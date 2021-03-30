Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Novavax's (NASDAQ:NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated 89% efficacy in clinical trials. This should allow it to compete head-to-head against Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) whose vaccines showed efficacy in the 94%-95% range. Novavax can ship its vaccine at room temperature, which compares favorably to Moderna. However, the FDA no longer requires Pfizer to transport its vaccines at ultra-low temperatures. This likely puts Pfizer's supply chain on par with Novavax's.

Novavax cannot win the vaccine war on paper. It has to get in the game. The company is still awaiting regulatory approval in the U.S. in Europe. Meanwhile, Moderna and Pfizer have garnered advance supply agreements ("APA") that represent over $30 billion in sales combined. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is rapidly signing deals with the Biden administration, and could ramp up supply in Europe next month. That is a long-winded way of saying Novavax could be hard-pressed to garner major share of the 2021 COVID-19 market.

Novavax has a market capitalization of over $13 billion. The question remains, "How do you value the company?" Its share of the 2022 COVID-19 supply market would be a good place to start. Analysts from Bernstein estimate the 2021 market for COVID-19 supply at $39 billion, falling to $23 billion in 2022 and $13 billion by 2023.

The estimates for the outer years could be soft. Jefferies analyst Michael Yee believes (1) there could soon be an oversupply of vaccine doses and (2) prices for doses to fall sharply by the second half of 2021 and into 2022. If pricing power for suppliers wane, the revenue potential may not be as robust as previous estimates.

Novavax Is 50% Overvalued

Bernstein estimated Novavax could generate $4 billion in 2021 vaccine sales, or about 10% of the $39 billion vaccine market in 2021. Bernstein's estimated 2021 market share likely reflects the first-mover advantages for Moderna and Pfizer. I do not believe it is necessarily a proxy for the quality of the vaccine or the superiority of any one company's supply chain.

According to Pharmaceutical Technology, Novavax's vaccine could be the second-leading candidate behind Pfizer's vaccine.

GlobalData forecasts that Novavax’s investigational Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 will still be the second-leading vaccine candidate after BioNTech/Pfizer’s Comirnaty based on peak forecast sales despite facing delays.

On paper Novavax's product offering (vaccine, supply) measures up well with that of competitors. My previous article highlighted how Novavax's vaccine met the primary endpoint, with a vaccine efficacy of 89%, in its Phase 3 trial in the U.K. The trial had over 50% of cases attributable to the now-predominant U.K. variant. Its 89% efficacy portends it can compete with Pfizer and Moderna (94% to 95%).

Note: Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine was 96% effective in preventing cases caused by the original version of the coronavirus in a late-stage trial conducted in the United Kingdom. This efficacy is likely more apples-to-apples with the 94% to 95% efficacy rates demonstrated by vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

Its vaccine can be shipped at room temperature, so it does not have any major impediments at this juncture. However, the COVID-19 vaccine game board could change quickly. My previous article highlighted how the FDA no longer required Pfizer to transport vaccines at ultra-low temperatures. In my opinion, this removed a competitive advantage Novavax and JNJ likely had over Pfizer.

A study conducted by the CDC indicated vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna were 80% effective in preventing coronavirus infections after a single shot. This could put their vaccines on par with JNJ's, which has shown strong efficacy after one dose. That said, Dr. Fauci has suggested the best vaccine to take is the one that is most available to you.

I believe market share in 2022 will be more evenly distributed. It could behoove the government not to be too reliant on one supplier; also the populace will likely be encouraged to take the best available vaccine. I do not believe Novavax's market share will be as low as 10% like Bernstein suggests for 2021. However, it would be difficult to project higher share for Novavax vis-a-vis Moderna, JNJ, or Pfizer who (1) are already in the marketplace and (2) have likely built up a certain level of brand awareness and goodwill with institutions and the public.

This is more of an art than an exact science, but in a "base case" scenario I envision Novavax could garner about 23% of the 2022 COVID-19 market. The following chart lays out my market share analysis, given Bernstein's estimate of the total market size of $23 billion.

Source: Shock Exchange

I assumed AstraZeneca (AZN) would garner 10% of the 2022 COVID-19 vaccine market; I assigned a smaller share to AstraZeneca due to questions raised over its efficacy and safety. I assumed the remaining 90% market share would be distributed almost evenly among the other four players. In this estimate, Novavax would receive about 23% market share, equating to $5.2 billion in revenue. This is higher than Bernstein's 2021 estimate of $4 billion, despite a decline in the market.

The 2022 COVID-19 vaccine market is expected to fall over 40% to $13 billion in 2023. That means Novavax's estimated 2022 revenue of over $5 billion is likely not recurring. Thus, I would value NVAX at (1) $5.2 billion or 1x 2022 estimated COVID-19 revenue plus (2) $0.8 billion of cash for a total value of $6 billion. NVAX's $13 billion market capitalization is due to its potential COVID-19 vaccine sales; practically all of the company's current revenue is derived from COVID-19 vaccine sales. I believe the stock is worth about 50% less at $6.0 billion.

Why The Balance Sheet Could Be Important

In my opinion, the COVID-19 vaccine market is a cash flow play. Novavax and others should attempt to secure as many supply deals as possible, garner revenue and drive cash flow before the market shrinks. Novavax is still awaiting regulatory approval. Moderna, Pfizer and JNJ have cut important supply deals while Novavax sat on the sidelines. The company currently has cash, securities and restricted cash of $805 million, up from $84 million in the year-earlier period.

Novavax experienced a cash burn of $98 million in 2020, but raised about $1.1 billion in cash from the sale of preferred stock and common stock. It has a working capital of $668 million, which should sustain Novavax until it can garner regulatory approval. Over time, the cash build up could be robust enough to have a greater impact on the valuation.

Potential Challenges To The Analysis

There are a range of unknowns about Novavax and the COVID-19 vaccine market next year. Novavax has been in business for other 30 years and has never brought a vaccine to market. One can never be truly sure of the company's capabilities until it garners regulatory approval, and effectively manufacture and distribute agreed upon doses.

NVAX bulls could argue the COVID-19 vaccine market could be bigger than anticipated, potentially justifying a higher valuation. I believe most Americans will be vaccinated by year-end. Most of the demand in 2022 and beyond will likely come from lesser-developed countries that may demand lower pricing. We shall soon find out.

Novavax's market share could potentially be higher; I would rather hear management's take on why its share of the market should be higher than competitors that are already proving themselves. The biggest challenge to the analysis is Novavax's potential to drive cash flow. I believe the potential to generate billions in revenue, and spur cash flow is there. If Novavax ends 2021 with $2 billion to $3 billion in cash (after completing obligations under supply agreements), then it could have a meaningful impact the valuation. That would be a good thing.

Conclusion

NVAX is 50% overvalued. Sell the stock.