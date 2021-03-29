Jeff Moore Discusses Thryv
- Thryv is an interesting SOTP story.
- The majority of their value comes from their legacy Yellow Pages business.
- But they're using the contacts and cash flow from the Yellow Pages side to build a rapidly growing SaaS business, Thryv.
Micro-cap investor Jeff Moore (who also writes on blogspot) discusses his bull case for Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY). Thryv is an interesting company: their core value comes from their legacy Yellow Pages business, and they're using the cash flows and relationships from that melting ice cube to start up a SMB SaaS service. Jeff argues there's huge upside as the company taps their customer base, acquires smaller competitors, and the market starts to recognize the value of their SaaS business.
Chapters
0:00 Intro
1:20 Thryv Overview
6:15 Thryv Software discussion
12:25 Why is a SaaS business attached to a Yellow Page company?
14:30 Why is churn so high?
20:05 Who are Thryv's competitors
22:00 Don't all yellow page companies go bankrupt?
28:30 Walking through Thryv's SOTP
40:25 Discussing Thryv's management team
45:45 What to make of the CEO buying stock while largest shareholders sell down?
