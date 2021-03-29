Often when the markets "crash" there are buying opportunities across multiple industries. I have been looking at adding a few names on the drop, one of which is Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI). REGI has fallen about 45% from the highs about a month and a half ago. The company is a bio-fuels company that is set to help bridge the gap between fossil fuels and the electric movement which will take decades to fully take over. COVID-19 impacted the energy demand across the globe and squeezed margins everywhere. As general demand returns and renewable sourced demand increases, REGI is set to take advantage of the market.

Who Are They?

Headquartered in Ames, Iowa, and founded in 1996, Renewable Energy Group is a global producer/supplier of renewable fuels like biodiesel and renewable diesel, renewable chemicals, and other products. They convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. The company produces biomass-based diesel from various low carbon feedstocks. Some of which include: distillers' corn and used cooking oils, inedible animal fats, as well as soybean and canola oils. They will also purchase and resell biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, California low carbon fuel standard credits, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties. At the end of the day, they aim to lead the transformation of biofuel into something that helps improve the environment and grow customers’ profits. By pushing fuel forward, we are delivering cleaner fuels to meet growing global demand. They currently own and operate 12 biorefineries. 10 of which are stateside, and 2 are located in Europe.

(Source: Company Presentation)

What is Fueling The Fire?

I think the biofuel industry gets a bad name because it is viewed as a stop-gap between fossil fuels and "true" renewables in wind and solar. What the wind and solar folks don't seem to understand is that we are not set up to just flick a switch and move these forms of renewable energy. If the countries/states around the world hold firm on their targets of going full renewable, we are going to need biofuels to help fill the gap between the two. 2025 and 2030 are approaching quickly and there is a lot of work to be done grid-wise if we want to rely on wind and solar to sustain the world. I will tackle the longevity piece in my risk section, but in the short-medium term, REGI stands at a point of strength as their renewable and biodiesel products benefit from needing little to no additional major infrastructure investments on the customer end.

Looking above, we can see where the world is heading. Now, this is a loaded chart due to the collapse that we saw in energy demand in 2020 due to COVID-19 impacts, but what we can see is that the only increase is in Bio-based Diesel, which is bullish if you are a fan of REGI. To say there isn't a market for their products is silly. So why didn't they crush revenue and EBITDA in 2020?

Well, due to COVID-19, the supply of feedstock dried up. Which in turn, raised pricing. We are seeing this impact across multiple industries and the bio-fuel market is no different. Looking above we can see the drastic increases since last summer. This impacted margins, and as you can see below, there was a 41% decrease year-over-year in the HOBO+RINs spread, which obviously impacts the company in a negative light.

The good news here is that there is going to be more and more legislation that comes out over the next few years that bodes well for renewables which includes REGI. This, mixed with a recovering market and margins hopefully increasing as the market returns to normal will likely lead to increased revenues and about 30%+ growth in EBITDA over the next couple of years as shown below.

As far as 2021 estimates go, the company is expecting to see 660-700 gallons sold while producing 490 million to 520 million gallons. which would put them back where they were in 2019, I do think this is a conservative estimate that depends on how long COVID-19 continues to impact consumer's daily lives. The desire for renewable fuel is only going to grow from here and REGI is in a position to capitalize on it. The market will bounce back as lockdowns continue to get lifted around the world and general fuel demand will return to previous levels over the next 12-18 months. Beyond that, the shift towards greener energy will grow partially due to the legislation that will continue to come out.

What Are The Risks?

Sadly, COVID-19 remains a risk in the short term. As lockdowns and quarantine rules persist in some areas, fuel demand will remain hampered. It may be a couple of years yet before we see demand back to "normal" levels. This is why they are not expecting to sell more gallons than they did in 2019. Now, if COVID-19 disappears sooner than expected, then we could see a demand spike which would make things interesting. Maybe this happens in late Q3 or Q4, but I am not holding my breath.

The larger risk is longevity. As I mentioned there is no question that other sources of renewable like electricity via wind and solar are much more popular in the market right now. I do think it will be a dominant source in decades down the road. The issue in the short-medium term is the infrastructure that is required for them to be that dominant source. We do not currently possess it and it isn't something that can happen quickly. I do not think the electrification movement will be able to take over big industries like trucking, mining, shipping, and aviation. They will dominate in the passenger car space, but it is going to take decades for them to compete in the industrial industries which is where I think companies like REGI have an opportunity in the short-medium term. I do think electrification will get there one day, but this is not a risk that I am very worried about today.

What Does The Price Say?

If I am being honest, this stock got my attention by showing up on my scan as a stock that recently moved off its 200-day moving average. So let's start there. This stock went on a crazy run with everything else from mid-December through early February of this year. The stock was up almost 100% in that time frame which is impressive. The problem is that when stocks do that without a history of it, is the 200-day moving average gets left in the dust, and it always comes back. The stock is down about 45% from the highs in about a month and a half. What got my attention was the nice bounce off the 200-day moving average we saw on Thursday/Friday of last week. Will it hold? Time will tell, but it was very bullish. Another break to the downside would be very bearish in the short term.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Looking at the bearish case first, I could see this stock coming back to the $48.70 range if the market continues to sell off this week. Looking below, we can see this is where the base range that leads to this recent breakout formed. This is about 25% further downside from where we currently sit, which is a lot of risk to absorb, but it is where I would look for a bottom if the 200-day moving average does not hold strong.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As far as a bull case goes, before we consider looking for the stock to get back to the highs, we need to see ~$80 get taken out. This has been a point of support as of late, which will likely prove to be one of resistance on the way back up. Paired with that, we have the 50-day moving average, a really strong support source over the last year. If the stock can work its way back above the 50-day moving average, that would be very bullish.

(Source: TC2000.com)

This is bottom fishing and can be very risky. I always use pretty tight stops when I enter positions like this and usually add to them on the way up, which means starting small. We need to see a "higher-low" before this officially gets bullish, but I do think we will see a bounce as this was a well overdue correction based on the 200-day moving average alone. Nothing is guaranteed. Set stops, and correlate to the general market, but I do like the risk/reward that this stock is currently showing in the short-medium term.

Wrap Up

At the end of the day, in my opinion, there is a place for biofuels and REGI will be a beneficiary of that over the next decade. It is not a perfect industry, but I think it will serve as a great bridge between fossil fuels and electric renewables. The global energy demand will bounce back from COVID-19 and with it will come better year-over-year numbers for REGI. I am bullish on the company and the industry in the medium term. Stay safe out there!