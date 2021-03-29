Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Lordstown (NASDAQ:RIDE) is months away from delivering its first vehicles, yet the company’s stock already trades at a market cap of over $2 billion. We were neutral on the company in the past, but after a recent SEC inquiry, we believe that investing in Lordstown carries too many risks. Not only the company doesn’t have any experience in manufacturing cars at scale, but now there are also questions about whether its 100k pre-orders are even real. For those reasons, we believe that it’s better to avoid the company at this stage.

More Questions Than Answers

Lordstown is an electric vehicle company that plans to produce its own Endurance pickup truck, which has a price tag of ~$50,000. Currently, Endurance is still in development, so the commercialization stage is expected to start only in September of 2021 if everything goes according to the plan. As a result, the company’s Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.23 was more than expected.

While Lordstown’s stock was able to experience growth, thanks to the EV mania in the second half of 2020, its stock is currently down more than 30% since our latest article on the company was published in December.

Chart: Seeking Alpha

One of the reasons why Lordstown experienced such a fall in recent weeks is attributed to the bearish report of Hindenburg Research, which said that a large portion of the company’s 100k pre-orders is fake. Hindenburg stated that several entities were making pre-orders to help Lordstown inflate the total number of pre-orders, so there’s no guarantee that all of those 100k pre-orders will materialize into sales once deliveries begin later this year. On top of that, all the pre-orders are non-binding and to be eligible for one, all you need to do is pay a $100 fee. As a result, nothing stops real potential clients from deciding not to purchase Endurance once deliveries begin.

After the report was published, SEC decided to investigate the company, and earlier this month the management acknowledged that it received a request for information from the regulatory body. As a result, several law firms and investors now filed lawsuits against Lordstown alleging that it misled its investors.

In addition to all of that, another downside of Lordstown is that the company doesn’t have the first-mover advantage due to the rise of competition, which aims to reduce its carbon footprint and tackle a growing EV market. Several major automotive companies already in the middle of redesigning their facilities to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles. In addition to that, Ford (F) is developing its own electric truck F-150 EV, which is currently in final testing. Considering that Lordstown doesn’t have a decade of free time like Tesla (TSLA) had to successfully develop and launch its own EV, it will be tough for the company to equally compete with legacy automakers, which will begin to saturate the pickup EV market in the foreseeable future.

Another problem of Lordstown is its inability to manufacture its cars at scale due to the lack of experience in doing so. Endurance is still in the beta stage and the company still redesigns its Ohio plant to suit its needs. On top of that, the company expects to reach a full capacity only in late 2022, which could lead to potential customers bailing on their $100 preorders and buying similar trucks from Ford or any other company, which has enough resources and capabilities to quickly meet the demand.

Nevertheless, despite all of this, the good thing about Lordstown is that it had $630 million in cash at the end of Q4, so it doesn’t need to raise more money in the following months to cover its current expenses. However, the company plans to spend $250 million to $275 million on capital expenditures in FY21 and it also forecasts an R&D expense of $180 million to $190 million in FY21. Considering this, it will lose a significant portion of that liquidity by the end of the year and there’s no guarantee that its sales will explode once deliveries begin since lots of its orders might be fake. As a result, it might have no other choice but to raise debt or dilute its shareholders later on.

With all of this in mind, we believe that Lordstown is a risky investment and it’s better to avoid it. The company expects to deliver the first Endurance truck only in September, so the current shareholders should expect to carry more losses in the following quarters since the company will not be making any sales in Q1, Q2 and during the first months of Q3. In addition, by selling over $10 million worth of Lordstown shares in recent months and not purchasing any, the management team is not going to instill confidence in new investors regarding its ability to drive growth in the long-term. Also, with a short interest of less than 12% and a market cap of over $2 billion, we don’t expect any short squeeze to happen in the future, so buying shares even at the current levels is not worth it.