas was emitted during production along with other factors such as social responsibility to the local community. What makes this vision so compelling is the global commodities exchange vehicle that he is promoting to help make it happen. The Abaxx Commodity Exchange [ACX] is developing new global energy and metals ESG benchmark contracts that will allow commodities such as nickel to trade at different grades based on its ESG ranking. The theory is that a pound of nickel produced with net-zero emissions should be more valuable than a pound of nickel that is a net emitter of greenhouse gases. If Friedland's vision starts to unfold, EV carmakers like Tesla will not be able to simply claim they make clean energy vehicles. They will also have to prove it with their ESG grades. Meanwhile, the implications for mining are enormous. Feasibility studies will need to give significant attention to ESG scenarios for mining plans in terms of how they would likely impact assumed commodity prices. Indeed, one could even make the case that there will be different gold prices, such as ESG gold and legacy gold.

This is the same concept I described above, except backed up by an influential player in the mining industry.

Conclusion: hard to put a definitive value on Abaxx; it's for risk tolerant investors who believe in this idea

ABXXF closed at $3.26 last Friday, leading to a $207 million market cap. Given that Abaxx is pre-revenue, it's impossible to justify that valuation on numbers. Although if it executes on its plans for the Abaxx Exchange within the stated timelines, material revenues should start to pour in late in 2021. Abaxx is for risk tolerant investors who love the technology, believe in the business plan and want to see its success not only for their own wallets, but for the world at large as we all tackle the challenge of climate change.

Tesla and its superfans should be actively rooting for Abaxx to succeed, whether they choose to invest in it or not. The Abaxx Exchange can help to make EV manufacturers accountable to claims of being an environmentally friendly and socially responsible company. It will enable the pricing of ESG investing and carbon credits and be able to verify the chain of transactions in its trustless ledger technology. Investors and other global stakeholders will no longer need to take Elon Musk or anyone else on their word. On the flip side, if Tesla is able to confirm its status as a global leader in the green revolution, the bullish thesis on an already aggressively valued stock remains intact.