Inflation: Supply Side Effects Are Working

More economists are worrying about inflation. And, investors are spending a lot of time worrying about inflation. It seems as if more and more companies are beginning to talk about inflation. It is very important to get this story right.

Early in the last economic recovery, the one just following the Great Recession, we experienced the same type of discussion.

Economists started talking about how easy the Federal Reserve, led by Chairman Ben Bernanke, was pumping more and more money into the financial markets and into the economy.

Investors began to worry about inflation taking off, and they even wondered about the possibility that hyper-inflation might be on the way.

Companies began to talk about some of the pressures they were feeling and how if things got worse that inflation might be on the horizon.

So, things seem to be very much the same as they were in 2010 and 2011.

In 2010 and 2011, the higher rates of inflation that were being talked about never showed up. The following recovery, an economic recovery that extended until 2020, had the most modest rate of inflation of any recently recorded economic recovery. The annual, compound rate of inflation turned out to be around 2.3 percent, for the time period from June 2009 to February 2021, a period of 128 months, the U.S. economy expanded. And inflation remained modest.

The Current Economic Recovery

The beginning of the current economic recovery has not been identified as yet, but economists are predicting that for the year 2021, the economy will grow at an annual rate of at least 6.5 percent. So, the economy is over or will be over soon.

What about inflation? Well, as we have heard, inflation is supposed to be picking up from its current level of about 1.4 percent, year-over-year to somewhere over 2.0 percent. But, where will it go then?

As mentioned above, economists, investors, and others are trying to work out what is going to happen.

In terms of economists, you have Larry Summers, former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury and Harvard economist, and Oliver Blanchard, former chief economist for the International Monetary Fund arguing that inflation seems to be right around the corner.

Now, we hear that "A growing list of businesses are warning that supply-chain bottlenecks, increasing raw material costs and higher labor expenses are beginning to bite," and "Costs are going up everywhere," in effect, sounding the inflation alarm.

In terms of the investment community, we hear from Ken Griffin, founder of one of the world's biggest hedge funds, Citadel, speaking out about the fact that "huge amounts of central bank bond-buying and government spending could 'jolt" U.S inflation out of its decades=long torpor and unsettle financial markets."

In many ways, it seems like we are right back in 2010 or 2011 again with all the talk about how inflation is going to take right off and the possibility that we might even get into a period of hyper-inflation again.

Has anything changed?

The Attitude At The Federal Reserve

The major difference between the two periods seems to be the position that the Federal Reserve is taking.

Right now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the Fed's Board of Governors seem to be reaching out to create a little more inflation. They seem to believe that the 2010 and 2011 period was one in which the Federal Reserve and its leaders did not want to get into the issue of inflation and if they did it was to assure the markets that inflation would not become a problem again as it was in the 1970s and 1980s.

Mr. Bernanke and the leaders of the Federal Reserve in 2010 and 2011 did not want to create an environment in which the U.S. economy became inflationary, like in the 1970s and 1980s. The Fed wanted to err on the side of monetary ease so as not to risk the possibility of falling back into recession again. But they were still cognizant that many in the marketplace had lived through these earlier periods and did not want to return to such an environment.

This attitude, to me, is what has changed in the current period. It has been close to 40 years since the U.S. economy really faced any inflationary threat. Consequently, policy makers, investors and others are not as concerned today as in the past.

As a consequence, Mr. Powell and the other Fed leaders are willing to push the bounds a little bit. They have been working off of a 2.0 percent inflation target for much of the past ten years. With this always in the background during this time, Fed officials did not want to break the 2.0 percent barrier.

Now, Mr. Powell and his team have broken the barrier. Mr. Powell and the Fed's Open Market Committee have stated, many, many times, that they would be willing to see the rate of increase in their consumer price inflation target rise above the 2.0 percent level. They have tried to make very clear that they would accept, for a period of time, inflation rates in excess of 2.0 percent, although they would then work to keep the inflation rate at 2.0 percent or below.

Whoops! What's been done! The Fed's 2.0 inflation goal has become something that depends upon whatever the Fed wants it to be whenever the Fed feels it needs to change it.

The Fed may be breaking the goal for a good reason now - but they are breaking the rule and it will become even easier to do so in the future.

Changed Environment

One must admit, however, that there are some real changes in the economy, some coming from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, some coming from other technical factors, and some from changes in the structure of the economy. These are all supply-side changes and therefore are being pushed up through the cost structure.

The 2010-2011 period and beyond really did not experience supply-side changes like the economy is going through right now.

This may be the difference. As quoted above, "Costs are going up everywhere," and this may have a significant impact on the dynamics of the situation. But, will the inflation be transitory or permanent, therein lies the question. At this point, Kathryn Kaminski, chief research strategist at AlphaSimplex, states that it is not at all clear which it will be... transitory or permanent. But the pressures are building and "this is sounding alarms."