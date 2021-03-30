The Shift Out Of Small Caps Continues (Technically Speaking For 3/29)

Let's take a look at the year-to-date performance tables: From Stockcharts.com

For comparison purposes, here is a link to last week's table. Micro caps are still on top, but they've lost 7.5% of their yearly gains. Small caps are also down, but only by 3%. Larger-cap indexes are starting to post modestly higher YTD returns. The treasury market is still off for the year. From Stockcharts.com

Last week, the communication services was number three on the YTD sector performance table; this week it fell to sixth place. Industrials and basic materials both rose in rank. Health care has also moved up a notch.

This week's big economic release is Friday's employment report from the BLS. Pay attention to the following sub-numbers from that release: The labor force participation rate (left) - which measures the percentage of people who are either working or looking for work as a percentage of the civilian non-institutional population - is still about 1.25-1.5% below its pre-pandemic levels. The employment/population ratio (right) is about 3.5% below its pre-pandemic height. Both of these charts indicate there's a large amount of slack in the labor market that can absorb upward pricing pressures. The above chart shows the number of monthly establishment job gains since last September. The number weakened in December and January but picked up in February. Let's see if the increases continue. The above chart of total jobs shows that we're still down 9.5 million jobs. And that would only get us back to pre-pandemic highs. We'll still need additional gains to make up for lost ground.

What does economic overheating look like? The NY Times recently asked 10 economists to provide some color on this question. Here are a few snippets that I think are especially insightful (emphasis added):

We would have to see the Fed's preferred gauge of core P.C.E. inflation sustained at a rate above 3 percent for several years and importantly matched by wage growth with measures of inflation expectations rising before I worry about the Fed losing its grip on its stable price mandate. ... Instead, I worry if we start to see signs that people, businesses and financial markets are responding to the level of overheating as if it were permanent. On one dimension, that could suggest a harder landing. For example - I would worry about a significant jump in the quit rate. ... I would worry about a housing construction boom or a commercial real estate boom. I would worry about a significant increase in leverage across the economy. That all suggests pain for people when the economy cools. On another dimension, if financial markets start to view the overheating as being too permanent, we could see inflation expectations rise to worrying levels - well above the Fed's target.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

From Stockcharts.com

Large caps are at the top of the table: the DIA was up marginally, while the OEF, SPY, and QQQ were off a bit. Smaller caps took the brunt of today's selling. From Stockcharts.com

The top of the table is full of defensive sectors: utilities, staples, and healthcare comprise three of the top four sectors. Notice the split between communication services - which was nearly 1% - and technology - which was off .66%.

Here are today's charts:

From the author's Quotetracker

Start in the lower right, which shows the IWM dropping about 30 minutes after the open and then consolidating losses for the remainder of the session. Meanwhile, the larger indexes hit their respective low points about 1 1/2 hours after the open and rallied for the rest of the session. The main drawback to the charts is the sell-off in the last half hour of trading on increasing volume.

Not much has changed in the overall trend: IWM 3-Months

The IWM broke through support at the end of last week. On Thursday and Friday it rallied into the trend line, but today it trended lower. QQQ 3-Month

The QQQ is still consolidating around all the EMAs. SPY 3-Month

The SPY is right below resistance.

The overall trend of traders shifting to large caps is continuing. However, for the trend to really take hold, the SPY needs to move through resistance.