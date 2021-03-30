Context of this article

Towards the end of last year, I had written a piece on one of India's prominent banks - ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN). In that article, I had mentioned the appealing long-term prospects of IBN, (and the Indian banking industry in general), but I felt that over the medium term, the prospects of outsized gains looked unlikely, as the price had moved far ahead of the fundamentals. Since my December-20 outlook, there have been a few pivotal developments that have continued to propel the IBN story, notably the Indian budget 2021, and the bank's own Q3-21 (Dec quarter) results.

This can be validated by the price action on a chart comparing IBN, the iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA), and the Nifty India Financials ETF (INDF). From the publication of the article on 15th Dec 2020, until late Jan-2021, the IBN ADR wasn't doing a great deal, and the return profile was in line with these other two ETFs. However, on the 30th of Jan, IBN announced its quarterly results, and the very next trading day we had the Union budget. Investors clearly liked what came out of both events, and this then translated into a relatively strong bout of outperformance, although it has been less profound off late.

Source: Yahoo Finance

All in all, I thought it would be a good time to review the IBN story again using the contours of the budget and the quarterly results as reference points and see where things stand.

Indian budget - A shot in the arm for IBN

The Indian budget proved to be a very welcome development not just for IBN, but for the Indian banking sector as a whole. Long-standing recommendations that were previously shunned, were finally adopted, whilst the government also hiked the FDI limit in certain key sub-segments.

Firstly, the budget proposed the formation of Asset Management Companies (AMC) and Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARC) which would be designed to take up all the bad loans of the Indian banking sector, consolidate them, and then attempt to dispose of these assets to alternative funds, and other outside investors. This could be extremely beneficial, as it will help clean up the Indian banks' loan books and help divert crucial capital (that were previously tied-up in asset servicing and provisioning) to more productive growth initiatives (according to ICRA ratings, currently about Rs.870000 crore worth of loans in the Indian banking system have been tagged as NPA).

In order to make the banking system more efficient, privatizing public sector banking assets has been mooted for a long time, but had been put off for many years; now, for the first time, the Indian government stated its intentions to privatize two state-owned banks in FY21/22; bringing in private expertise and capital is a good start, and should open the door for further privatizations down the years.

In addition to these specific banking developments, we also saw the Indian government hike the FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) limit in the Indian insurance sector from 49% to 74%; this will help bring more foreign capital and help strengthen the standards and practices in the industry. For IBN, this is particularly noteworthy as it owns two insurance-oriented subsidiaries; it has a 51% stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and a 52% stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance (Source: IBN Annual report).

All in all, these developments have raised the attractiveness of the Indian financial sector and equity sentiment towards this sector certainly seems to have gained pace.

System-wide loan growth has picked up by a few bps; IBN's digital initiatives are helping it grow ahead of the competition

In my previous article, I raised questions about the anemic loan growth for Indian banks relative to the long-term norm. At the time of writing the article, aggregated loan growth in India was at around the 5-5.8% mark. The run-rate has since improved, especially since the start of this year, but not by much. Over the last few weeks, we've seen aggregate loan growth ranging between 5.9% to 6.7%.

Looking ahead, considering the re-opening of the economy it is difficult to not expect any ongoing sequential improvement, but on a YoY basis, these levels are still underwhelming, and closer to the lower end of the long-term range of around 4% to 18.7%.

Source: Trading Economics

IBN on the other hand seems to be taking share, as its domestic loan book in Q3 grew by 13% YoY, and 7.5% QoQ (Source: Q3 earnings report). This may not be a particularly novel development for people based in developed markets, but one of the reasons why IBN has been able to grow its loan book better than its peers (over the last 9 months or so), has been its impetus in using digital-sourcing channels more effectively.

For instance, 90% of IBN's personal loan disbursements in 9M-21 were sourced via Instagram, and 82% of credit card customers were sourced digitally. In June 2020, IBN decided to initialize video KYC (Know Your Customer) protocols to onboard new savings account, personal loan, and credit card customers, and as of Dec 2020, 41% of their salary account customers and 46% of their credit card customers were onboarded using this medium (Source: Q3 earnings presentation). Most other Indian banks, particularly the public sector banks (that account for the bulk of Indian banking business), are still behind the curve when it comes to initiatives such as this.

CASA growth impressive and provides some support to NIMs which continue to decline

IBN's recent digital thrust has also been instrumental in growing its low-cost deposit base. Total deposits in Q3 grew by 22% with impressive growth rates in the low-cost CASA (Current Account/ Savings Account) space; in Q3, current account deposits grew by a noteworthy 26%, whilst savings deposits grew by 16% YoY (Source: Q3 report).

So much so that the share of CASA deposits in the total deposit base has now hit 41.8% in Q3, vs 40.3% in the Sep quarter. This played a key role in keeping interest costs in check, with the average cost of deposits for IBN declining from 4.22% in the Sep quarter to 3.97% in the Dec quarter (Source: Q3 earnings presentation).

IBN's ability to source more low-cost CASA deposits could be key in arresting any significant decline in the NIMs (Net Interest Margins) which incidentally still fell by 44bps sequentially from 8.88% in September to 8.44% in December (Source: Q3 earnings report). In fact, going forward, there isn't going to be much support coming in by way of higher yield on loans.

As per the latest reports from India, earlier this month, IBN slashed rates on its home loan products to 6.7%, which makes it the lowest rate in 10 years! It's also worth noting that these home loans account for the largest share in IBN's total loan book at 32%, so any interest rate decision here tends to have great ramifications for the overall NIM of IBN.

Source: IBN Q3 earnings presentation

Looking ahead, one is unlikely to see any pricing strength in Indian banking products over the next year or so, so to grow their loan books, you're likely to see this trend of cutting rates on key loan products to boost market share. Also, note the likely pressure that could come on account of interest reversals tied to accounts that get moved from standard assets to NPAs (Non-performing assets).

Asset quality pressures pick up steam but IBN's provisioning is relatively sturdy

In my previous article, I had brought up the strong possibility of worsening asset quality (mainly due to the expiry of the moratorium period), and this seems to have come to pass in the December quarter. Gross NPAs which stood at Rs.404bn in the Sep quarter rose to Rs.431 bn in the December quarter taking the Gross NPA ratio to 5.42% vs 5.36% in September.

The Net NPA ratio- which includes the impact of cumulative provisions- rose to 1.26% in December, vs 1.12% in September (Source: Q3 earnings presentation). It looks as though these issues could continue in the March quarter with the CFO of IBN stating that "In the March quarter we will still see new NPL additions that would clearly be higher than any kind of a normal level."

Look, before jumping the gun do consider that this NPA issue is not limited to IBN alone, and is quite prevalent across the board; According to ICRA ratings, close to Rs. 900000 crore of SCB (Scheduled commercial bank) loans in India have been tagged as Gross NPAs. Also, according to the baseline scenario of the RBI's latest Financial Stability Report, which came out in Jan-2021, the aggregate Gross NPA ratio of Indian banks could nearly double from 7.5% in Sep-2020 to 13.5% in Sep-2021 (in a severe stress scenario this could even hit 14.8%).

Source: RBI Financial Stability Report- Jan 2021

Encouragingly, even if Gross NPAs were to go up, IBN has been providing quite adequately for any unforeseen consequences. Their current provision coverage ratio of 77.6% is one of the highest in the Indian banking industry, and in addition to that, they are also one of the few banks who have made COVID-19 related "contingency provisions" to the tune of Rs. 35.09bn (Source: Q3 earnings presentation).

Cost-to-income ratio trending up

Despite seeing impressive cost-to-income ratios (a measure of operating efficiency in the banking sector) of less than 40% over the last two quarters, I said previously that IBN would find it very challenging to maintain this level as business momentum picked up (lower the better). Hence it was no surprise to discover the Dec quarter cost to income ratio trend up to 40.5% from 39.2% in Q2 and 37.5% in Q1 (Source: Q3 earnings presentation). Total operating expenses grew by ~13% sequentially, driven mainly by non-employee expenses which rose by 21% sequentially.

Source: Prepared by the author using data from the Q3 PPT

Interestingly, it looks as though they are keen to drive productivity with the existing capacity and don't yet see the requisite business conditions to build on this, as employee expenses in Q3 (Rs.19.5bn) were marginally lower than Q2 (Rs.19.67bn). Also, the number of branches and ATMs continued to trend lower q-o-q, so clearly, there's evidence of them becoming more leaner, at least from a personnel and branch network perspective. Going forward, it looks as though most of the spike in the OPEX will likely come from higher retail business-related costs and technology-related expenses.

Closing thoughts

The valuations of IBN are still quite dispiriting. Back in December, the stock was trading at 2.46x price to book value which represented a 28% premium to its 5-year average multiple. This premium has expanded even further with the stock now trading at an elevated 2.66x, 34% higher than its 5-year average multiple of 1.98x. Some of this expansion can be put down to the re-rating of IBN and the banking sector post the Indian budget.

On the technical charts as well, the risk-reward is quite unappealing. In my previous article, I had highlighted how IBN had been trading within a broad ascending channel from 2007 till 2020. Well, on account of developments from the Indian budget we saw the stock gap up outside the upper boundary of this long-term channel.

Ordinarily, one should have seen a follow-through of the bullish momentum from there, but rather, it has turned out to be quite an anti-climax, with the stock forming a negative reversal shooting star pattern in Feb-2021, reflecting increased short-interest or booking of profits at those higher levels.

March has not been particularly good for IBN, but so far it has managed to show some defensiveness by not falling below the upper-boundary of the old channel ($15-$15.5 levels). This should provide some reassurance to the bulls, although it remains to be seen if it can hold this for too long.

Source: Trading View

So, to sum up, we have elevated valuation levels, mixed chart dynamics, and a relatively mixed business outlook. All things considered, I am still neutral on IBN.