Investment Thesis

I last posted on XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) in July last year and was bullish on the biotech's prospects of growing its share price in the aftermath of the sale of its prime asset, bermekimab, to Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

Revisiting the investment case 9 months on, however, although XBiotech shares still look relatively cheap, I am not sure I see enough value in the company's current portfolio to support a bull case.

With that said, I am more neutral than bearish. XBiotech does things differently to the average biotech, as I will explain in this post by reviewing its recent history and current pipeline, which makes it harder to assess progress.

The company's prime development targets are Interleukin 1a - the inflammatory cytokine targeted by bermekimab - which is under consideration as a potential ischemic stroke, oncology and Arthritic candidate, infectious disease including influenza and S. Aureus, and COVID.

News flow has been inconsistent, offering some reasons to be optimistic, but the lack of ongoing clinical trials is somewhat disappointing, in my view, although XBiotech prefers to conduct most of its development in-house.

Company Overview & Recent History

XBiotech is focused on drug discovery - specifically the discovery of what the company refers to as True Human™ monoclonal antibodies - which are derived from natural human immune responses, rather than from animals or through chemical engineering.

It's a differentiated approach that relies on the screening of white blood cells provided by donors for specific characteristics relating to a pre-specified medical benefit, and if found, the cloning of the particular gene that produced the antibody, and replication of the antibody.

No "True Human" antibody has ever been approved for commercial sale - although in fairness, very few companies, besides XBiotech, are engaged in their discovery - but XBiotech struck gold in 2019 with the discovery of an antibody that blocked the activity of the cytokine Interleukin-1α ("IL-1α"), which is encoded by the IL1A gene, and involved in the production of inflammation.

XBiotech sold this candidate - now known as bermekimab - in 2019 to Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) drug development subsidiary Janssen, in a deal worth $700m in upfront payments plus $600m of potential development and commercial milestone payments, whilst agreeing not to develop any further IL-1α antibodies targeting dermatological conditions.

The company returned $420m of its windfall from the deal to shareholders via a tender offer in February last year - which was heavily oversubscribed - and has continued to develop IL-1α antibodies targeting indications outside of dermatology, as well as an infectious disease portfolio which includes a COVID-19 treatment, plus a range of preclinical candidates.

After hitting a low of ~$9 during the pandemic-related market sell-off last March, XBiotech has steadily grown its share price back towards the high of $25 achieved in January '20 - shares trade at $19 at the time of writing and the company's market cap is $560m.

The challenge now for XBiotech is to develop its early stage pipeline and prove that its discovery of bermekimab was not a one-off and that its drug discovery methods - led by its proprietary Super High Stringency Antibody Mining (SHSAM™) technology - are sustainable.

The company continues to manufacture bermekimab on Janssen's behalf, earning $18m for this in FY20, plus another $26m for conducting clinical trials related to bermekimab as part of its agreement, which XBiotech performs on a fee-for service basis.

Its manufacturing contract with Janssen expires at the end of this year however, leaving XBiotech with no source of recurring revenues - although the company still has near-term assets of $326m and its cash burn in FY20 was only ~$63m (net loss was $18.3m) - so there are few funding concerns.

XBiotech completed construction of its own infectious disease and animal facility laboratory in 2019 on the 48-acre campus it owns in Austin, Texas, adding more buildings through 2020 to house its 91 employees and manufacture all of its own products.

The company is led by President and CEO John Simard, who founded the company in 2005, having previously founded CTL ImmunoTherapies Corp and Allecure Corp, which merged to form MannKind Corporation (MNKD) in 2001 - it is now a developer of diabetic and lung therapeutics. Simard is a biochemist responsible for more than 140 issued patents relating to cancer therapies, vaccines and antibody treatments.

In summary, XBiotech presents a number of favourable investment credentials. It is well-funded, with a low cash burn, its own facilities - the company conducts its own trials without the help of Contract Research Organizations ("CROs") - and technology platform, and a unique approach to drug discovery which has been proven to work at least once before, leading to a $1.3bn deal struck with a major pharmaceutical, of which $700 was received in cash, and $420m returned to investors. Its current market cap is only ~2x XBiotech's current cash position.

In order to be classified as a strong investment opportunity, however, XBiotech needs a stronger pipeline, in my view, which I will now discuss, starting with its work with Interleukin-1α, and ending with its COVID 19 therapy.

XBiotech's Mixed Efforts With Interleukin-1α Outside of Dermatology

Prior to its success with bermekimab, XBiotech had spent many years completing studies of anti-IL-1α across a range of indications, as we can see below.

XBiotech clinical studies past and present. Source: company website

IN 2017, XBiotech's anti-IL-1α candidate for metastatic Colorectal cancer - Xilonix - was emphatically rejected by the FDA and Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use ("CHMP"), whilst the majority of its other trials appear to be related to MABp1, or bermekimab. The ongoing trials listed in the table above relate to Janssen's trials.

As such, XBiotech's current anti-IL-1α assets are all at the preclinical stage:

XBiotech current work on anti-IL-1α assets. Source: company website

The company's stated intention is to develop multiple True Human antibodies and to try to find partners to support their development. Back in July, management announced results from a study of one of its anti-IL-1α candidates - published in the American Heart Association's journal and conducted by a leading cardiovascular researcher - suggesting its use as a therapeutic to reduce brain damage and neurological deficit after stroke and recommending that clinical trials be initiated.

XBiotech has advised that studies will begin 2021, and in January issued a press release announcing the inaugural meeting of its Cerebrovascular Medical Advisory Board ("CMAB"), comprised of key opinion leaders ("KOLs") from across the field of study, who will help to guide the progress of the company's "neuroprotectant, anti-inflammatory" candidate and potentially others besides, focused on reducing the impact of strokes and improving recovery of stroke victims. Brain reperfusion - the opening of an artery to treat ischemic stroke - is associated with rapid inflammation that can lead to severe brain injury, hence the requirement for a neutralizing antibody.

The announcement could be considered a statement of intent by XBiotech management, although there appear to be no immediate plans to initiate a clinical trial yet, and no information provided in relation to potential indications in cancer and arthritis.

Still, when a single True Human antibody candidate can land a development deal worth as much as $1.3bn, and with funds available to initiate several trials at its own premises, management is not under any pressure to rush into, or even make public, a dose-escalation or Proof-of-Concept ("PoC") trial.

Suffice it to say, however, that an approval for any of its anti-IL-1α assets - which also includes Psoriatic Arthritis - about which little detail has been provided to date - remains years away. A development deal or Pharma partnership could provide the kind of share-price-needle-moving catalyst that short-or-medium term investors are hopeful of, but in my view the opportunities are still too early stage.

Infectious Disease - Most Likely Source of A Near-Term Approval?

XBiotech's best hope in relation to a potential approval for one of its True Human antibodies appears (at first glance) to be within the infectious disease space.

XBiotech infectious disease pipeline. Source: company website.

Again, 3 of 4 candidates are still at the preclinical stage, meaning hope lies primarily with candidate 514G3, targeting S. Aureus Bacteremia. S. Aureus is a dangerous bacterial infection associated with high levels of mortality and morbidity, extended hospital stays, and higher treatment costs. When a patient's immune system becomes overwhelmed by the infection, bacteria are observed in the blood of the patients, which is known as Bacteremia.

In a Phase 1/2 study, XBiotech's 514G3 antibody demonstrated a 52% reduction in serious adverse events and a 30% reduction in hospital stays compared with placebo. This trial was completed in 2017, however, and there appears to have been no progress since, which seems surprising. Based on the positive results, why did XBiotech not proceed as soon as possible into a potentially pivotal late-stage trial?

Insiders may have clear insight into the activity that is taking place within XBiotech's laboratories, but to the outsider the lack of updates since 2017 seems odd, especially given management's comments in its 10K submission released in mid-March.

S. aureus infections in the blood are a devastating consequence of recreational needle drug use and a worsening problem with the opioid crisis. S. aureus infections are also the second leading cause of death for end-stage renal disease patients undergoing hemodialysis. We plan to continue clinical development of our S. aureus True Human™ antibody therapy that can be effective in areas of serious unmet medical need.

Concerning XBiotech's efforts with influenza, a press release in November revealed that the company is working on a "breakthrough" therapeutic candidate it has developed called Fluvid - because it is designed to treat both Influenza and COVID infections.

Management say the antibodies used in this cocktail are "capable of rescuing 100% of animals that receive an otherwise lethal dose of flu virus", whilst also being proven to neutralize a test COVID virus with 4x the potency of "antibodies the FDA is now considering for emergency use authorization".

This is an area of unmet need that is being targeted by many of the biotechs who have won approval for a COVID vaccine, such as Moderna (MRNA) and Novavax (NVAX). Successfully guarding against so-called "superinfections" would likely make XBiotech shares hot property but as with its ischemic stroke treatment, this candidate has yet to progress into the clinic.

There have been no updates since, although an update in January management confirmed that its antibody therapy targeting COVID 19 alone - derived from a patient that had recovered from COVID, in keeping with its True Human approach - was effective against the mutated UK version of the virus.

Management expressed delight at the results - Eli Lilly's (LLY) approved COVID treatment Bamlanivimab, for example, has proved to be ineffective against the South African strain of the virus, although Regeneron's cocktail appears to work against it. The test results appear to have come from XBiotech's own scientists and labs however, which would presumably need to be ratified in an official clinical trial if FDA approval is to be sought and won, whilst no test results against the South African variant have since been forthcoming.

Once again, it's more difficult to assess the progress of a candidate that is being developed in parallel with the official clinical trial process rather than in step with it.

Conclusion - XBiotech is a different animal but the short-to-medium term outlook is moderate

As I have discussed above, what strikes me as one of the pitfalls of investing into a company like XBiotech is that the company conducts its business quite privately, at its own research centers, communicating only occasionally with investors - no earnings calls are held, there are no investor presentations and details of clinical progression are scarce.

There are no official clinical trials in progress, so far as I can tell, other than those being conducted by Janssen. At the end of this year, XBiotech's involvement with Janssen may all but end, and the company is not due royalties on eventual Janssen sales, if commercialized.

That doesn't necessarily mean that no progress is being made - this slick YouTube presentation paints the company in a positive light - and it has a large campus and excellent facilities purpose-built to allow the company to conduct its research the way that it sees as being most productive.

There are plenty of biotechs that bombard investors with updates and spent 9 figure sums on FDA approved clinical trials which ultimately prove futile, so there is nothing wrong with XBiotech's approach per se, but although industry insiders may have intimate knowledge of the progress being made, to the everyday retail investor it may be off-putting.

The fact that XBiotech quickly returned cash to investors after its Janssen deal possibly hints at a philosophy of investing moderately in R&D and doing things its own way rather than trying to grow its business rapidly to satisfy its shareholders.

Even with its small financial outlay however, funds will be eroded each year at a rate of ~$50-60m, eating into XBiotech's cash reserves, whilst the prospect of its winning an approval in the next 2-3 years looks remote.

Arguably, the COVID therapy could be advanced rapidly through trials in perhaps as little as 12 months, but my concern here is that there are literally hundreds of companies working on similar therapies, and many of them are much further ahead in the development cycle, whilst a handful have received an Emergency Use Authorization in the US and other countries.

As such, my take on XBiotech is that, whilst I will continue to maintain a watching brief, I would not consider investing at this time, or, if I did, I would invest and hold for 3-5 years.

I mentioned that its market cap is barely more than double its cash position, but also that its cash is being slowly eroded whilst its modest revenue generation may cease at the end of this year.

Things can change very quickly in biotech when a drug shows signs of being efficacious and safe, but when Janssen bought Bermekimab the antibody had been through numerous clinical trials and was well known. None of XBiotech's current assets (in my view) are similar in that regard, so I am not sure where the company's next development partner will come from.

The blood plasma collection thesis and sector has suffered somewhat since winning an EUA back in August last year amid accusations of futility and XBiotech's approach - trawling through serum samples to find its antibodies - feels a little out of fashion at this time. Nevertheless, it would be foolish to dismiss the company on that basis alone.

If XBiotech is showing more signs of life outside of its COVID endeavours when I revisit the company in 6 months, I would consider re-opening a position, because the antibody candidates of a company with >$300m cash and its own R&D centre ought to be worth >$250m, suggesting the current market cap undervalues the company, but I just don't see that value clearly at the present time.