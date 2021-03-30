Photo by Rawf8/iStock via Getty Images

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL), the largest US-based video gaming terminal operator with a network of over 12k terminals nationwide, appears to be even better positioned to capitalize on the rise of the distributed gaming industry following its latest acquisitions. Backed by its gaming-as-a-service business model, robust backlog, and disciplined M&A strategy, I see a clear path toward continued growth ahead. Continued FCF growth should warrant a re-rating beyond the current c. 15x P/E toward its regional gaming peers, which trade much higher.

A Closer Look at the Century Gaming Acquisition

Earlier this month, Accel disclosed its proposed acquisition of Century Gaming in a deal worth $140 million. Notably, the deal comes on the heels of its recently closed acquisition of American Video Gaming, an Illinois VGT operator with 49 outstanding locations, for c. $30 million. The key difference this time around, however, is the timeline, with the Century Gaming deal only set to close by end-2021 (subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals), which does add some uncertainty to the final terms.

At present, Accel expects to fund the deal through cash on hand and borrowings under its existing c. $100 million credit facility, in addition to a c. $5 million equity issuance. This compares to the c. $179 million in cash and c. $5 million drawn on its revolver pre-deal. Century's leadership will also join Accel post-acquisition, although no color on potential earnouts was offered in the press release.

Source: Accel Investor Presentation Slides

A Strategically Sound Deal

On paper, the proposed Century Gaming deal appears to be a strategic positive - the transaction enables Accel to further expand into two new states (Montana and Nevada) while also adding to its current portfolio of c. 12k VLTs ("video lottery terminals"). At present, Century's presence in Montana and Nevada is extensive, with 900 establishments and 8.5k VLTs. As such, the added diversification should significantly reduce Accel's jurisdiction risk, with c. 71% of its pro forma revenue in fiscal 2021 expected to be generated in Illinois and c. 28% in Montana/Nevada.

Source: Accel Investor Presentation Slides

There was little discussion about potential synergies, but if the prior acquisition of American Video Gaming is anything to go by, any route overlaps with Accel's current business could open up opportunities for the realization of cost synergies. The ability to share best practices and the addition of technology to the portfolio open up revenue synergies as well.

For instance, Century Gaming's ownership of Grand Vision Gaming, which supplies Century with its "Power Vision" proprietary software (used exclusively at Century terminals in Nevada), adds plenty of incremental revenue opportunities. Additionally, Century's unique technological capabilities in player rewards should also allow Accel to roll out front-facing player reward products in its incumbent markets.

Preliminary Financial Deal Terms Point Toward Accretive Outcome

Relative to the $140 million price tag and assuming no further COVID-19 impact, Century will generate net revenue of c. $220 million in fiscal 2021 and c. $20 million in adjusted EBITDA (implying a c. 9% margin). This brings the transaction multiple to c. 7.0x fiscal 2021 adjusted EBITDA, which compares favorably to the current 8-9x EV/EBITDA multiple for Accel shares.

It also emphasizes management's discipline, with prior transactions such as Illinois Gaming Systems (c. 6x EV/EBITDA) and Grand River (c. 8x EV/EBITDA) also closing at reasonable multiples. Post deal and last year's equity offering, Accel will also have c. $180 million of cash on the balance sheet to put to work, which leaves it with plenty of flexibility.

The one key drawback from the deal is Century Gaming's lower gross margin profile - a result of its lower take of gaming revenue generated at machines, with the c. 23% in Montana and Nevada well below the 32-33% margin in Illinois.

Similarly, Century also commands a lower adjusted EBITDA margin at c. 9% (well below Accel's 15-20%). However, as much of the margin differential in the Montana and Nevada markets is due to the structure of the gaming operator/establishment arrangement, which is generally open for negotiation (as opposed to being dictated by the Gaming Board), I see room for margin expansion post-acquisition.

Final Take

Coming off a challenging COVID-19-impacted year for Accel, I see a brighter outlook ahead into fiscal 2021. With locations where operations were permitted already seeing strong underlying consumer demand for video gaming, Accel should benefit from a recovery as vaccines are rolled out throughout the year. As Accel looks positioned to regain strong top-line growth and its pandemic-related losses ease in the upcoming year, I remain positive on the shares.

Additional sources of upside include the opportunity for organic growth in new markets post-acquisition, continued benefits from regulatory changes to betting limits and the potential for further accretive M&A down the line. At current levels, shares trade at a relative discount to regional gaming peers such as Penn National (PENN) and Boyd Gaming (BYD) at c. 15x P/E, leaving plenty of re-rating potential ahead.