Years of investing will make you paranoid, or at least highly suspicious, when you find what appear to be bargains hiding in plain sight. There are some issues with Vontier (NYSE:VNT), including a business that could be more vulnerable to the shift toward electrified passenger vehicle powertrains, but given the company's pedigree (part of the Danaher (DHR)/Fortive (FTV) family tree), a good CEO, and the explicit intention of deploying capital toward growth M&A, I find the discount to fair value today to be odd.

With what looks like fair value in the low-to-mid-$40s, I do wonder what I'm missing about Vontier today. Yes, there are EMV headwinds that will weigh on growth, and the business isn't as "future-proof" as you may like. M&A also carries risk, as the company could overpay or go down roads that lead nowhere. Still, with the base business undervalued on what I think are reasonable, if not conservative, assumptions, I think this is a name to check out.

Retail Fueling - It's Not Going To Vanish Overnight

Vontier currently generates around 70% of its revenue from its retail fueling operations (Gilbarco Veeder Root), where it provides basically "soup-to-nuts" equipment for retail fueling stations ranging from tank monitoring to fuel dispensers to payment systems. GVR is the leader in the U.S., with over 50% share and a sizable advantage over Dover's (DOV) Wayne.

At least on a surface level, I can see why there may be some concern about this business. In the short term, the EMV conversion process that fueled growth in recent years is going to slow. About 71% of U.S. sites have upgraded already, and that should climb to about 80% and then grow slowly thereafter. Overall growth in fueling station sites isn't particularly strong, and isn't likely to be a major source of growth in the U.S., though there are still some grocery stores looking to expand their fueling businesses.

Longer term, electrification is a credible threat. Given that even fast charging is likely to take a half-hour or more, most xEV owners are likely going to try to charge their vehicles at home or at work. Even if xEVs lead to less demand for fueling stations, though, it will be a long twilight as xEV builds aren't likely to reach 50% of U.S. auto production before 2030, suggesting to me that there will still be a lot of combustion-powered passenger vehicles needing fueling stations through at least 2040-2050.

In the meantime, there are still some growth opportunities in this area for the company to explore. Emerging markets have far lower penetration rates of fueling stations, and growing personal income should lead to increased car ownership (Vietnam being a recent case in point) and more demand for fueling stations.

I also see an opportunity for Vontier to increase its share of wallet with more service and software offerings. Not unlike how Global Payments (GPN) builds industry/vertical-specific software offerings with its payment systems (handling functions like inventory, customer rewards, bookkeeping and so on), so too could Vontier look to offer more packaged/bundled software for convenience store operators.

Telematics Could Have More To Offer, And Tools Should Be Stable

Vontier's telematics operations are relatively small (about 10% of revenue) and the execution track record has not been the best. Still, between fleet management and traffic management, I do see growth opportunities here.

Traffic management has thus far focused on emergency services (tracking traffic and plotting optimal routes for emergency vehicles), but smart traffic monitoring can allow cities to offer more responsive traffic control to improve traffic flows, maximizing the use of road infrastructure.

With fleet management, increasingly painful commercial auto insurance rate increases should incentivize fleet operators (trucking companies) to more closely monitor data like speed and braking, and advanced fleet management should also allow for more responsive and efficient scheduling, reducing costly deadhead miles and improving overall asset utilization.

A lot of the MATCO tool business is oriented towards passenger vehicles, but I see less risk here from electrification, as xEVs will still need to be diagnosed and repaired.

M&A Is The Key X-Factor

From the first mention of a possible spin, one of the identified growth drivers for Vontier was M&A. With Fortive focusing more on software, industrial IoT, automation-enabling technologies, and health care, there wasn't much interest in sending M&A dollars toward more traditionally industrial businesses, but that is very likely to change.

Vontier really hasn't tipped its hat with respect to what management may look to acquire, but has talked of spending $1.5B over the next three years. That sum could easily grow to a cumulative $6B or more over the next five or six years, though, depending upon the size and cash-generating capabilities of the initial acquisitions.

Modeling the future impact of M&A is very difficult without more clarity on the type (or types) of assets the company will prioritize - there's a big difference between what you can buy in industrial software with $1.5B and what you can buy in industrial hardware, as the former may only get you $100M or so in revenue (though with high margins and FCF generation), while the latter could get you over $800M in revenue generating high single-digit to low double-digit FCF margins.

I do believe Vontier could look to add to its "smart city" and fleet management capabilities. Both are growth markets and both can support a hardware/software hybrid model with ongoing recurring revenue from monitoring and analytics. I could also see Vontier using MATCO as a platform for other professional tool businesses.

Beyond existing businesses, I also believe that automation-enabling technologies could be on the short list. Areas like material handling within manufacturing and logistics are going to be increasingly automated, and Vontier could find some opportunities to leverage its core competencies in asset tracking through M&A in material handling.

The Outlook

Even if I ignore M&A, Vontier looks strangely undervalued today. My modeling assumptions work out to a long-term revenue growth rate of about 2%, and that's including some erosion in retail fueling from electrification before 2030. I don't expect the tool business to be much of an organic grower on its own, and while I do expect better growth from telematics, it's off a small base.

I do expect some modest margin leverage and FCF margin leverage from here, as higher-margin businesses like telematics grow and Vontier implements its iteration of the Danaher/Fortive business systems (including a focus on constant process and cost improvements). I'm looking for long-term FCF margins in the mid-to-high teens, driving a slightly above-revenue growth rate.

Just with those inputs, I believe Vontier shares are undervalued on both discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, with a fair value in the $40-45 range. Factoring in $1.5B of capital deployment into M&A, you pretty much have to assume value-destroying decisions, and pretty meaningful value destruction, to get to today's price.

The Bottom Line

Maybe Vontier is a fell-between-the-cracks story today, with investors waiting to see what the company will do with M&A before buying in and/or worried about the lackluster long-term growth potential of the core business today.

Given that the CEO impressed me in his former role at Columbus McKinnon (CMCO), I'm not worried about value-destroying M&A, and I likewise think the worries about below-average growth are more than reflected in the share price. Taking all of that into consideration, this is a name that I think is worth more exploration from value and GARP-style investors.