The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) is an actively managed ETF investing in high yield corporate bonds. HYLS consistently outperforms its index, and has a stronger 5.2% yield. It is a good fund, although there is nothing particularly outstanding about it. HYLS is a good choice for investors looking for high-yield corporate debt funds, and is a buy at these levels.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: First Trust

Dividend Yield: 5.2%

Expense Ratio: 1.0%

Total Price Returns 5Y: 6.1%

Fund Overview

HYLS is an ETF investing in non-investment grade corporate bonds, usually referred to as high yield bonds. These bonds are issued by companies with weaker financials, and so sport above-average yields. Weak companies are at greater risk during recessions and downturns, so these securities are riskier than average.

High yield bonds are comparatively risky bonds, but still safer and less volatile than equities. As an example, HYLS suffered losses halfway between those of equities and bonds in general during the last downturn:

Data by YCharts

As such, HYLS is an appropriate investment opportunity for investors looking for a risk-return profile somewhere between equities and more boring bonds.

The fund is actively managed, so holdings, returns, and yields are somewhat dependent on management choices and execution. Active management itself usually increases portfolio risk and volatility, due to lower diversification, and as management's investments and trades can sometimes underperform. Index funds are usually appropriate for more conservative investors, actively managed funds, including HYLS, for those who are less risk averse.

HYLS differs from its index, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), in several key ways. These differences form the core of the investment thesis, or lack thereof, of the fund, so let's focus on these.

Higher Expenses - Significant Negative

HYLS's expense ratio of 1.01% is quite high, and much higher than HYG's 0.49%. Niche actively managed fixed-income funds tend to have higher than average expenses, so this is understandable. HYLS's high expense ratio serves to directly reduce shareholder returns, and is a significant negative for the fund and its shareholders.

Although I think the fund is worth the fees, other investors might disagree, and avoiding funds with excessive expenses is always a reasonable choice.

Lower Quality Holdings - Negative

HYLS focuses on low quality securities, with weaker balance sheets and lower credit ratings than its index. Most of the fund's securities are rated B or below:

(Source: HYLS Corporate Website)

Most of the securities in the index are rated BB:

(Source: HYG Corporate Website)

The difference is anything but small. Bonds rated B have a 5-year cumulative default rate of 55%, meaning most issuers with said credit rating default. Bonds rated BB, on the other hand, only default at a rate of 17% for the same time period, significantly lower.

Focusing on low quality securities should increase portfolio risk and volatility, and lead to significant losses during downturns, but a competent management team should be able to minimize said effect. This brings me to my next point.

Higher Capital Gains / Lower Default Rates - Positive

HYLS has achieved stronger capital gains / lower losses when compared to its index. Losses have been effectively zero since inception. Losses were slightly higher during the pandemic, but these were temporary, with the fund soon recovering to its previous levels.

Data by YCharts

Stable share prices are directly beneficial for the fund and its shareholders, and should be sustainable in the future, barring any significant downturn or change in strategy.

More important is the fact that stable share prices are evidence of management's capacity to select appropriate, misrated securities. Management is simply not blindly investing in junk bonds which soon default, as if that were the case the fund should see steadily declining prices. Management is selecting either discounted or misrated securities, which see stable long-term prices.

Higher Yield - Positive

HYLS's focus on lower quality securities serves to slightly boost the fund's yield. HYLS currently yields 5.2%, slightly higher than HYG at 4.8%. It is a small difference, but extra yield never hurts, and it comes with the added benefit of greater capital gains / lower capital losses. The fund and yield should also be attractive to investors concerned about equity valuations.

Data by YCharts

Lower Duration - Positive

HYLS focuses on bonds with shorter duration when compared to HYG. Duration is a measure of price sensitivity to interest rates, and tells us by how much should prices increase / decrease if interest rates decrease / increase. HYLS has an average effective duration of 2.3 years:

(Source: HYLS Corporate Website)

Compared to 3.7 for HYG:

(Source: HYG Corporate Website)

Lower duration serves to decrease portfolio (interest) risk and volatility, and should be beneficial as the Federal Reserve hikes rates in the coming years. Lower duration would also decrease any possible capital gains if rates were to decrease, but these are at rock-bottom levels already.

Some Shorting - Arguably a Positive

Finally, HYLS engages in some shorting. As can be seen above, the fund is currently short 14% U.S. treasury bills (short-term treasuries), while being long 114% high yield bonds.

In effect, the overall strategy is extremely similar to that of a leveraged fund.

Treasury bills are effectively risk-free assets, with no credit risk, due to being issued by the U.S. government, and due to their short maturities. They also carry effectively no interest rate risk, due to their short maturities. As such, treasury bills trade on extremely narrow bands, as can be seen below:

Data by YCharts

As treasury bills are risk-free assets, shorting them has an extremely small effect on the fund's returns. Shorting does mean that returns are a tiny bit lower, as treasury bills generally have positive returns, and shorting requires paying a fee / interest rate. Shorting them also supplies the fund with funds which can be invested to boost returns and yields alike. The net effect is positive as long as the positive returns outweigh the costs of shorting, which they usually do (corporate bonds carry reasonably high yields, and treasury bills are very liquid, so shorting isn't terribly expensive).

Leverage does serve to boost portfolio risk, volatility, and losses during downturns, but that has not been the case for HYLS. As mentioned previously, I believe this is due to savvy selection of securities and management alpha.

Conclusion

HYLS is a strong high yield corporate bond fund, offering investors a higher yield, and the possibility of superior capital gains when compared to its index. The fund is a good investment opportunity, although not outstanding in any one area.