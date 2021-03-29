Photo by Hemera Technologies/AbleStock.com via Getty Images

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) acquired Acima in February 2021. The acquisition will increase revenues significantly and improve margins. It seems that the market is neglecting the benefits of the acquisition as the stock is significantly undervalued considering DCF model, historic multiples of the company, and sector multiples.

Rent-A-Center proposes lease-to-own services in the USA, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company is specialized in providing short to mid-term, low-fee loans to consumers who buy goods and prefer to pay later. The company doesn't check credit ratings of consumers. This fact attracts the attention of those consumers who have 650 or lower credit ratings. The company is only checking residence and income of a consumer, thus enabling low credit score individuals to use the services. It is worth mentioning that almost 28% of US consumers have lower than 650 credit rating and almost two-thirds of them have less than $75,000 annual income. Thus, Rent-A-Center allows these users to acquire a merchandise for which they can't pay at the moment of acquisition.

Currently, the macrotrends are quite beneficial for the company as interest rates are rapidly rising, which will allow the company to increase fees for the leases. At the same time, huge QE programs and stimulus packages increase liquidity substantially and lower the number of non-performing loans in the market.

The company's 2 biggest operating segments are Rent-A-Center business and Preferred Lease business. Rent-A-Center business gives an opportunity to buy furniture, appliances, or electronic goods from company-owned 1845 physical locations or from the company's website. According to the management, same-store sales were growing in last 12 quarters consecutively.

Preferred Lease business proposes lease services for those consumers who buy goods from retailers which partner with Rent-A-Center. The business eliminates inventory and total retailing business costs, making the company more profitable.

Source: Q4 2020 Presentation

Rent-A-Center acquired Acima in February 2021; the acquisition cost about $1.65 billion. Acima serves 30% of US consumers whose credit score is between 300 to 650. Considering the current expansion rate of the company we can anticipate that the company will take quite dominant market share in upcoming years. It is estimated that the total LTO market proposes a $40 to $50 billion revenue opportunity, which can be captured by prudent managerial actions.

Source: Company Presentation

Acima has tremendous growth potential and can bring lots of synergies with it. The company was able to generate revenue CAGR of 89% and 174% adj. EBITDA CAGR during last 4-year period.

Source: Company Presentation

The acquired company increases location count as it brings new 15,000 locations to RCII's preferred lease business. Before the acquisition, the business was providing its services in 3000 locations only. Acima recorded $1.2 billion revenue in 2020, which means that the acquisition brings 45% revenue increase instantly.

Threats

The company is servicing low credit quality consumers. This can cause rather dangerous consequences for the company if any serious economic crisis emerges in the USA. However, we can notice that we are now overcoming the COVID-19 crisis and the company is doing a great job to manage its risks. It limits its risks by engaging in short- to mid-term loan operations and doesn't engage in long-term activities. The company receives consumer information relying on 3rd party services. This also can cause problems concerning the fact that they can be inaccurate or be delayed.

COVID-19 also causes tremendous risks for the company. Though it was able to increase its digital sales substantially during last 4-year period, the biggest part of its sales is occurring in physical stores. Thus, it could cause the company to pause its operations and lose lots of sales.

Valuation

During the last 3-year period the company was able to record more than 7% FCF to Revenues margin. On average the ratio stands at 7.3%, thus we will take the average margin for our future estimates. At the same time, we need to notice that Acima's adj. EBITDA margin is 18%, while the Preferred Lease segment yielded only 8% adj. EBITDA margin before. This indicates that we can reasonably expect FCF to Revenues margin to improve also. However, to have a conservative picture, we will take the historic values.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

The management estimates $4.305 billion to $4.455 billion revenue in 2021. It means that the management expects at least 6% revenue growth considering 2020 combined revenue of $4.06 billion (Rent-A-Center and Acima). At the same time, the management intends to reach $6 billion sales number in 2023, which means 14% CAGR. Though the Acima purchase seems to be quite promising for the company, we need to pay attention to the fact that during the 2011-2020 period, the company's revenue CAGR was 0.3%, thus we need to adopt a cautious and conservative approach.

The analysts have quite optimistic views. They expect $4.36 billion 2021 revenue, which is 7.4% increase from 2020 combined revenue, and $4.98 billion 2022 revenue which is equal to 10.7% CAGR.

Source: Seekingalpha.com

That said, we will adopt quite conservative approach and will assume 4% annual growth rate for the next 10 year period starting from 2020 combined revenue of $4.06 billion. It is worth mentioning that the analysts expect revenues to reach $6 billion in 2025, while our model expects the $6 billion mark to be reached in 2030.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

Taking 1.5 beta coefficient, 1.67% risk-free rate, and 4.72% equity risk premium, CAPM model results 8.75% required rate of return. To calculate cash flows, we will adopt quite a conservative 2% perpetual growth rate.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

Our conservative inputs yielded $88.8 stock intrinsic value. The market expects that interest rates will go up, thus we can assume 9.25% to 9.75% range for required rate of return, as a more conservative approach. However, even in that case, our model yields $76.2 to $82.1 stock value, which is about 30% higher than the current price. This is obviously an indication that the stock is considerably undervalued. Probably the market is pessimistic on Acima acquisition and doesn't believe that the acquired company can bring benefits to the Rent-A-Center.

The company seems undervalued considering Consumer Discretionary sector multiples and its historic averages. Forward P/E stands only at 11.21, while the sector's median ratio is 19.41. Forward EV/Sales ratio is only 0.79, while the sector's median is 1.65. The historic EV/Sales ratio of RCII is 0.96. Currently, Forward EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 5.76 while historic ratio is 13.88 and the sector's ratio is 12.04. Considering these forward ratios, we can conclude that the stock is quite undervalued compared to its sector and historic multiples.

Dividend

Currently, the company pays 2.09% dividend yield. The dividend is quite safe as the company pays less than 30% of its operating cash flows as a dividend and thus can increase the yield more than 3 times.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

The debt burden isn't too much. Net debt position is $316 million, which is only 1.34 times higher than 2020 operating cash flows and is only 1.07 times higher than current assets.

Conclusion

The acquisition of Acima brings quite promising prospects for the company. We can expect that the acquisition will bring new consumers and increase the cash flows significantly. However, we see that the market doesn't take into account the opportunity and the stock seems to be substantially undervalued. The macrotrends are also quite positive for the stock, so we assign a buy rating for the stock and $76 price target.