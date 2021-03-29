Photo by helivideo/iStock via Getty Images

Recommendation

I believe that AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) is highly overvalued because the company does not possess cutting-edge drones, boasts poor margins, and has a poor outlook even in a bull scenario. The company is a strong sell for the next one year, by when recent lawsuits should be resolved and we should have a clearer picture of the drone industry and the rumored partnership between UAVS and Amazon (AMZN).

Company Brief

UAVS is based out of Wichita, Kansas and is engaged in drone manufacturing and selling. In addition to providing drone leasing services, UAVS also sells SaaS to agriculture-based businesses looking to utilize key data to improve margins - notably in the hemp industry. The firm is also looking to capture a segment of the drone delivery market and was recently rumored to have partnerships with Amazon to power their drone delivery business.

Investment Thesis

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated structural shifts in industries and most businesses. This has also spurred innovation and progress in the drone manufacturing space, with markets picking up on the fact that many companies across industries are looking to harness drones to help drive their businesses and improve existing margins. This structural shift towards drone deliveries has been driven by the increased number of delivery orders during the COVID-19 pandemic forced by the mandatory isolation measures.

However, this structural shift and progress have also increased the level of competition in drone manufacturing. Compared with its peers such as AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) and FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR), UAVS drones fall short on various features which are critical to the drones and especially drone delivery - such as endurance and payload capacity. Further, the company also does not possess in-house software expertise, unlike AVAV & FLIR - both defense contractors with large budgets.

Lastly, while the markets believe that UAVS was in talks with AMZN - which combined with retail investors drove the stock up to its 52-week high of $17.68 - to power Amazon's drone delivery business with its drones, these reports have not been confirmed or denied as yet.

Chart 1 - UAVS Price vs % of Float Shares Short.

The 52-week high of $17.68 also coincided with insiders selling out their stakes in the firm. At present, the company is still overvalued with its P/S at 152 - which is 45x its peers'.

Chart 2 - Price to Sales Ratio.

Catalysts to Spark Price Correction

1. Increase in Yield Rates and Cost of Capital

The current markets are pricing in an upward trajectory of the yield curve as an indicator of the health of a traditional economy. This is likely to exacerbate the trend of allocation of capital towards traditional stocks in lieu of tech and growth stocks.

Retail investors who are contributing to the momentum will also likely follow suit, further pushing down the price of the shares. Lastly, the increase in the cost of borrowing for the firm is going to impede its practices of acquiring software expertise via M&A deals, thus impacting UAVS's ability to provide complementary software services with its drones.

Chart 3 - 10y Treasury Yield Curve.

2. Disclosure of drone partners by Amazon

Unknown to the public markets is the status of the business liaison between Amazon and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. A confirmation by AMZN about the lack of such a relationship will either confirm that UAVS drones did not participate in the drone trials with Amazon or that UAVS was not able to meet the testing and trials standards laid down by Amazon. Either outcome indicates that UAVS drones do not offer capabilities which can outperform their rivals' machines to undertake drone deliveries, thereby cutting down a large chunk of their projected cash flows in the future.

Risks

1. Lack of Proprietary Technology and Manufacturing Processes

UAVS does not possess unique/cutting edge manufacturing processes unlike its peer companies. Further, their software systems which complement their drones have been obtained by acquiring companies rather than being developed in-house. This hints at a lack of software expertise - a glaring hole if the firm needs to gain an edge in the competitive space, as without cutting edge software which aids in mission planning, data collection and transforming datasets into actionable information, the drones will be akin to glorified aerial cameras. Also, the drones of UAVS (RX-60 and RX-48), do not share the endurance capabilities and ranges sported by the drones of its rivals, which will be important if the company wants to penetrate the drone delivery market. Lastly, the company has on average spent 4% of revenue on R&D as compared to its early-stage peers with 25% due to lack of capital.

2. Poor Margins and High Employee Compensation

UAVS has an operating margin of -850% (see Appendix) compared to the average -180% of its early-stage peers. Further, the firm has also spent 646% of its revenues on 'professional fees'. Also, the company spends 511% of its revenues on G&A as compared to the peer average of 20%. Additionally, the divesting of stock options by insiders, most notably the CFO, during the peaks of the 52-weeks high indicates a lack of alignment of the management with the firm's objectives.

Image 1 - Peer Companies. Source - Sanket Karve with data from Bloomberg

3. Concentrated Source of Revenue

As per the 10-K and 10-Q filings of UAVS, the revenues of the firm are concentrated with an undisclosed 'Customer A', which contributes to over 94% of its sales. This disclosure is highly alarming, as UAVS lacks bargaining power, and could lose all sources of revenues if 'Customer A' decides to change clients or shuts down.

Image 2 - UAVS 10-Q - Q32020. Source - Company Website

4. Poor Intrinsic Value

A bull case scenario with a CAGR of 83% over five years, operating margins improving from -850% to 18%, and subscription revenue increasing to 33% from current 8%, may lead to a fair share price of $6.08 at a WACC of 12.17%. Also, a flat and bear scenario lead to valuations of $2.43 and $0.29 respectively, all of which are well below UAVS' current price.

Strengths

1. Growing Industry

The drone industry is slated to grow to $46B with applications across various industries, some of which are already mature. Further, the hemp industry, which is a primary target of UAVS, is expected to become a $700M market by 2025 and UAVS may capitalize on its position of being the first in the space to consolidate its position.

2. Hiring of Key Personnel

The company has hired key industry personnel who have experience with manufacturing in aerospace as a part of Boeing and other large firms. Most notable is the capture of Mr. Paul Allen, who was previously part of the business development team at Insitu, the UAS division of Boeing. These key hires may be able to turn around and consolidate the position of the company in the market.

Valuation

The company was valued using a three statement DCF analysis. Three scenarios were generated (Bull, Bear, and Flat) after which a Monte-Carlo simulation was used to arrive at various probability weighted price targets.

The various scenarios feature a revenue CAGR of 83%, 73%, and 61% respectively with margins increasing by over 500%. Further, a Debt to Equity ratio of 12.34% was targeted with dividend payouts in FY24 and FY25 after accumulation of large amounts of cash and retained earnings.

The mean price of the Monte-Carlo simulations was used as the final price target for the firm, which is $2.90.

The WACC for the firm was calculated using adjusted beta (regression) and using a bottom-up beta approach of selected peer companies. EV/EBITDA multiples were used after averaging the values of its peer companies. The complete spreadsheet for the valuation can be downloaded here.

Analysis Conclusion and Takeaway

Although key hires and a growing market may help, it is imperative to recognize the challenges faced by the company. In addition to poor margins, and a lack of proprietary technology, the company does not have a full time CTO and also has to contend with an increasing average age of the typical farmer in the US - who is likely to be resistant to new tech.

Coupled with recent lawsuits of a pump and dump scheme, and poor intrinsic valuation, the future looks hazy for this company. All things considered, my prudence leads me to suggest that this stock is on its way down, and that it might be best to sit it out until the end of the year, when we shall get a better glimpse of the future of the company and the drone industry as a whole.