DGS: High Risk With Only Limited Reward

Today, I continue my series of articles that touch on emerging markets-focused exchange-traded funds.

I would like to take a closer look at the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DGS), which, in my view, has a plethora of risks stemming from its portfolio strategy, since allocating funds to small-size companies from developing nations has, perhaps, one the highest levels of risk possible in the case of equity investing.

An ETF with a higher risk profile I can imagine is the one that would be focused on the frontier-market small-cap stocks. I cannot immediately name one that has such a strategy or a similar one, except for the iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (FM).

But did this level of risk translate into higher returns in the past? Let us discuss.

Understanding the underlying index

DGS tracks the fundamentally-weighted WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (abbreviated as the WTEMSC) that encompasses a specific equity group from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index. I have already touched upon the latter benchmark in my recent article that contains an analysis of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF (DEM).

Annual reconstitution takes place in October. According to page 55 of the rules-based methodology, a stock would be included in the benchmark if it ranks

"... in the bottom 10% of total market capitalization of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index as of the Emerging Market Screening Date."

It is worth remembering that companies that have less than $200 million in the market cap cannot join the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index, so they are also absent in the small-cap-focused benchmark.

WisdomTree applies a composite risk factor that encompasses quality (like trends in ROE) and momentum factors to identify and filter out players that have utterly terrible fundamentals in order to protect the total returns of the index from their impact.

The key parameter that defines a stock's place in the index is the annual cash dividends a company paid during a period. This method is somewhat better if compared to a dividend yield-driven one since an index that ranks equities in descending order according to their yields is almost inevitably value-oriented, which would be suboptimal for investors who seek larger exposure to growth.

Country mix

DGS investors should pay attention to three currencies in the first place: the Taiwanese dollar, the Korean won, and the Chinese yuan given the bulk of the fund's net assets are allocated to these countries: 26.3%, 14.7%. and 13.1%, respectively.

They should also not forget about the performance of the Hong Kong dollar since the Chinese equities listed in the city are priced in this currency. Let me quote page 54 of the methodology,

"In the case of China, only companies that are incorporated or domiciled in China and that trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange are eligible for inclusion."

But thankfully, the FX risk related to the HKD is measly (if it exists at all) as Hong Kong has been using a linked trading rate scheme for pegging the currency to the U.S. dollar since 1983. The fixed rate is $1 per HK$7.8.

On a side note, I was frankly surprised that Russian equities are not presented in the portfolio. However, this implies that the fund might be apt for EM bulls who are bearish on the ruble and do not want to have exposure to the currency given existing political risks.

Perhaps, my dear readers want to know why did that happen. One of the possible reasons I see here is that most Russian small-caps have inadequate liquidity, thus they are simply not eligible for inclusion in the index. However, this might not be the case. Another reason is more intricate, and I have higher confidence that this led to Russian equities not being presented in the DGS portfolio. Let me quote page 54 of the methodology again,

"Local exchange shares are included in the index for all countries with the exception of Russia, which include only American Depository Receipts (ADRs) or Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs)."

Since most small-cap companies in the country are listed only on the Moscow Stock Exchange, they are not welcome in the WTEMSC and the fund's portfolio.

Please do not be surprised by the fact that an emerging markets-focused fund is overweight in Korean equities. As I said numerous times in the past, for instance, in the recent article on the Global X SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM), the country classification methodology differs from index provider to index provider. So for an investor who thinks MSCI (MSCI) and WisdomTree are wrong, and South Korea is a developed economy, investing in DGS would be an utterly wrong choice.

Perhaps, she or he should consider the SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EWX), the exchange-traded fund that tracks an index published by S&P Dow Jones Indices, with no Korean equities present. This fund is also a better choice for an investor who wants larger exposure to India, 13.1% vs. 9.9% in the case of DGS. The ETF even has some Russian stocks in the portfolio (0.23%). But since it is not a dividend-focused fund, its standardized yield is mediocre, only 1.49%, which is only slightly higher than the level the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) is offering at the moment or 1.46%.

Sector mix

The DGS portfolio is dominated by companies from the information technology sector that account for 17.2% of the portfolio. The sectors that occupy second and third place are industrials (a 14% weight) and financials (an almost 13.9% weight).

Discussion of the top-five holdings

At the moment, DGS has total assets of $1.9 billion and is long 774 stocks, ten of which account for ~8.6% of the portfolio. The key five holdings are as follows,

Transmissora Alianca de Energia Eletrica SA, a Brazilian utility company that operates 12,725 kilometers of transmission lines (including those under construction). It is not traded in the U.S., even over the counter. Its shares have a 1.21% weight in the portfolio. African Rainbow Minerals. Its shares can only be bought on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It mines for iron ore, manganese ore, chrome ore, etc. in South Africa. The most interesting fact about the company worth mentioning is its surprising, tech-like profitability profile, including over 44% 2020 IFRS profit margin and ~77% FCF conversion. Its weight is close to 1.2%. TISCO Financial Group (OTCPK:TSCFY), a commercial banking products provider operating in Thailand is the first name in this group that at least has an over-the-counter presence in the U.S. but with terrible liquidity. Its weight is close to 0.9%. AVI is a Johannesburg-quoted consumer staples company. Its shares account for 0.88% of DGS's net assets. Chicony Electronics is a Taiwanese keyboard and other consumer peripherals manufacturer, with a 0.79% weight.

Remarks on the dividends and cumulative total returns

Distributions happen once a quarter. The most recent one of $0.1086 has been declared this March. The data from WisdomTree show that DGS has an SEC 30-day yield marginally above 3% (the impact of a 0.63% expense ratio is taken into account here).

Unfortunately, its dividend yield is the lowest in the following group of peers:

So if I had an option to invest in a WisdomTree ETF, I would personally not consider holding DGS for dividends since, in my view, the yield does not match the high level of risk stemming from exposure to the EM small-cap equity universe.

Regarding cumulative total returns, we see an expectable picture. 6-month performance of the fund is slightly stronger than SPY delivered, while DEM and EWX are slightly ahead.

At the same time, 3-year and 5-year total returns are bleak if compared to SPY and EWX but much stronger than SDEM's.

Conclusion

To sum up, DGS is an exchange-traded fund I would personally not invest in. When I see high risks, I would also like to see a high reward (e.g., high-single-digit yield), the one that is not available here. So I am neutral on the fund.