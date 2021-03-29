Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Multiple Deals In Bidding Wars

We live in very interesting times if you are an event-driven investor. On the one hand we had the partial implosion in SPACs that caused many of them to swing from trading at a premium to NAV to go the other way and trade at a discount to NAV. On the other hand, merger arbitrageurs have been delighted by not just one deal in the midst of a counteroffer scenario but three of them at the same time. To top it all off, we are in the midst of a blow up in a leveraged hedge fund that caused multiple large cap companies to lose more than 50% of their value in the span of a week and Nomura Holdings to flag a possible $2 billion loss tied to those trades.

BIDU, DISCA, VIAC and GSX One Week Chart (Source: Yahoo Finance)

After nine rounds of counteroffers that included three different parties competing for it, Coherent (COHR) terminated its agreement with Lumentum Holdings (LITE) and decided to tie the knot with II-VI Incorporated (IIVI), bringing to an end a bidding war that lasted almost two months. Oddly enough this new deal now trades at a spread of over 9% or 11.91% annualized assuming the deal closes by the end of the year.

Merger activity increased last week with five new deals announced and two deals completed. We have seen 18 new deals announced this March, which is well above the 10 deals that were announced in March 2020 as the COVID-19 outbreak was escalating globally. By the end of March 2020, there were 26 deals trading with spreads of over 10%. It is a little surprising that we still have 7 deals trading with spreads over 10% right now.

SPAC Arbitrage

There were 20 new SPAC IPOs and 7 new SPAC business combinations announced last week. You can find the new SPAC IPO announcements in our SPACs tool here.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between March 19, 2021, and March 26, 2021.

Symbol Quote AcquiringCompany AcquiringCompany Quote CurrentSpread Last WeekSpread Spread ChangeWeekly DealType NEWA 3.12 Crouching Tiger Holding Limited (N/A) 16.99% -1.08% 18.07% All Cash DOYU 10.55 HUYA Inc. (HUYA) 20.63 42.75% 38.52% 4.23% All Stock RUHN 3.26 RUNION Holding Limited (N/A) 0.00 7.36% 3.40% 3.96% All Cash SJR 26.39 Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) 47.58 22.77% 19.60% 3.17% Special Conditions OTC:CXDC 1.07 Faith Dawn Limited and Faith Horizon (N/A) 12.15% 9.09% 3.06% All Cash XLNX 123.14 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) 77.41 8.34% 10.88% -2.54% All Stock APHA 17.33 Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) 22.08 6.78% 9.85% -3.07% All Stock AEGN 28.71 New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. (N/A) -5.96% -1.53% -4.43% All Cash IPHI 173.6 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) 46.97 0.87% 6.61% -5.74% Cash Plus Stock CUB 74.8 Veritas and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation (N/A) -6.42% 0.43% -6.85% All Cash

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2021 39 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2021 2 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 54 Stock Deals 20 Stock & Cash Deals 12 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 89 Aggregate Deal Consideration $589.51 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

The acquisition of SINA Corporation (SINA) by New Wave Holdings Limited on March 22, 2021. It took 175 days for this deal to be completed. The acquisition of Gridsum Holding (GSUM) by Gridsum Corporation on March 25, 2021. It took 175 days for this deal to be completed.

Terminated Deals:

On March 25, 2021, Coherent (COHR) terminated the March 9, 2021 merger agreement between Coherent and Lumentum (LITE) and paid Lumentum the $217.6 million termination fee contemplated by their merger agreement in order to enter into a new merger agreement with II-VI Incorporated (IIVI).

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit DOYU 10/12/2020 HUYA Inc. (HUYA) $15.06 $10.55 06/30/2021 42.75% 165.99% SJR 03/15/2021 Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) $32.40 $26.39 06/30/2022 22.77% 18.11% NEWA 10/02/2020 Crouching Tiger Holding Limited (N/A) $3.65 $3.12 06/30/2021 16.99% 65.96% CHNG 01/06/2021 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) $25.75 $22.64 12/31/2021 13.74% 18.04% OTC:CXDC 06/15/2020 Faith Dawn Limited and Faith Horizon (N/A) $1.20 $1.07 05/10/2021 12.15% 103.13% MX 03/26/2021 South Dearborn Limited (N/A) $29.00 $26.01 12/31/2021 11.50% 15.09% SOGO 09/29/2020 Tencent Parties (N/A) $8.95 $8.05 07/31/2021 10.56% 30.83% COHR 03/25/2021 II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) $284.20 $260.56 12/31/2021 9.07% 11.91% XLNX 10/27/2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) $133.41 $123.14 12/31/2021 8.34% 10.95% ATH 03/08/2021 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) $53.65 $49.56 01/31/2022 8.25% 9.74%

Conclusion:

The current inflation in asset prices driven by easy access to cheap capital has not just resulted in a large number of SPAC IPOs but also an uptick in both traditional deal activity. We are likely to see more bidding wars in the near future as attractive assets become scarce and capital is left chasing deals in a highly competitive environment.