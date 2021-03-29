Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Derthona Value Investors Society as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) is an undervalued stock trading in an overvalued market. According to the Shiller PE Ratio (at 35.75 as of 26 March 2021), the current market is trading higher than the Black Tuesday and Black Monday maximums. In fact, the current market Shiller P/E Ratio is the second highest in history. In such an overvalued market, Lockheed Martin looks like a forgotten jewel.

The company is solid as it improved its income statement results year by year over the last five years and its balance sheet is currently healthier than it was a few years ago. Debt is still high, but the management is focused on reducing leverage as well as increasing shareholder value through both dividends and buybacks. In addition, due to geopolitical factors, the defense sector seems to have a promising future in the coming years. In our opinion, Lockheed Martin is well-positioned to benefit from sector growth thanks to its excellent and unique products like the F-35 and Black Hawk helicopters, among others.

Business at a Glance

Lockheed Martin mainly specializes in the research, design, manufacturing, and marketing of aerospace, submarine, and global security systems and products accounting for 84% of the company's net sales in 2020. The company also provides a vast range of global security services such as logistics, cybersecurity, engineering, and system integration. The services revenues account for 16% of total net sales.

From a geographical perspective, nearly 75% of total net revenues stem from United States customers (mainly the U.S. government).

Net sales can be broken down as follows:

Aeronautics (40%), producing military and civilian aircraft with the F-35 program generating roughly 27% net sales, reporting 11% growth in 2020.

Rotary and Mission Systems (25%), manufacturing military and commercial helicopters (such as Black Hawk and Seahawk) and servicing defense missile systems with 6% growth in 2020;

Space (18%), producing satellites and space transportation systems, reporting 9% growth in 2020.

Missiles and Fire Controls (17%), providing mainly air and missile defense systems, tactical missiles, precision-strike weapons systems, with 11% annual growth in 2020.

Strong Operating Results, Strong Moat

Not only did Lockheed Martin report record-high sales, operating margins, and profits in 2020, but the company also managed to considerably improve several key financial ratios.

The excellent earnings performance and healthy balance sheet suggest that the company has a strong moat.

Since 2015, the company managed to increase year by year both net revenues and pre-tax income. There was a drop in net profit in 2017, going from $5,173 million in 2016 to $1,963 million in 2017, due to higher tax expenses in 2017 and higher income from discontinued operations in 2016. The yearly growth in operating free cash flow of 9.91% (yearly CAGR from 2015 to 2020) further indicates the strong performance of the operating activity. In addition, during the course of the previous ten years, the company managed to improve remarkably its profit margins. In fact, 2020 profit margins are the second highest (10.4%) since 2009, not too far from the record high figure of 2016 (10.9%).

There are two other relevant key metrics that improved year by year in the past five-year time frame and achieved a record figure in 2020 results. These key metrics are: ROA and ROIC.

According to our calculations from the 2020 income statement and balance sheet data, ROIC is slightly lower than 17% and is considerably higher than all Lockheed Martin competitors’ ROICs such as Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX), Safran SA (OTCPK:SAFRF), Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) and General Dynamics Corp. (GD). We calculated Lockheed Martin ROIC by the fraction between EBIT (as the numerator) and the sum of total debt and equity subtracted by cash on hand. Indeed, ROIC is one of the two metrics used in the Magic Formula Investing, an investing technique created by the famous value investor Joel Greenblatt. According to his work, ROIC is the main metric to assess whether a business might have a competitive edge.

Backlog orders are another metric that supports our investment thesis: Lockheed Martin has a moat. In the year 2020, the company achieved a record-high backlog figure of $147 billion. This figure is promising for the coming years of the business. In fact, there is a strong positive correlation between increasing backlog orders and net revenues and profits.

From a qualitative analysis perspective, Lockheed Martin operates in a sector with high entry barriers therefore we do not expect any new competitors joining the aerospace and defense sector anytime soon. We see more tailwinds than headwinds for the whole aerospace and defense sector in the next decade. This is mainly due to geopolitical factors. The United States is the world superpower and is engaged in contrasting an emerging power, China. This situation will be reinforced in the next coming years.

As reported by Reuters and Bloomberg, China is itself increasing military spending. As revealed on the Congressional Research Service Report on China Naval Modernization on 9 March 2021, China is modernizing its Navy in order to accomplish their long-term strategies: address the Taiwan situation militarily, controlling the South China and Western Pacific Seas, and hence commerce. Therefore, in response to China's military spending increases, the United States government will realistically continue to increase spending for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and missiles programs as detailed by Statista.

In fact, the U.S. government has been increasing defense spending since 2015 as disclosed by the Balance. Furthermore, the U.S. government will put pressure on their European and Asian allies to allocate more resources to military spending. Some European and Asian countries are spontaneously increasing military spending to contrast Russian and China, respectively. An example for this thesis is the increased defense spending of Japan, which has one of the top 5 most powerful Navies in the world as reported by USNI News and Military Today.

Recent tensions between the Biden administration and Putin prove there will be an exacerbation of U.S. and Russia relationships in the coming years. This will be another tailwind for Lockheed Martin. For instance, Eastern European allies such as Poland and Slovakia ordered 32 F-35 and 14 F-16 aircraft respectively as shown in the Lockheed Martin 2019 annual report.

In the last years, we have seen growing instability in the Mediterranean Sea: Libya and Tunisia are in chaos. Tensions between Turkey, France, and Egypt are increasing. Again, we expect this trend to be a future tailwind for Lockheed Martin. U.S. Mediterranean allies will be forced to increase their spending to strengthen their Air Forces and Navies.

In addition, Gulf countries and India that might be the next rising power, are aiming to modernize their Armies and missile systems for the coming decades. In fact, according to Lockheed Martin's 2019 annual report, the company delivered 16 F-16 to the Kingdom of Bahrain and India, Kuwait and again Bahrain are featured as international customers for the Missiles and Fire Controls segment. In our opinion, these facts represent tailwinds for the sector in which Lockheed Martin operates. Considering all the above factors, we believe Lockheed Martin is well-positioned for keeping its growth pace in the future.

Little Downside at Current Price Levels

The market sees Lockheed Martin as a value play and not a growth stock. This is the main reason for which the stock has struggled to recover from March 2020 lows: the market has focused more on pure growth stocks. Rising interest rates shall favor value stocks and, in our opinion, Lockheed Martin stock is well-positioned to return to its all-time highs at $439.85. The management of the company committed to reducing debts and the 2020 balance sheet proves their success.

The current ratio is at 1.39 and both the current ratio and current assets are the highest over the last ten years. This is mainly due to the increase in the cash position, which doubled compared to 2019. This fact conveys that the management not only succeeded to reduce liquidity risks in absolute terms (current assets are at their record high value), but they improved the quality of current assets (increased cash position).

Additionally, the company reduced long-term debt and increased equity with respect to 2019. The overall increase in equity is mainly due to the increase in retained earnings. This point is crucial as we see that output of the operating activity of 2019 (namely net income) flows into the stock. In our opinion, this is a further element, which suggests that the management of the company is competent and aims at increasing shareholders' value.

The management’s aim is clear: using part of net profits (nearly 51% of 2019 net profits flowed in retained earnings in 2020) to decrease the impact of debt and making the balance sheet healthier. In fact, in 2020, Lockheed Martin reported the lowest long-term debt/capital and debt/equity ratios since 2014. Reducing the impact of debt is particularly advantageous in a rising interest rates scenario.

These reasons strongly suggest that Lockheed Martin stock is a safe play at current market prices and the downside is relatively low.

Risks

The major risk for Lockheed Martin is represented by a short four-letter word: debt. Lockheed Martin's debt/equity ratio is large and slightly higher than 2 as reported by YCharts.

This risk gets even higher if we compare Lockheed Martin debt/equity ratio with that of its main competitors. For instance, Raytheon Technologies, Safran SA, and General Dynamics have a debt/equity ratio that is lower than 1. Northrop Grumman and BAE Systems' (OTCPK:BAESF) debt/equity ratio is between 1 and 1.5. These ratios confirm that Lockheed Martin has a higher leverage and debt exposure than its competitors, which might undermine the company's net income in case of a more restrictive monetary policy in the future.

However, it is relevant to denote that Lockheed Martin’s debt risk is partially mitigated by two factors. As mentioned previously, Lockheed Martin ROIC is higher than one of its competitors. This suggests that Lockheed Martin manages to better invest its capital and debt than its competitors. Then, it makes sense that the management increased leverage in a low-interest rate market scenario as we have seen in the past few years.

The second factor is represented by the fact that Lockheed Martin's debt/equity ratio in 2020 is the lowest since 2015 (if we do not take into account the year 2017 when the ratio was negative due to negative equity). This highlights that the management is focused on reducing the impact of debt.

Another risk for Lockheed Martin is conveyed by the source of revenues. Nearly 70% of Lockheed Martin's revenues stem from one client: the U.S. government. Thus, a drastic change in U.S. politics might affect Lockheed Martin's business severely in the future. Consequently, the company revenues are not geographically diversified as the U.S. accounts for 75% of total revenues.

By looking at Lockheed Martin’s competitors' revenue source, we understand that they share the same risk. Roughly 85% of Raytheon Technologies, Northrop Grumman, and General Dynamics' revenues stem from U.S.-based clients. This is peculiar for the U.S. defense sector: the U.S. government tends to favor home companies when purchasing military products and services. For European competitors such as Safran SA and BAE Systems, the revenue source is much more diversified and conveys lower risks.

Increasing Shareholder Value

As we noted previously, management is focused on continuously increasing shareholder value as dividend payout history proves. If we plotted the annual dividend payouts from 2001 to 2021, we would see twenty years of rising dividend payouts from $0.26 to $10.40 per stock. Given that one Lockheed Martin stock was costing around $23 in 2001, an investor would receive nearly 45% of the initial investment in dividends in 2021 excluding taxes.

In 2020, the dividend payout was 40% of net profits and 33% of cash flow from operating activities. The median of dividend payouts for the period from 2015 to 2020, was roughly respectively 41% and 35% of net profits and cash flow from operating activities. We performed the same exercise over the period 2009-2020 and we get that the median dividend payouts were 43% of net income and 34% of cash flow from operating activities. These numbers prove that the dividend is safe and is not dangerously financed through debt. In addition, these figures make dividend yields easy to predict, as they were stable for the past eleven years.

If one had purchased one Lockheed Martin stock in 2001 and would have kept it until today, he or she would have made a 15x capital gain. This simple example can be deceitful; in fact, our intention is not to conclude that in twenty years from now Lockheed Martin stock will be priced 15 times today’s price. The point is that Lockheed Martin demonstrated to be not only a value stock but also a growth stock.

Stock market growth was triggered mainly by business growth, inflation and, last but not the least, share repurchases. In fact, since 2001, shares outstanding have been reduced with a yearly CAGR of nearly 2.1%. During the period 2009-2020, shares outstanding have been reduced with a CAGR of 2.91% per year. In this period, shares outstanding plummeted from 389 to 281 million.

These evidence prove that the management is committed to increase shareholders’ value through dividends and stock repurchases.

Valuation

Lockheed Martin stock is currently trading at $364.71 with a P/E of 15.01 (as of 26 March 2021 aftermarket closure); slightly below its ten years' average P/E ratio.

What is enticing is Lockheed Martin’s fair value calculated by using the Discounted Cash Flow Model (DCF). By using this approach, we get to a fair value of $434 implying a 19% upside from the current market price.

The inputs of our DCF model were free cash flow to equity, net income, and net revenues from 2016 to 2020. We calculated free cash flow to equity using cash flow from operating activities (CFO) subtracting capital expenditure and adding net borrowings. To estimate net revenues in 2023, 2024, and 2025 we used a growth rate of 7%, which is the mean of net revenue growth from 2016 until 2022 (for net revenues in 2021 and 2022 we used analysts’ estimates available on Yahoo Finance).

According to analysts’ estimates, Lockheed Martin's net revenues are growing around 4% and 3.5% in 2021 and 2022, respectively. These growth rates are lower than the average net revenue growth rate for the period 2016-2020 that was equal to nearly 8.5%. By taking into account lower analysts’ growth estimates we opted for being more conservative.

Net income for the period 2021-2025 was calculated by using estimated net revenues multiplied by the mean of net income margins from 2016 to 2020, which is at 9%.

In order to forecast free cash flow to equity 2021-2025, we applied a multiple of 1.19 to estimated net income over the period 2021-2025. This multiple of 1.19 was calculated as the lowest value between the average of CFO/Net Income from 2016 to 2020 (1.45) and CFO/Net Income in 2020 (1.19). Again, we chose the most conservative approach.

For the required rate of return, we used the WACC approach. The effective cost of debt was calculated as follows: cost of debt multiplied by one minus the effective tax rate. We estimated the effective tax rate by using the fraction Tax Expense/Income Before Tax Expense in 2020. The tax rate that we calculated is at 16.4% and equal to the one included in the company earnings release for the year 2020.

The cost of debt was estimated by interest expenses in 2020 divided by short and long-term debt in 2020. To calculate the cost of equity we used the CAPM approach, where we used a risk-free rate of (1.67% equal to the 10-year treasury rate as of 26 March 2021), an average market return of 7%, and a beta of 0.95.

At the end of this valuation, we chose to apply a margin of safety of 30% instead of 50% as we think that Lockheed Martin is a stable company as we were arguing in the previous sections of this article.

We know from economic literature that earnings are correlated with stock price increases in the long run. We can estimate the expected return of Lockheed Martin stock by summing up the earnings yield, implied inflation, and long-term average real growth in earnings per share. As the P/E ratio is equal to 14.61, earnings yields, which is the inverse of the P/E ratio, are equal to 7%.

If we use a conservative approach, we can estimate that EPS real growth is equal to 2.5% and implied inflation is equal to 1.5%. Then, the expected return of Lockheed Martin stock will be 11%, which is higher than the 10% expected return threshold under which we do not consider investing in a stock.

Given the above evidence, we believe that Lockheed Martin is currently undervalued and a company worth considering for those investors looking for low risk, safe, and increasing over time dividend payouts, and attractive expected returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lockheed Martin is a well-managed company offering stable dividend yields of nearly 3% and generous buybacks (CAGR of roughly 3% per year over the period 2009-2020). The company has a moat, excellent key financial indicators, and a healthy balance sheet. Despite the market perceiving Lockheed Martin as just a dividend stock, the company has attractive growth prospects also due to geopolitical reasons.

According to our DCF model, Lockheed Martin is currently undervalued and has a 19% upside. Finally, Lockheed Martin’s stable and easy to predict business makes this stock an attractive addition to one's portfolio at today’s price levels.