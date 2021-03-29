Photo by josefkubes/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's time to look at 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) again. It's been some time since I wrote on the company, and the pandemic has made it an interesting business, even more so than before given some of the tailwinds we've been seeing from some of the company's sales.

So, let's look at what sort of upside we can expect from this company at the current level of results, as well as why you might want to consider waiting here given that the upside isn't all that great, all things considered.

3M Company - How has the company been doing?

3M is at the heart of the COVID-19 fight. Its production of PPE has been more important than ever before, and naturally, the company has seen some significant tailwinds from what has happened since the pandemic really reached full force - and started going back down again.

2020 was a good year for 3M in the light of this, with 4Q20 coming in at good earnings, growth, good margins, and excellent cash flow. 3M is increasing company investments and is guiding for full 2021E improved earnings and continued growth.

For 4Q20, the company saw:

Impressive organic sales growth, 5.8% YoY for 4Q20.

Improved EPS, 22.1% YoY growth deriving from increased sales in PPE, home improvement, cleaning, biopharma products, data center, and semis, while weakness in oral elective procedures, healthcare IT, office supplies, and other segments.

27.3% YoY EBITDA improvement, with FCF up 16% YoY.

The company also managed to reduce the net debt by nearly 9% sequentially, and managed operating margins of 21.5%, up 2.5 ppts YoY.

So, COVID-19 really gave this company some advantages, while at the same time dragging other, certain segments down.

In terms of these segments, the segments showing real strength were of course the Safety & Industrial segment, which includes the PPE. 3M saw YoY growth of 11.4% in the segment, deriving from things like personal safety, but also roofing granules, adhesives, tapes, electricals, and other things relating to home improvement, with weakness in automotive aftermarket products and other segments which saw overall weakness during the pandemic.

The company's consumer segment also saw particular strength, with 9.9% increased sales and organic growth in sales, with improvements in home care and consumer healthcare, with understandable declines in stationery and office supplies, which were obviously needed less. The other segments such as healthcare saw improvements due to growth in medical solutions, with Transportation and Electronics being the weakest performer, but still at 1.4% YoY organic sales growth.

For the full year, the company delivered some excellent numbers and marked its 62nd year of consecutive dividend increases for shareholders. EBITDA margins improved, and despite a small overall decline in organic local currency growth and a 2020 YoY negative EPS development, 3M remains well-positioned for growth in 2021.

We need to remember that the initial phases of the pandemic also impacted 3M, and the continued weaknesses in key segments which represent substantial company sales continue to hurt the company, even if key segments are up by quite a bit.

For 2021, the company expects to improve these results by quite a bit, forecasting organic sales growth of 3-6%, and continued improvements in margin as well as strong generating of OCF. CapEx will continue to consume around $1.8-$2B, and EPS is expected to come in at the $9.2-$9.7 range, with over 100% FCF conversion at the upper end of the expected spectrum. In particular, the company expects good performance out of Safety & Industrial and expects the following factors to deliver these trends and results. However, due to increasing economic certainty and visibility improvements, 3M won't be reporting monthly sales updates, but move back to a more normal reporting cycle.

Of course, removing COVID-19 will also remove the need for providing quite as many respirators as the company has until now. For 2020, the company actually provided around 2 billion of them, with 2021 having an annual run rate of around 2.5B, which is a 4X increase compared to 2019. Without COVID-19, the need for these will of course significantly decline though the company will no doubt see earnings from other segments climb once more as things normalize.

One thing I don't particularly like is the company's current approach to share repurchases. The company communicated in the 4Q20 earnings call that 3M expects to pick up share repurchases in 2021. Well, the time to do share repurchases would be during times when 3M was valued well below its usual premium of 20X earnings - such as it was during the depths of COVID-19. The company is essentially communicating that it would like to repurchase company shares at valuations that are potentially above the historical premium, which is not something anyone should be wanting to see.

Some other factors which will start to normalize once COVID-19 starts to dissipate include:

Company travel expenses

Increased marketing expenses (trade shows and the like)

Variable compensation

There are more costs, but once the pandemic starts to really dial back down, we can expect companies, including 3M, to restore normal operations, even if this level might be reduced compared to pre-pandemic levels given that companies might want to integrate digital ways/approaches more than in the past.

Companies saw different trends due to COVID-19. Some companies saw massive declines. Some companies saw incredible amounts of uncertainty. Other companies saw incredible opportunities and growth.

3M is a bit of a mixed bag here. Usually, looking at quarterly income cadence over the past decade or so, 3M would typically see declining 4Q results or reports. That hasn't been the case in 2020 obviously, with a particularly strong ending to the year. For a company as big and as significant as 3M, I don't think any trend can really be called "negative" or "positive" exclusively. The company will respond to trends, just as it would respond to a massive boom in automotive or a significant headwind in Semi/IT.

Overall, and the point I'm trying to get to here, is that we really need not really worry much about 3M's long-term or fundamental performance in almost any market situation. The pandemic represents a once-in-a-lifetime (hopefully) happenstance which has changed some things, and for a company like this one, it came as an opportunity as much as a hindrance.

In the larger history of the company's earnings, it will likely be no more than a blip on the radar screen in a larger trend.

That trend is something we're going to look at in valuation.

3M Company - What is the valuation?

Calling a company like 3M Company "overvalued" needs of course to be qualified very carefully, given the long trends to be found here. 3M has a trend of very long, indeed extended periods of undervaluation, followed by very long periods of what can be considered either a historical premium or somewhat overvalued levels, though still justified by impressive amounts of earnings growth.

The fact is, 3M Company has been a superb holding generating near-market or above-market returns for decades. However, what becomes clear when you compare the performance over a long time is that the key, as always, is to buy the company at some sort of undervaluation. The 20-year performance since 2001 is better than the S&P 500, but it is in no way any sort of market-beating miracle.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

However, assume that you possessed the foresight to look at company fundamentals and potentials during a period of close-to-15X or sub-15X P/E, those returns quickly turn outsized. Assume for a moment you bought the company at 15X P/E in 2009/2010. Not even close to the bottom, which was 9X P/E, but once you saw recovery. Your returns until today would have been 232%, or 11% annually, which is well above the market - all because you invested in a better valuation.

Of course, had I invested in the company, I would have probably sold off parts during the massive inflationary valuation of 2018 when 3M traded near 27X P/E, which would have meant returns of 17.5% per year, if close to the top. The reason that I would have sold is that 3M would have traded more than 20-25% overvalued to its usual premium, which to me is a warning sign even for this sort of premium stock.

So, the picture today.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Historically, investing in 3M at this valuation has been a fairly decent idea in terms of total returns. You've managed to essentially keep track or pace with the market over time, and that's also the sort of returns we're seeing on a forecasted 3-year basis to a valuation of around 20.4X.

Investing at similar valuations to today in 2013 would have returned about 7.7% annual RoR which is, again, acceptable rates of return considering the market in that time.

However, it's not exactly outstanding or significantly market-beating rates of return.

Analyst forecast accuracy is acceptable, with a 17% 1/2-year miss rate with a 10% MoE. My interpretation is that we can view the forecasts here as somewhat indicative, and even if they come in slightly below consensus, the overall trajectory is most likely correct.

The overall argument for a company like 3M is perhaps more often based on the sheer size and safety of the investment itself. You're investing in one of the world's largest businesses, with hundreds of thousands of employees and dozens of markets across the globe. The yield, at 3.04% isn't bad, and the dividend growth has historically shown some respectable levels. Fundamentals are excellent, with A+ credit, and it would take something truly cataclysmic, well beyond even a global pandemic, to dislodge this company's overall excellent fundamentals and long-term trends.

However, while this makes the company a respectable investment, it doesn't necessarily make it an outstanding one.

There are investors who will consider a 25-27% upside on a 3-year basis cause enough to celebrate in this market climate. I can understand it, and to a certain degree, I can even share it. But investing at what is essentially a valuation 1.2X beyond even its 20-year historical premium based on this, the pandemic, and current earnings forecasts isn't something that necessarily appeals to me all that much.

This is because I'm looking for a minimum of 30-33% 3-year RoR based on a conservative forecast. While I would agree that we can call the current thesis somewhat conservative based on the company's market position, I see a very realistic downside potential in the way of a reversion to a 15-18X P/E over time, and during that time. It may not happen, but any time a company with volatility trades at such premiums, it needs to be mentioned because as a matter of fact, 3M shows a lot of valuation volatility on a 20-year basis.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Again, it does not make it a bad company - just one where we have to be aware that such trends exist, and what such trends would mean for our returns if we were caught at the wrong end of it.

My own not-insignificant position in 3M was bought at undervaluation close to 16X P/E, which means I'm in a very good place in terms of returns already. I also don't consider any price indicating anything less than 25X P/E for the company cause to start looking at profit rotation. This is an excellent company.

Current analyst targets give the company justification room in terms of share price.

(Source: S&P Global, Google Sheets)

However, any investor taking the time to check will see that analyst targets over time very much reflect the earnings and valuation volatility we're seeing in the stock. The current target is actually slightly overvalued when we look at share price - around 1.4% - which more or less matches my own stance on the company at this time - very slightly overvalued.

How to invest in 3M Company

Option 1 - Long-Term Investment

I can see why some would buy 3M Company at this particular time, even the common shares. The fact is that we're in a market situation where safe returns of any kind seem very rare. 3M does, as I see it, provide the potential for good performance on a 3-year basis of at least tracking the market over time. This doesn't equate it as a "BUY" for me personally, but I can see the appeal in the broader context.

However, given that the company actually fails to meet my own investment targets, I can't see it as a "BUY" here, but need to call it a "HOLD".

Option 2 - Selling cash-secured puts

Selling cash-covered put options is another good way to make money off a company while waiting for it to drop further and making money until then. Because of the company's position, and a lower price being even more appealing, this could make it perfect for a nice put.

As of writing this article, I was able to find the following put.

(Source: Author's Data, Google Sheets, Option data from IBKR/Yahoo Finance)

The sole appeal of this put is that we'd be able to buy the company at a more appealing, even "BUY"-level valuation while also getting around 5% annualized over the next 3-4 months. This is a positive, but the only real upside here is that annualized yield and that price.

The downside is clear. Massive capital outlay of over $15000 for such a PUT and the overall annualized yield is actually not that great when compared to my overall demands for options like this. It's contextually appealing, but not necessarily something I would do if I have any other options.

And the truth is, I do have options.

That's why I say "No" here.

Option 3 - Selling covered calls

I could find the following covered call here.

(Source: Author's Data, Google Sheets, Option data from IBKR/Yahoo Finance)

So, let's be clear. This isn't a bad call. While it's below what we might want to see in terms of returns, and the overvaluation @ strike isn't above 20%, if 3M were to reach levels of $220, I would be casting looks at the stock and see what I would want to do with it over the long term. The fact is, at $220/share, your returns going forward would be well below 5% until 2023, looking at today's forecasted EPS growth. That's not very good - and while it isn't any level where I would tell anyone to sell 3M Company, it would raise some concerns about the investments mid-term performance.

In the end, this call doesn't meet my requirements, and I say "No", but for some people, it might be interesting.

Thesis

Reviewing a company like 3M company is always a herculean task - because, like Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), we're talking about a global industrial conglomerate. They span dozens of markets in hundreds of nations. Even their PPE and segments that have outperformed in 2020 are only small parts of the company's overall operations.

The thing I think you want to be aware of is that 3M is one of those companies you could rightly call "too big to fail". This is true even in ways that it wasn't for companies like Boeing (BA) because 3M's operations are much more diverse.

Any stance or attempt to give a valuation call or stance on 3M needs to include the realistic assumption that even in the cases of market drops in certain areas, the corresponding market expansions in others will weigh up results. Events that drive the company to 9-10X P/E are extremely rare, once every 20-year event, and it didn't happen during the pandemic. 3M never even touched 15X P/E.

So, in the end, I like an investment like 3M for the sheer scope and safety that the company offers. I know that for the right valuation, you're able to lock in double-digit returns from a company with A+ safety.

However, that time unfortunately isn't today.

Even by generous analyst standards, the company's upside is really only appealing when you view it compared to the returns given by the broader market, or by overvalued companies. Given that there are companies offering better upsides, that makes 3M, unfortunately, comparatively unappealing.

Because of that, 3M Company has to be a "HOLD", here, even if I acknowledge the 20-25% 3-year upside possible if invested in here.

It's just not good enough for me.

Thank you for reading.