In my previous article here about Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN), I noted that the company's end markets were promising while expansion into new markets (i.e. the battery materials market, the electric vehicle market) was on the horizon. The company's recent initiatives have proven me right. As a result, ASPN has risen significantly and hit $25 per share a few weeks ago.

That said, the stock has corrected over the last days and is currently standing at about $19 per share, which translates into an Enterprise Value of approximately $520 million including net debt.

Therefore, let's see whether it's wise to initiate a long position at the current price levels or lock in profits and move to greener pastures.

The Good

ASPN develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure (most notably in the North American petrochemical and refinery market) and building materials markets. Other end markets include the military and commercial aircrafts, trains, buses, appliances, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear.

Over the last years, ASPN has decided to focus its R&D resources on improving the profitability of its existing business while also leveraging its aerogel technology into new markets. In other words, the company has decided to diversify its revenue stream while also expanding internationally, although it already has a significant international presence as a portion of its total revenues, as illustrated below:

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 (In thousands) Revenue: U.S. $ 44,842 $ 58,328 $ 41,733 International 55,431 81,047 62,628 Total revenue $ 100,273 $ 139,375 $ 104,361

and below:

December 31, 2020 U.S. International Total (In thousands) Geographical region Asia $ — $ 38,403 $ 38,403 Canada — 986 986 Europe — 13,881 13,881 Latin America — 2,161 2,161 U.S. 44,842 — 44,842 Total revenue $ 44,842 $ 55,431 $ 100,273 Source of revenue Product revenue $ 42,416 $ 47,678 $ 90,094 Subsea projects 1,987 7,753 9,740 Research services 439 — 439 Total revenue $ 44,842 $ 55,431 $ 100,273

Source: ASPN's annual report

And this new market is the electric vehicle industry. On that front, the company has developed PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles in an effort to meet the safety and performance demands of electric vehicle manufacturers. These thermal barriers are designed to impede the propagation of thermal runaway both at the battery cell and battery pack levels across multiple lithium-ion battery system architectures.

Moreover, ASPN is seeking to leverage its patented carbon aerogel technology to develop battery materials for lithium-ion battery systems in electric vehicles. These silicon-rich, carbon aerogel materials have the potential for use as a drop-in replacement for graphite in the anode of lithium-ion batteries to enable an increase in the drive range of electric vehicles.

Specifically, ASPN has been working with SKC Co., Ltd. to optimize its proprietary carbon aerogels and improve lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. Furthermore, it cooperates with several automotive OEMs to explore the role its silica aerogel materials can play in impeding thermal runaway in lithium-ion batteries. On that front, the company received an initial order for its silica aerogel blankets for one of Asia's largest electric vehicle producers for use as a thermal runaway mitigation solution. Additionally, a major U.S. automotive OEM awarded ASPN a contract to supply PyroThin thermal barriers for use in its battery platform. The battery platform will power the automotive company's next generation EVs, with production expected to begin in 2021.

After all, the commercial potential for its PyroThin products and carbon aerogel materials in the electric vehicle market seems to be significant. The electric vehicle sector is a hot industry with promising future, although the company's real benefits from the aforementioned initiatives are currently difficult to be even remotely quantified.

Another good thing is that ASPN exploited the run-up from $6 per share in H2 2020 to $25 per share in Q1 2021 and recently made a placement at $20.92 per share, as quoted below:

During the period from January 1, 2021 to March 9, 2021, the Company issued 277,489 shares of its common stock at an average price of $20.92 per share through its at-the-market offering and received net proceeds of $5.6 million after deducting commissions of $0.2 million.

As a result, it minimized the dilution for the existing shareholders at just 1% of the total outstanding shares and also strengthened its balance sheet by maintaining a net cash position.

Last but not least, ASPN recently won broad infringement cases against the Chinese manufacturers Nano Tech Co., Ltd. and Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co., so it reinforced its patent portfolio and will be able to better implement its growth strategy in the next years.

The Bad

Revenue growth for the sake of growth does not mean absolutely anything. When you have a business, the profit is what matters at the end of the day and what keeps the business afloat.

And ASPN has recorded significant losses over the last years, even during the years when there was not any negative impact from Coronavirus on the global energy infrastructure business such as in 2018 and 2019, as illustrated below:

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 (In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenue: Product $ 99,834 $ 136,934 $ 102,123 Research services 439 2,441 2,238 Total revenue 100,273 139,375 104,361 Cost of revenue: Product 85,545 111,759 90,660 Research services 134 1,332 1,032 Gross profit 14,594 26,284 12,669 Operating expenses: Research and development 8,729 8,407 6,319 Sales and marketing 11,753 15,557 13,794 General and administrative 15,681 16,479 19,116 Impairment of construction in progress — — 7,356 Total operating expenses 36,163 40,443 46,585 Loss from operations (21,569 ) (14,159 ) (33,916 ) Interest expense, net (240 ) (406 ) (524 ) Total interest expense, net (240 ) (406 ) (524 ) Net loss $ (21,809 ) $ (14,565 ) $ (34,440 )

Source: ASPN's annual report

It's also noteworthy that these negative results took place amid global growth in 2018-2019 in the company's key market, as shown here and here.

Specifically, the energy infrastructure insulation market does not only include firms operating refinery, petrochemical, oil production, LNG production and storage facilities, but it also includes firms operating gas, coal, nuclear, hydro and solar thermal power generating plants and district energy systems.

And things get even worse, when we see that ASPN has not made money since 2014, as shown here. Unfortunately, this does not seem to change in 2021, when net loss is expected to range between $21 million and $25 million, based on the latest guidance here.

Another bad thing is that ASPN has been burning cash while its adjusted EBITDA has been in negative territory over the last years, as linked above.

And the bad things do not end here. The company amended its revolving credit facility a few days ago with the minimum rate being 4% per annum, as quoted below (emphasis added):

On March 12, 2021, our revolving credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank was amended and restated to extend the maturity date of the revolving credit facility to April 28, 2022. Under our revolving credit facility, we are permitted to borrow a maximum of $20.0 million, subject to continued covenant compliance and borrowing base requirements. The interest rate applicable to borrowings under the revolving credit facility is based on the prime rate, subject to a minimum rate of 4.00% per annum. Prime rate-based rates vary from prime rate plus 0.75% per annum to prime rate plus 2.00% per annum. In addition, we are required to pay a monthly unused revolving line facility fee of 0.50% per annum of the average unused portion of the revolving credit facility. The credit facility has also been amended to establish certain minimum Adjusted EBITDA levels with respect to the minimum Adjusted EBITDA financial covenant for the extended term as well as to establish minimum Adjusted Quick Ratio covenants. We intend to extend or replace the facility prior to its maturity.

In an era of low interest rates, this interest rate is high. For comparison purposes, the company's PPP loan carries an interest rate of 1% per year, as quoted below (emphasis added):

On May 1, 2020, Aspen Aerogels Rhode Island, LLC (Borrower) executed a promissory note in favor of Northeast Bank to receive an unsecured loan in the principal amount of $3.7 million (the PPP Loan) pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) established by the CARES Act, as amended by the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act (Flexibility Act), and administered by the SBA. The Borrower conferred with representatives of the SBA prior to finalizing the PPP Loan. The PPP Loan was subsequently sold by Northeast Bank to The Loan Source, Inc. (PPP Investor), a secondary market investor. The PPP Loan carries an interest rate of 1% per year and matures two years from the date of the Note.

The Ugly

The continued losses over the last years have been largely attributed to fierce competition and increased raw material costs, which have put pressure on the margins. Specifically, the company's gross profit margin has not exceeded 20% since 2014, as linked above. Obviously, this margin is very low and hasn't been enough to cover the other costs (i.e. R&D and SG&A expenses).

However, the competition is not going to abate in the foreseeable future. In contrast, the competition will increase, as quoted from the annual report below (emphasis added):

We compete in the aerogel materials market with Cabot Corporation, Armacell International S.A., Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co., Ltd. and Nano Tech Co., Ltd. and a growing number of other competitors that manufacture, sell or resell aerogel insulation products. We expect to face increasing competition in the aerogel insulation market over the next several years as existing competitors and new entrants seek to develop and market their own aerogel products. In addition to other aerogel insulation products, we also encounter competition from innovatively packaged traditional insulation materials that compete with our products based on one or more performance factors. Within each of our target markets, we encounter one or more of these organizations or their resellers and a significant number of other aggressive national, regional and local suppliers of traditional insulation products. Our competitors are seeking to enhance traditional insulation materials and to develop and introduce new and emerging insulation technologies. Competing technologies that outperform our insulation products in one or more performance attributes could be developed and successfully introduced. See “Risk Factors —The energy infrastructure insulation market is highly competitive; if we are unable to compete successfully, we may not be able to increase or maintain our market share and revenues.

and below (emphasis added):

We face strong competition primarily from established manufacturers of traditional insulation materials. Large producers of traditional insulation materials, such as Johns Mansville, Saint-Gobain, Knauf Gips, Owens Corning and Rockwool, dominate the insulation market. In addition, we face increasing competition from other companies seeking to develop high-performance insulation materials, including aerogel insulation. For example, Cabot Corporation manufactures, markets and sells a different form of aerogel insulation that is competitive with our products, particularly in the offshore oil and gas sector for use in pipe-in-pipe applications. We are also aware of competitors including Armacell International S.A., Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co, Ltd, Nano Tech Co, Ltd, and other Asia-based companies which manufacture and/or market aerogel insulation products in blanket form. Many of our competitors are substantially larger and better capitalized than we are and possess greater financial resources. Our competitors could focus their substantial financial resources to develop new or additional competing products or develop products that are more attractive to potential customers than the products that we offer. We expect to face an increasing amount of competition in the aerogel insulation market over the next several years as existing competitors and new entrants seek to develop and market their own aerogel products.

Additionally, there are several reports saying that raw material prices have risen lately due to pent-up demand, because the countries gradually return to normalcy after Coronavirus, as shown here and here. Meanwhile, ASPN acknowledges in its annual report that it does not have a secure, long-term supply of silica precursors that constitute over 50% of the raw material costs, as quoted below from the annual report (emphasis added):

The raw materials used in the production of our products consist primarily of fiber battings, silica precursors and other additives. In addition, the production process requires the use of process gases and other materials typical to the chemical processing industry, as well as access to electricity, natural gas, water and other basic utilities. Although we are not dependent on a single supplier, we are dependent on the ability of our third-party suppliers to supply such materials on a timely and consistent basis. While these materials and utilities are available from numerous sources, they may be, and have been in the past, subject to fluctuations in availability and price. For example, during the year ended December 31, 2018, we experienced a significant increase in the costs of silica precursor materials, constituting over 50% of our raw material costs, which has continued through the year ended December 31, 2020. While we have recently entered into a three-year contract to secure exclusive supply of certain silanes from Silbond Corporation, most of our raw materials are procured through individual purchase orders or short-term contracts and not through long-term contracts that ensure a fixed price or guaranteed supply for an extended period of time. This procurement strategy may not support sustained long-term supply chain stability. Fluctuations in the prices of these raw materials could have a material adverse effect on our results of operations. Our suppliers also seek alternative uses for our raw materials at higher price points. Such competitive uses for our raw materials create material price and availability risks to our business. In addition, our ability to pass increases in raw material prices on to our customers is limited due to competitive pricing pressure and the time lag between the increase in costs and the implementation of related price increases. In particular, we purchase a variety of silica precursors from several suppliers, mostly pursuant to individual purchase orders or short-term contracts and not pursuant to long-term contracts. We do not have a secure, long-term supply of silica precursors. We may not be able to establish arrangements for secure, long-term silica precursor supplies at prices consistent with our current costs or may incur a delay in supply while we seek alternative sources. From time-to-time, we experienced a significant increase in the price of certain silica precursors due to a supply imbalance or other factors in the silanes market. While we seek to reformulate our products to reduce our reliance on materials that are susceptible to significant price fluctuations, while maintaining appropriate performance characteristics, our efforts may not be successful. Any inability to continue to purchase silica precursors without long-term agreements in place, or to otherwise establish a long-term supply of silica precursors at prices consistent with our current cost estimates, would have a material adverse effect on our ability to increase our sales and achieve profitability.

However, ASPN believes in its annual report that it will improve its gross margin to the mid-20s in 2021, as quoted below:

We expect that our ongoing initiatives to reduce raw material costs will help to improve our gross margin to the mid-20s for the full year from 19% during 2019. As a result, we again expect to deliver strong year-over-year improvements in both net loss and Adjusted EBITDA in 2020.

After all, I forecast that significant margin expansion is highly questionable in 2021-2022, and I project that the company will hardly achieve positive operating cash flow and positive free cash flow in the foreseeable future.

There is also another ugly thing that concerns me from a fundamental standpoint. As noted in the previous paragraph, ASPN received a PPP loan in the principal amount of $3.7 million last year due to Coronavirus. However, as of December 31, 2020, it had not applied for forgiveness, as quoted below (emphasis added):

The PPP Loan indebtedness may be forgiven in whole or in part upon application by the Borrower to the PPP Investor. The PPP Investor will determine to what extent the PPP Loan is eligible for forgiveness, subject to SBA guidelines and other regulations, based on the use of loan proceeds for payroll costs, payment of interest on covered mortgage obligations, rent and utility costs over either an eight-week or 24-week period, at the Borrower’s option, following the Borrower’s receipt of the loan proceeds. Upon the Borrower’s application for forgiveness, the SBA will review the Borrower’s eligibility, use of proceeds and other certifications in connection with the application for the PPP Loan. Upon such review, the SBA may approve or deny the Borrower’s loan forgiveness application, in whole or in part. As of December 31, 2020, the Borrower had not applied for forgiveness.

Therefore, it remains to be seen whether ASPN will apply for forgiveness in 2021.

Takeaway

ASPN has showed a continued inability to increase its margins and make money in its core market. Therefore, it did the right thing by expanding into new markets that seem to have higher margins than the energy infrastructure insulation market.

However, the benefits from the recent expansion to the battery materials market can't currently be quantified, so it's questionable whether this expansion will save the day and will help ASPN generate sustainable positive operating cash flow and free cash flow in the foreseeable future.

From a valuation standpoint, I believe that ASPN has run ahead of itself primarily due to rampant speculation associated with the electric vehicle industry. So I will stay on the sidelines.