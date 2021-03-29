Photo by Jobalou/DigitalVision Vectors via Getty Images

Introduction

BP Prudhoe Bay (NYSE:BPT) is classified as a Royalty Trust, but can just as accurately be described as simply a creative financing instrument. In fact, in some respects, it has more similarity to variable rate or convertible bonds, I/O or P/O strips, subordinate tranches of securitizations etc., than it does to a traditional Royalty Trust in that payments are made based upon some terms in the Trust which have absolutely nothing to do with the cost of producing oil, but rather somewhat arbitrary, although clearly disclosed calculations established in the trust indenture. Like any public financing instrument, it also has a bank Trustee but no employees.

I have written a few articles on Seeking Alpha about BPT. In fact, my very first article on the site over eight years ago was "BP Prudhoe Bay: A Derivative Security in Disguise" in which I explained the structure of the Trust. I believe the only reason BPT technically qualifies as a Royalty Trust is because the revenue side of the equation relates to the "price of oil" and production levels at Prudhoe Bay. Even the "price of oil" (WTI) in the equation is not the actual price that oil produced at Prudhoe Bay is being sold for; in fact, it is frequently a few dollars higher than WTI, as can be seen here.

The cost side of the calculation, on the other hand, has little to do with the actual cost of producing oil at Prudhoe Bay. There was an artificial formula established in the Trust when it was created in 1989 which largely determines the cost per barrel the Trust would be charged each year. It had minor yearly increases, frequently only 10c per barrel annually until 2018, and then rapid increases thereafter. The chargeable cost increased by $2.80 at the beginning of 2018, $3.75 in 2019, and then $2.75 in each subsequent year, with each increase amplified by the CPI increase multiplier.

Keep in mind that these annual increases were determined in 1989 when the Trust was formed. That alone should convince doubters that these amounts have absolutely nothing to do with the real costs of production. It was clearly structured to ensure that 30 years after the Trust's founding, it would be put on a rapid path to final termination. Investors should really not be surprised now that the Trust will likely soon terminate.

The Warnings

The 2020 10-K, released in mid-March, contains multiple stark warnings that the Trust may never make another payment and will likely terminate soon. Among the warnings in the 10-K are the following:

Net revenues for 2020 to the Trust were less than $1,000,000 and estimated net revenues to the Trust for 2021 are expected to be less than $1,000,000, which will result in the termination of the Trust. The amount and value of reserves attributable to the Trust, the estimated life of the Trust, estimates of future net revenues and estimates of the present value of future net revenues fluctuate based on the WTI Price, among other factors. WTI Prices have been, and are expected to continue to be, below the “break-even” point for daily royalty calculations. Although the Trust does not expect to receive a positive Per Barrel Royalty for any day’s production during 2021, the Trustee expects to retain in reserve future Royalty Payments, if any, made in fiscal 2021 or subsequent periods for future Administrative Expenses of at least $1,270,000 and potentially more in an amount sufficient to pay Administrative Expenses for at least one year plus anticipated expenses in connection with the termination of the Trust. In order to comply with the Trust Agreement’s termination process and requirements, the Trust is likely to incur significant additional expenditures. Accordingly, even if the Trust receives Royalty Payments during 2021 or 2022, it is not currently anticipated that Unit holders will receive Royalty Payments on outstanding Units during such periods. The Trust is exploring all options available under the Trust Agreement to address the Trust’s continuing operational shortfall. These steps may include obtaining a loan for the Trust, selling a portion of the Trust assets, or selling all of the Trust assets and taking the necessary steps to terminate the Trust.

Possibly the most significant warning is the one by the Trust's auditor, KPMG:

Going Concern Assessment As discussed in note 2 to the financial statements, the Trust prepared its financial statements on a going concern basis. Due to lower oil prices throughout 2020, the Trust received no royalty payments attributable to the four quarters of the year ended December 31, 2020 and has not been able to replenish the funds on deposit in the cash reserve account since January 2020. The Trust believes that the uncertainty surrounding the receipt of future royalties, coupled with the Trust’s liquidity position as of December 31, 2020, raises substantial doubt regarding the Trust’s ability to continue as a going concern.

The Math

Despite all of the warnings, there is one calculation in the 10-K which understates the likely break-even prices somewhat:

The “break-even” WTI price (at which all Production Taxes and prescribed deductions for Chargeable Costs are equal to the WTI price) is projected to be approximately $60.72 per barrel in 2021 and $66.46 per barrel in 2022, and will continue to increase thereafter

These figures do not include the quarterly changes in the CPI multiplier, which will almost invariably increase. In fact, it is based upon the CPI index as of last year.

I contacted The Bank of New York Mellon, the Trustee, regarding this understatement. The response I received was that the same methodology was used as has been used in all prior 10-Ks. In fact, all the annual cash flow projections in the 10-Ks assumed no increase in WTI and no inflation.

Neither assumption was realistic, but when projections were sometimes being made 30 years or more into the future, it was a reasonable approach; similar increases in the WTI price and the CPI index, no matter what the actual amounts were, would largely cancel each other out. Now that the trust is on the verge of termination and WTI is only slightly below the break-even price, it is worth undertaking a more refined approach, which I do here.

To estimate the break-even WTI price for the rest of 2021 and for the beginning of 2022, I need to estimate both the CPI factor and the production taxes. The most straightforward method of determining the CPI factor is to use the CPI factor utilized for the first quarter of 2020, which was 1.992 and increase it by the increase in the CPI since then.

The figure BPT uses is the CPI figure of the mid-month of each quarter, in this case February. The annual increase in the CPI of 1.7% was announced on March 10, which makes the CPI factor for the current quarter 2.026. Multiplying this by the Chargeable Cost figure of $29.25 results in an Adjusted Chargeable Cost of $59.26.

Production taxes then need to be added to this figure, which vary based upon actual oil prices. To estimate production taxes, I looked at recent production tax amounts in 2018 when WTI was at similar prices to my estimated break-evens. The following table is from p. 10 of the 10-K:

Production taxes were $1.92 at $55.48 WTI and $2.21 at $62.96 WTI. Because production taxes impact the break-even, it becomes a bit of an iterative process. The total break-even which best fits would be about $61.41 consisting of an Adjusted Chargeable Cost of $59.26 and production taxes of roughly $2.15.

If I assume that the CPI will increase by 2% per year, or .5% per quarter, estimated break-evens for the current and next four quarters are as follows:

However, if I assume that WTI will average $65 for the reminder of the year and $70 in the first quarter of next year, production taxes would be higher. Here's is an estimate of what the schedule would look like then:

Here is an estimate of BPT earnings (but not distributions) prior to administrative expenses under this scenario:

Administrative Expenses and Cash Reserves

The table below is from page 33 of the 10-K:

The table indicates that administrative expenses have generally been modestly over $1 million per year (about 1c per quarter per unit) but increased dramatically last year and are certainly increasing again this year. It also shows that total assets, are only $266,000, (of which only $188,000 is cash), a decrease from over $1.1 million from the end of 2019 because there were no funds available the last three quarters to replenish the cash reserve account. It also includes a $538,000 indemnity payment received from Hilcorp in December, for which Hilcorp is entitled to be reimbursed prior to payments to the Trust owners.

It is a bit puzzling as to why the Trustee didn't maintain a larger cash reserve account. The Trustee always knew there would be two-year period at the end of the Trust's life when there would be no income but expenses would continue. BNY-Mellon would have been justified in withholding enough to maintain a reserve account of at least $2 million plus whatever increased expenses the trustee would expect at Trust termination.

Based upon 2020 's expenses of over $1.6 million, a reserve account of $4-5 million could easily have been justified and in fact can still be justified. Therefore, even if WTI is to average a few dollars above break-even the next two quarters, all of the earnings would likely be placed in the reserve account rather than distributed to investors. The trustee might be justified in holding two-years' worth of future expenses because, even without distributions, there is an argument to be made that simply showing cash earnings might restart the two-year clock.

Conclusion

With WTI currently at about $60, and possibly only due to a temporary "pop" caused by the Suez Canal blockage, distributions look extremely unlikely in the next few quarters. The increase in the break-even WTI to almost $69 by the beginning of 2022 makes future distributions look even less likely. Even if there is a substantial increase in WTI, it is hard to imagine a scenario where the current BPT market price of about $4/unit could be justified. In such a situation, there would be much better investments in the oil patch in any case.