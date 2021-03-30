Photo by whitemay/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

British Land (OTCPK:BTLCY) is one of the higher quality U.K. real estate stocks. But with a challenging environment and serious rent collection delays from retailers, along with a reinstated but reduced dividend, I think it has lost a lot of its attractiveness. I expect it to be a challenging few months for profitability while the firm waits for reopening to benefit some retail tenants. I am avoiding it.

Retail Rent Collection Remains Challenging

The FT carried a piece suggesting that 80% of commercial rent in the U.K. may have gone unpaid so far in the latest quarter, which made for pretty sobering reading.

The company provided an update on collection levels in January, based on the quarter date for rental payments of Christmas Day. In short, office collections are holding up fairly well but retail rents continue to be a cause for concern.

Source: Company operational update (footnotes removed)

The office rate is better and retail rate broadly the same as the previous quarter, when outstanding amounts were 8% and 45%, respectively.

The challenges facing retail continue to affect the company not just in collection timings but also with some retail tenants going to the wall. In the first half, a further 16 of its tenants entered company voluntary agreements or administration, which accounted for 80 units. 13 closed and 62 saw rent reductions, resulting in an £11.6m reduction in annualised rents. Since then the picture has been bleak for retailers, with much retail in the U.K. effectively forced to shutter due to lockdown rules for all of 2021 so far. On that basis, I would expect to see further negative impact on the retail side of the business in the current period.

Liquidity is Not a Concern for Me

I continue to be confident in the company's liquidity position.

At the time of its interim results, the company had £1bn undrawn facilities and cash with no requirement to refinance until 2024. It was well within its debt covenants.

British Land has been shoring up its balance sheet with asset sales.

The company has been selling assets: the Clarges Mayfair office for £177m (7.6% above book value) in November. In December it announced exchange on a sale of 75% of its interest in three London offices, at what it described as a premium to September book value. That brought total asset sales in its 2021 financial year to £1.1bn.

Dividend Prospects are Reduced

In my piece British Land: Don't Take The Dividend For Granted last November, I explained that the company's revised dividend policy might lead to dividend cuts.

Several days later, the company published its half year report. The good news was that it resumed its dividend. The less good news (depending on one's perspective) was that this was calculated on the new basis of 80% of underlying earnings per share. It's good that the company is being disciplined in sticking to its new dividend policy. However, the effect was an interim dividend of 8.4p. That equated to a 47% cut versus the prior year's equivalent payout (which was in fact two quarterly dividends) of 15.97p.

The real estate market is in a challenging period, so I don't take the absolute amount of the new dividend as indicative of what it will likely be in future, which will depend on underlying EPS. However, the dividend points to a couple of factors which reduce the attractiveness of the name in my opinion.

First, the new policy leads to a less predictable future dividend flow. Secondly and worse, there is a strong chance that dividends will be lower than they were before. I explained in my previous analysis that applied retrospectively, the new policy would have meant lower dividends in most recent years than had actually been declared. That impact can now be seen with the current dividend level and prospective payout.

That should free up more cash to invest in the business than if it was paid out in dividends. But in a challenging real estate market, I don't see that as offsetting the negative impact on the investment case of the dividend cut.

There Has Been no Director Buying

The company directors haven't bought any shares in the company in the past twelve months, other than in small batches through its matched share purchase scheme. That is despite a 55% increase in the share price over that period.

One director did take advantage of the upswing in price to unload 400,000 shares the week following the interim results in November, at a price of 474-475p.

The lack of director buying combined with this sale makes me wonder why none of the directors seized the opportunity of getting in at the lower price last year in anticipation of recovery. It's not a big consideration, but it doesn't do much to further increase my confidence in the company's investment case at the current price.

Moving to a Bearish Position

Previously, I was neutral on the name. However, I am now moving to a bearish position.

What are we looking at in British Land now? It has high-quality assets and is moving to mixed use thinking in determining how best it can optimize its portfolio and use for a changed economic environment.

However, those questions look unanswered across the industry for now. It's unclear how much retail demand might come back, and there are also questions about the future mix of office and flexible working. While it bridges to that future, the company is facing significant rental collection delays or shortfalls on its retail estate, which I think could continue for another quarter at least as retailers try to buy time post-reopening for their battered finances to show some recovery.

The dividend has effectively been halved and will likely stay lower for several years than it was in the years before the pandemic. EPRA Net Disposal Value stood at 643p per share in the first half and I think it may have declined somewhat since then given the wider tumult in the commercial property market. A current share price of 510p falls below that. However, I think the shares have recovered more strongly than the business itself.

The shares are now higher than they were in mid-2019, despite a far more challenging market outlook and dividend cut. I see them as overvalued.