Factor P/Es Signal Risks - And Opportunities

By Mark Barnes, Head Of Investment Research (Americas), and Marlies van Boven, Head Of Investment Research (EMEA)

Major shifts in the macro backdrop, spurred by growing confidence in the post-pandemic recovery, could suggest the spectacular expansion in stock valuations of the past year may be poised for a reset. P/E mean-reversions can be painful or benign for stocks, but they also create new risks and opportunities.

Examining current factor valuations through a historical lens can provide insights into which factors may be at risk of devaluation and those that look poised for stronger performance.

The pandemic shockwaves of the past year have caused unusually wide dispersion in factor valuations, as highlighted below in 12-month forward P/Es, shown here as the simple average across regions. While these multiples have soared since last March for Momentum and Quality in both absolute terms and relative to the benchmark, they have expanded more modestly for Value and Yield.

Factor 12-month forward P/Es, average across regions

Source: FTSE Russell. Data as of February 28, 2021. Past performance is no guarantee to future results. Please see the end for important disclosures.

Current forward P/E levels are largely explained by price gains, as optimism about the post-COVID recovery outpaced forward-looking EPS forecasts. Examining valuations relative to the benchmark can provide useful insights into potential opportunities and risks, especially when compared to historical patterns. For example, while Momentum is generally expensive relative to the benchmark (i.e., above 1.0×), relative valuations are above 10-year averages for four of the six regions.

Momentum relative forward P/Es and 10-year averages

Source: FTSE Russell. Data as of February 28, 2021. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, relative forward P/Es for Value are all below 10-year averages, reflecting the factor's poor performance recently. While Value is generally cheaper than the benchmark (below 1.0×), it is even cheaper than normal now.

Value relative forward P/Es and 10-year averages

Source: FTSE Russell. Data as of February 28, 2021. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures.

One factor that looks particularly ripe to gain more interest is Yield. While the factor's forward P/Es are roughly in line with 10-year averages generally (except for the US and Europe), current relative P/Es are well below 10-year averages across markets.

During the COVID-19 crisis, there was a fear that dividends would be slashed, justified in part by plunging corporate cash flows across the globe. However, with vaccination progress and ongoing policy support helping to stabilize the economic outlook, dividends now appear better protected, enhancing the attractiveness of high-dividend-yielding stock strategies in the current ultra-low rate environment. Dividends could also provide a good inflation hedge, as long as dividend growth outpaces price increases.

Yield forward P/Es relative to benchmarks

Source: FTSE Russell. Data as of February 28, 2021. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures.

Original Post

