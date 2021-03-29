Photo by VioNettaStock/E+ via Getty Images

As a dividend growth investor, I am always looking to add quality dividend growth stocks to my portfolio. A defining characteristic of superb dividend growth stocks is that regardless of the operating environment, they find a way to grow their earnings and dividend.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) checked both of those boxes, with a 5.9% dividend increase in January and a 7.1% YoY increase in temperature normalized non-GAAP earnings in 2020.

As I'll discuss below, Alliant Energy's dividend is quite safe for the foreseeable future, the company is poised for an even stronger 2021, and is trading at around fair value, which is why I am initiating coverage in the stock with a buy rating.

Alliant Energy's Dividend Is Very Sustainable

While Alliant Energy's 2.98% yield is just over double the S&P 500's 1.47% yield and this is quite reasonable for a utility, indicating that the dividend is safe for the foreseeable future, I will nevertheless be examining Alliant Energy's non-GAAP EPS payout ratio to independently verify the safety of Alliant Energy's dividend.

As I've noted in the past in previous articles on utilities, I won't be discussing Alliant Energy's FCF payout ratio for the reason that the FCF payout ratio for a utility often differs significantly from one year to the next because utilities are constantly investing in capital projects, and therefore, often have negative FCF payout ratios.

However, as long as a utility is able to issue debt and equity at costs that are less than its allowed rates of return authorized by regulators, this won't matter as the utility will be able to create additional wealth for shareholders.

Alliant Energy generated $2.42 in temperature normalized non-GAAP EPS during 2020 against $1.52 in dividend/share paid out during that time, for a non-GAAP EPS payout ratio of 62.8%.

While this is very safe payout ratio, what really matters is that there can be assurances that the dividend will be safe going forward.

When I factor in that Alliant Energy is forecasting $2.57 in non-GAAP EPS at the midpoint for 2021 against dividends/share slated to be $1.61 during the year, Alliant Energy's non-GAAP EPS payout ratio is positioned to improve to 62.6% in 2021.

Considering that Yahoo Finance is forecasting that Alliant Energy will generate 5.7% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years (notably lower than its 8.3% annual CAGR over the previous 5 years) and that there is some room for expansion in Alliant Energy's non-GAAP EPS payout ratio, I believe that Alliant Energy can deliver 7% annual dividend growth over the long-term.

Despite COVID-19 Headwinds, Alliant Energy Delivered Strong Operating Results In 2020

Image Source: Alliant Energy March 2021 Investor Presentation

Alliant Energy is a large-cap utility that provided electric and natural gas service to roughly 975,000 electric customers and 420,000 natural gas customers in 2020 primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa (according to the slide above and data sourced from page 3 of Alliant Energy's recent 10-K).

Alliant Energy operates in the following two operating segments:

Utility: The Utility segment consists of the operations of Interstate Power and Light Company or IPL, as well as Wisconsin Power and Light Company or WPL. What's more, the segment provided both electric and natural gas services to customers in Iowa and Wisconsin. The Utility segment accounted for $3.342 billion or 97.8% of total revenue in 2020 (as per page 92 of Alliant Energy's recent 10-K).

ATC Holdings, Non-utility, Parent and Other: The ATC Holdings, Non-utility, Parent and Other segment includes the operations of Alliant Energy Finance or AEF, ATC Holdings, Alliant Energy's non-utility wind farm in Oklahoma, the Sheboygan Falls Energy Facility, and Parent company operations. The segment accounted for $74 million or the remaining 2.2% of total revenue in 2020 (according to page 92 of Alliant Energy's recent 10-K).

Now that I've provided a briefing on Alliant Energy's operating segments, I will discuss the company's operating results for 2020.

Image Source: Alliant Energy Q4 2020 Earnings Presentation

Given the COVID-19 headwinds that Alliant Energy endured in 2020, I believe that the company delivered satisfactory results for the year.

Alliant Energy's revenues declined 6.4% from $3.648 billion in 2019 to $3.416 billion in 2020 (as per page 7 of Alliant Energy's Q4 2020 earnings press release), which was a result of a 2% YoY temperature normalized decline in retail electric sales, largely due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the August derecho storm in the company's Iowa service territory according to CFO Robert Durian's opening remarks during Alliant Energy's Q4 2020 earnings call.

Moving to the bottom-line, Alliant Energy was able to offset much of its COVID-19 top-line headwinds by reducing its O&M from $2.870 billion in 2019 to $2.676 billion in 2020, which allowed the company to post a mere 4.9% YoY decline in operating income from $778 million in 2019 to $740 million in 2020 (according to data sourced from page 7 of Alliant Energy's Q4 2020 earnings press release).

As a result of Alliant Energy's wise cost reductions in 2020, the company was able to generate $2.42 in temperature normalized non-GAAP EPS, which represents a 7.1% YoY increase compared to the $2.26 reported in 2019 (per page 1 of Alliant Energy's Q4 2020 earnings press release).

Looking to the current year, Alliant Energy is forecasting that it will continue to deliver upon its target of 5-7% annual temperature normalized non-GAAP EPS growth, with a 6.2% increase from $2.42 in 2020 to a midpoint of $2.57 forecasted for 2021.

Image Source: Alliant Energy March 2021 Investor Presentation

I believe that Alliant Energy is positioned to deliver solid earnings growth in the years ahead as a result of its $5.9 billion capex plan from 2021 to 2024, which consists of $2.2 billion in Renewables spending, $2.1 billion in Electric Distribution, and $1.6 billion in Other spending (per slide 13 of Alliant Energy's March 2021 Investor Presentation).

Alliant Energy's considerable focus on Renewables projects is anticipated to help the company grow its rate base from 20% Renewable Generation in 2020 to 24% in 2024, which will also drive the targeted 3-5% reductions in O&M each year (according to slide 14 of Alliant Energy's March 2021 Investor Presentation).

Alliant Energy's expansion in its rate base from $12 billion in 2020 to $14 billion in 2024, along with the aforementioned O&M reductions bode well for the company's future.

Aside from Alliant Energy's decent operating results in 2020, promising outlook for 2021, and ambitious capital spending over the next 4 years, Alliant Energy also maintains a strong balance sheet.

This is supported by the company's ~2.1 interest coverage ratio in 2020, which was only a moderate reduction from 2019's interest coverage ratio of ~2.3 despite COVID-19 headwinds (per data sourced from page 7 of Alliant Energy's Q4 2020 earnings press release).

As further evidence of Alliant Energy's solid balance sheet, the company maintains an investment grade balance sheet with respective A- and Baa2 credit ratings from S&P and Moody's, each on stable outlooks (according to page 36 of Alliant Energy's recent 10-K).

When I factor in Alliant Energy's strong outlook for 2021, significant capital spending over the next 4 years, and investment grade balance sheet, I believe that Alliant Energy is capable of being a respectable long-term investment if shares are acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider:

Although Alliant Energy is positioned to be a solid investment if shares are acquired at a reasonable price, it's worth noting that an investment in Alliant Energy comes with its fair share of risks.

Accordingly, I will be discussing several key risks associated with an investment in Alliant Energy that are worth monitoring to ensure that the investment thesis remains intact.

The first set of risks to Alliant Energy is from a COVID-19 standpoint, which includes the potential for a reduction in economic activity (and Alliant Energy's revenues as a result), supply chain interruptions, and reduced labor availability/productivity (pages 14-15 of Alliant Energy's recent 10-K).

While Alliant Energy's key service area and my home state of Wisconsin is positioned to immunize 80% of those ages 16 and up by the end of June, and this is likely to drastically reduce the need for additional social distancing measures and reduced economic activity, it's worth noting that this assumes that there are no new variants between now and then that are resistant to the current line of available vaccines.

And while Alliant Energy has experienced minimal supply chain interruptions to date, there is no guarantee that the company will continue to be minimally impacted as the ultimate duration and severity of COVID-19 will remain unknown until a sizable majority of the general population is vaccinated. A more deadly and contagious variant could throw a wrench in Alliant Energy's supply chain, as a result of the need for additional social distancing and reduced economic activity measures.

Additionally, a more deadly and contagious COVID-19 variant could also result in increased infections and hospitalizations, which could potentially reduce Alliant Energy's available labor force and the productivity of its labor force, resulting in an adverse impact to the company's operating and financial results.

Another risk to Alliant Energy, is that as an electric and natural gas utility, the company is exposed to a number of operational risks, including failure of equipment, fires from power lines, transformers or substations, and leaks or explosions (page 16 of Alliant Energy's recent 10-K).

If Alliant Energy experiences any major events such as the above, there could be significant loss of life or damage to property (possibly beyond Alliant Energy's insurance coverage), which could result in significant fines/penalties, lawsuits, and damage to the company's reputation, potentially adversely impacting Alliant Energy's long-term investment thesis.

The final risk to Alliant Energy, is that although the company enjoys above average ROEs of ~10% due to favorable regulatory environments (per slide 4 of Alliant Energy's March 2021 Investor Presentation), there can be no assurances that this will continue to be the case in the future (page 17 of Alliant Energy's recent 10-K).

If state regulatory commissions in Iowa and/or Wisconsin reduce allowed rates of return in the future, Alliant Energy's operating and financial results could be materially impacted.

While I have outlined a few key risks facing an investment in Alliant Energy, I haven't provided an exhaustive discussion of Alliant Energy's risk profile. For a more complete discussion of Alliant Energy's risks, I would refer interested readers to pages 14-19.

A Quality Business At A Fair Price

Even though Alliant Energy is an excellent business, it remains important that prospective or current investors avoid overpaying for shares of the stock to reduce the risks that go along with a lower starting yield, valuation multiple contraction, and lower annual total return potential.

As a result, I will be using two valuation models to arrive at a fair value for shares of Alliant Energy.

Image Source: Investopedia

The first valuation model that I'll utilize to establish a fair value for Alliant Energy's shares is the dividend discount model or DDM, which consists of 3 inputs.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is the annualized dividend/share. In the case of Alliant Energy, that amount is $1.61 following the company's recent 5.9% dividend increase.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is simply the annual total return rate that an investor requires from their investments. While this rate often varies from one investor to the next, I require 10% annual total returns on my investments because I believe that offers ample reward for the time and effort that I spend researching investment opportunities and monitoring my investments.

The third input into the DDM is the annual dividend growth rate over the long-term or DGR.

Unlike the first two inputs into the DDM that require merely data retrieval to find the annualized dividend/share and subjectivity to set a required annual total return rate, accurately forecasting the annual dividend growth rate requires an investor to consider numerous variables, such as a stock's payout ratios (and whether they are positioned to expand, contract, or remain the same), annual earnings growth potential, the strength of a stock's balance sheet, and industry fundamentals.

When I consider that Alliant Energy's non-GAAP EPS payout ratio could reasonably expand a bit over the long-term without sacrificing dividend sustainability and that I am forecasting 6.0-7.0% annual earnings growth over the next decade, I believe that a 7.0% annual dividend growth rate over the long-term is a reasonable expectation for Alliant Energy.

Upon plugging the above inputs into the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $53.67 a share, which implies that shares of Alliant Energy are trading at a 0.6% premium to fair value and pose 0.6% downside from the current price of $53.97 a share (as of March 28, 2021).

Image Source: Money Chimp

The second valuation model that I will use to assign a fair value to Alliant Energy's shares is the discounted cash flows model or DCF model, which is also comprised of three inputs.

The first input into the DCF model is earnings, which is $2.42 in non-GAAP EPS in the case of Alliant Energy.

The second input into the DDM is growth assumptions, which can significantly skew the fair value of a stock if the growth assumptions prove to be too optimistic or pessimistic.

Since Alliant Energy is a utility and this translates into more predictable earnings growth, I feel comfortable in my assumptions that Alliant Energy will deliver 6.0% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years (notably lower than its previous 5 year CAGR of 8.3%) and 5.25% annual earnings growth thereafter.

The final input into the DCF model is the discount rate, which is the annual total return rate that an investor requires on their investments. As I indicated above, I require a 10% annual total return rate.

When using the above inputs, I arrive at a fair value of $55.40 a share, which indicates that shares of Alliant Energy are priced at a 2.6% discount to fair value and offer 2.6% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Averaging the two fair values together, I compute a fair value of $54.54 a share, which means that Alliant Energy's shares are trading at a 1.0% discount to fair value and offer 1.1% upside from the current share price.

Summary: Alliant Offers Solid Total Return Potential

When I take into consideration Alliant Energy's 62.6% non-GAAP EPS payout ratio in 2020 and that its non-GAAP EPS payout ratio is positioned to remain unchanged at its midpoint figure for 2021, I believe that Alliant Energy is positioned for many more years of dividend growth, and that the company will become a Dividend Champion in 2028.

In spite of COVID-19 headwinds and a 6.4% YoY decline in revenues, Alliant Energy's temperature normalized non-GAAP EPS advanced 7.1% in 2020.

In addition, Alliant Energy is forecasting a 6.2% increase in temperature normalized non-GAAP EPS in 2021 at its midpoint guidance figure.

Further adding to the case for an investment in Alliant Energy, is that the stock is trading around fair value based on my inputs into the dividend discount model and discounted cash flows model.

Between its 3.0% yield, 6.0-7.0% annual earnings growth, and 0.1% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of Alliant Energy are poised to meet my 10% annual total return requirement over the next decade.

It's with the preceding points in mind that I believe I am justified in initiating a buy rating on shares of Alliant Energy at this time.