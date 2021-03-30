Photo by ronniechua/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I would like to start by thanking all of those who read and commented on my most recent article Suncor Energy: A Safer Way To Play The Oil And Gas Rebound that was posted last week. It has been a tentative plan to get back to covering upstream O&G producers that I have covered in the past as I have become much more bullish on the sector in recent months but did not intend on writing again this quick. I was so encouraged by the positive feedback on my most recent article with so many asking for my thoughts on Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ), I decided to treat the masses again.

CNQ has never really been on my watch list in the past but has begun to pique my interest more in recent months. I am deeply regretting not getting on this train earlier. The main reason for my lack of interest in the past is its relative valuation has been in line with that of the other Canadian super majors (until more recently) who are Suncor Energy (SU) and Imperial Oil (IMO). SU and IMO have their downstream operations which tend to provide some downside protection in the event of adverse changes in commodity prices, which to me commands a premium.

Not only is CNQ cheaper on a relative basis at this time but my previous notion was also misguided as I will discuss in the next section. Although CNQ has largely recovered to its pre-pandemic highs while SU is still ~35% off, CNQ may have easily as much upside potential.

Investment Case

CNQ is the largest upstream producer in Canada on a Barrels of Oil Equivalent (BOE/d) basis at over 1.1 mmboed as of 2020 YE.

Source: March 2021 Corporate Presentation

Much like CNQ's counterpart SU, its assets benefit from a low corporate decline rate most notably in its oil sands and mining operations segment. Raising the capital to develop these resources is very difficult for many junior O&G companies, giving CNQ a competitive advantage.

Source: March 2021 Corporate Presentation

The low decline rate allows CNQ to be free cash flow positive in any price environment largely as a result of low maintenance CAPEX requirements. In fact, it is estimated that currently held reserves can last up to 30 years.

Source: March 2021 Corporate Presentation

Unlike its super major counterparts, it does benefit from greater upstream diversification. Most notably with its large natural gas reserves which account for 22% of reserves.

Source: March 2021 Corporate Presentation

Suncor, on the other hand, does not produce natural gas, only natural gas liquids. In fact, Suncor's FFO actually falls as a result of increases in AECO pricing. As mentioned in my previous article, Suncor had one of its worst YoY declines in FFO from 2019 to 2020 as a result of both low WTI and Brent pricing and also lower refining margins as a result of decreased demand for gasoline and diesel.

CNQ was not spared the carnage of the low oil price environment but witnessed a lower YoY decline in FFO than its super major counterparts not only as a result of not having any downstream business but also stable natural gas pricing and demand.

Source: Suncor 2020 YEFS

Much like SU and IMO, CNQ is a low-cost producer that can fund their operating costs, sustaining CAPEX, and dividend with ~$40/bbl USD WTI prices. Unlike the previous two companies, however, CNQ did not cut its dividend and, in fact, has raised its quarterly dividend as of March 2021 from $0.425/share to $0.470/share CAD. Its leverage did increase significantly not unlike its peers but stayed in line with them.

Source: March 2021 Corporate Presentation

As a result of stability in O&G prices, it would seem there is a perfect set up to at very least match 2019 FYE free cash flow (FCF). Production is expected to exceed that of 2019 by as much as 18% and CAPEX is expected to be as much as 18% less with only $200MM CAD earmarked for growth CAPEX. Growth CAPEX plans may seem very paltry but, as a result of the low corporate decline rate, CNQ does not need to replace reserves so rapidly to maintain production.

Source: March 2021 Corporate Presentation

As mentioned in my previous article:

According to the March Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO), the EIA now sees Brent spot prices averaging $60.67 and WTI spot prices averaging $57.24 per barrel in USD throughout 2021. Although WTI prices have been over $60/bbl USD throughout much of March 2021, the EIA expects downward pressures will ensue in coming months as the oil market becomes more balanced as supply will surpass demand during the second half of 2021. The OPEC extension on existing supply cuts ends in April as well, which is also a wild card in the matter. The EIA expects Brent spot prices to average $58.51 and WTI spot prices to average $54.75 per barrel in USD throughout 2022. Source: March Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO)

In addition, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) is raising its projected 2021 Henry Hub spot price average to $3.14/MMBtu USD for 2021.

Source: EIA 2021 Natural Gas Price Forecast

This coincides nicely with AECO gas prices on Canadian natural gas pricing with the current forward curve being higher than it was a year back, as average realized prices on natural gas should at least be in line with 2019 prices, supported by strong demand and decreasing storage.

Source: Gas Alberta

If 2019 FFO is realized for 2021 ($10 Billion CAD), net debt to FFO will drop like a rock from over 4x to ~2x, which is about in line with analyst estimates and will result in a respectable 15% free cash flow yield.

I would argue that valuing CNQ based on 2019 results would be conservative as a result of the Painted Pony acquisition in 2020. CNQ acquired 185,704 net acres of Montney land in B.C. and 1,133 MMboe of 2P reserves of natural gas corresponding to 64 years of production. The acquisition was a means to obtain long-term exposure to improving Canadian natural gas prices.

Source: Daily Oil Bulletin

CNQ acquired the acreage at a nosebleed price of $0.69/share that was all cash. CNQ assumed Painted Pony's total debt of approximately $350 million, accounting for a minuscule 1% of CNQ's enterprise value. As per a recent Seeking Alpha article Canadian Natural Resources: Smart Acquisition Of Painted Pony, Painted Pony's management evaluated the company's stock price based on its land and proved reserves at C$4.48/share and C$11.38/share respectively. The acquisition was an outright steal considering Painted Pony traded at many multiples of its acquisition price before 2020.

Valuation

I have always been a fan of utilizing the NAV model for upstream O&G companies but it does have its shortcomings. One, because it doesn't typically include G&A costs. Two, and more importantly, because the NAV model is very sensitive to the pricing assumptions. Pricing assumptions can be rendered useless instantaneously due to adverse changes that can occur in many forms such as royalties payable to the Alberta and federal government of Canada, regulations that affect major costs such as abandonment or reclamation, political unrest, or continued pipeline capacity bottlenecks in Canada.

As we are in a period of greater stability, I would be more inclined to trust this model. The reserves data set forth below (the "Reserves Data") comes from CNQ's 2021 Annual Information Form. The other table below shows the net present value after tax estimates at varying discount rates from the crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves using forecast prices and costs prior to the provision for interest, debt service charges, the impact of hedging activities, and after deduction of royalties, operating costs, certain estimated well abandonment and reclamation costs, and estimated future capital expenditures.

CNQ has valued their 2P reserves at $75 Billion CAD using a 10% discount rate. Much like Suncor discussed in my previous article, CNQ used crude oil, natural gas, and other important benchmark reference pricing, as well as inflation and exchange rates from the GLJ Report. These estimates were derived using averages of forecasts developed by GLJ, Sproule Associates Limited and McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd., all of whom are independent qualified reserves evaluators, with an effective date of December 31, 2020 and a preparation date of February 8, 2021. Given the updated EIA forecasts for 2021 which are more optimistic, this pricing is likely too conservative.

Source: 2021 Annual Information Form

PV of Reserves $75,000 less: Net Debt $21,000 Market Value $54,000 Shares outstanding 1,182 Fair value/Share $46/share

** Figures in Millions CAD

This would imply a 17% discount to NAV at the current share price and market capitalization of $39/share and $46 Billion respectively based on conservative commodity pricing. CNQ would actually be almost at fair value if we used only 1P reserves of $63 Billion CAD which would derive a value of ~$34/share CAD.

Conclusion

CNQ is a low downside risk way to play the oil and gas rebound with significant upside still to be realized, especially if the EIA forecasts on oil and natural gas pricing comes to fruition. I expect double-digit total returns over the next couple years including a well covered 5% dividend yield while waiting for capital appreciation.

As an aside even throughout the turbulent 2020 fiscal year, there were no economic layoffs and no disposition of insider shares. Prior to 2020 insiders had the highest ownership percentage of the peer group at 2.3% ownership and was still the case at fiscal 2020 YE. It is evident that executive management of CNQ think like owners.

Source: March 2021 Corporate Presentation