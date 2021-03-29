Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) is a digital advertising company specializing in preventing ad fraud. Kubient has a solid management team who are striving to make Kubient an integral tool for advertisers. There is a lot of upside potential, but their business model is not yet proven. This makes Kubient somewhat a risky investment at the current price.

What is Kubient?

When a webpage loads, advertisers race to bid and place ads in the hopes that a person will click on the ad to learn more about their product or service.

(Typical process of displaying ads on a webpage. Source: Investor Presentation)

Trouble is, most internet traffic is generated by bots, not humans. When an advertiser bid to place their ad on a webpage, they don’t know whether the ad is going to be viewed by a human or a bot. That is, unless that advertiser is using Kubient.

Kubient has developed technology to identify ad fraud in a fraction of a second. If Kubient detects that a webpage isn’t being loaded by a human, then the advertiser doesn’t place a bid. This saves advertisers from wasting ad spend on views that have zero chance of resulting in a sale.

Depending on who you ask, in 2019 ad fraud cost advertisers between $5.8B and $42B. Exact figures are difficult to nail down, but at least 37% of advertisers consider ad fraud to be a major problem.

Kubient Management Team

One of the things that initially drew me to Kubient was its management team, who all seem highly smart and capable. Kubient is currently led by CEO and founder Paul Roberts. During the IPO process, Peter Bordes was hired as interim CEO. Peter Bordes successfully brought Kubient public and now sits on the board of directors.

Paul Roberts stated during the LD Micro 13th conference that he may or may not continue as CEO, and in the fourth quarter earnings call stated that the board is not actively looking for a new CEO. Ultimately, I think Kubient’s board (Paul Roberts included) is doing what’s best for Kubient, seeing as insiders own 25% of the company. They brought on a CEO specifically for bringing the company public and will consider bringing on another CEO who has more experience in the industry. Still, this brings some level of unknown moving forward since we don’t know who will be leading the company in the future.

What is Kubient’s Valuation?

Kubient isn’t profitable, but earned $2.9M of revenue in 2020. Their revenue growth is impressively high. Kubient is a young company so there is little historical data to analyze. A lot of the revenue has been one-off for beta testing and increased engagement from one specific customer. This makes projections tricky because revenue could be sporadic. This is also likely one reason management chooses not to provide revenue guidance.

Year Revenue Operating Expenses Cash 2020 $2,900,029 $7,366,767 $24,782,128 2019 $177,635 $3,493,418 $33,785

(Source: Fourth Quarter press release, author calculations)

I don’t think Kubient’s current growth rate is sustainable. Until beta testing is complete, conservatively I’m assuming 20% growth rate, though this could be wildly off. This brings me to an estimated 2025 revenue of $7.2M. Assuming a future optimized margin of 20% and shares outstanding remaining unchanged, this brings me to a theoretical EPS of $0.28. At a multiplier of 25, this gives me a 2025 stock price target of $6.96, or roughly what the shares are trading at today.

Thus, I believe the share price has gotten a little ahead of itself. I’ve been investing in and tracking Kubient since it was trading at around the $2 price level. The stock has had a wild ride since then, bottoming out at $2.10 and topping at $16.26. The rise was based purely on speculation of potential news that never materialized. There were some rumors in chatrooms about Kubient being acquired, but such an event would be unlikely because management seems intent on being the acquirer rather than the acquiree.

Without a fundamental reason for the stock to go up higher, and with many bag holders who bought in near the top, there’s likely to be continued selling pressure pushing the stock price down. Either Kubient needs to come out with news of big wins that show continued growth to justify a high stock price, or speculators will become impatient and look to exit their positions at a loss. I expect we’ll see a lot of near-term volatility in the stock with no clear direction.

I trimmed some of my position after the earnings call and may continue to sell if the stock sees continued strength. I may consider adding to my position if shares can reach a more attractive price point or if more information comes to light to confirm Kubient’s growth prospects.

What are the Risks?

Kubient helps streamline digital advertising. However, there are many other competitors tackling similar problems. Where Kubient has the advantage is their ad fraud detection technology. Unfortunately, Kubient’s business model hasn’t yet been proven.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

There’s nothing particularly difficult about detecting ad fraud. Many advertising platforms can detect ad fraud. Kubient is currently the only player on the market that can detect ad fraud before an advertiser places a bid. This is unique because advertisers only have about 300ms to display an ad. Other advertisers detect ad fraud after the money has been spent and then provide refunds for the fraudulent ad placements. This has been the accepted solution for many years. It remains to be seen whether advertisers are willing to pay for Kubient’s services before bidding on an ad or whether they are content with the current post-analysis and refund standard.

If Kubient proves that their technology is critical for advertisers, then there could be an enormous opportunity to expand their technology and services. They could become the fabric between players within the advertising sector. Paul Roberts, CEO of Kubient, has expressed interest in acquiring other companies in the space. Kubient has partnered with Street Capital Markets to help look for merger opportunities.

This makes Kubient somewhat of binary investment. Either their technology is critical for advertisers, which Kubient can then leverage to expand their market share, or their technology is innovative but not critical and Kubient becomes lost the sea of competitors.

Since Kubient is not yet profitable, additional capital may be required, which could be dilutive for shareholders. Shareholders already experienced this in December of 2020 when management raised $16.3M by issuing over 3.5M shares. As of December 2020, Kubient had over $24M cash in the bank. 2020’s operating expenses came to $7.3M. It’s likely that Kubient’s operating expenses will increase, but assuming flat revenue and flat operating expenses, Kubient should be able to last at least another five years before requiring to raise capital. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if Kubient raises more capital for their expansion sooner than that.

If Kubient executes on its plans to acquire other companies, this could also be dilutive for shareholders as management will likely issue shares to fund acquisitions. Earnings growth may not be able to keep pace with the issuance of new shares. I see share dilution as a key risk going forward, potentially putting downward pressure on the stock price.

Kubient’s customer base is very concentrated. Seeking Alpha Author Michael Wiggins De Oliveira explains further the customer concentration risk in his article, Kubient: Mixed Investment Opportunity. I’m awaiting Kubient’s new SEC filing before analyzing whether this risk has lessened during the fourth quarter.

As I talked about in my Taboola (IACA) article, there are threats that most companies in the advertising space face. For Kubient a primary risk is revenue loss from adblockers. Kubient’s technology does not rely on third-party cookies, so the blocking of third-party cookies by browsers should not affect Kubient. Kubient ads, however, can easily be blocked by popular adblockers. I’m unaware of any plans by Kubient to counteract this threat.

Final Thoughts

Kubient is a promising company with innovative and impressive technology. If they can prove that their technology has market value, then there could be huge upside potential for the stock. However, there could be a lot of volatility to come as speculators bid the price up and down. Likely there’ll be an opportunity for a better entry point with lower risk.