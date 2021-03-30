A Long Bond/Short Interest Rate Trade
Summary
- Rising long rates are presumed to be influenced by the banks selling T-bonds (to meet the SLR required reserve re-implementation).
- We show that the banks continue to be net buyers of T-bonds, not sellers.
- This provides for a long bond/short interest rate trade.
In this piece, we make the case for going long NASDAQ:TLT.
The Fed has announced that it will allow the required reserves exemption to expire at the end of March. Reinstating the reserve requirement in the SLR calculation was expected to cause a T-bond sell-off on the part of banks in order to make room in the SLR for increased deposits, but as the chart below shows, the banks continue to increase their holdings.
Source: FRED, ANG Traders, stockcharts.com
The fact that long rates are increasing means that T-bonds are being sold by some segment of the market, but it isn't the banks selling.
The chart below, of the commitment of traders positioning in the 10y T-bond, shows that the commercial dealers tend to be maximally long the 10-year note when the price is bottoming, while both the large and small speculators tend to be short.
The chart below is a closer view showing that the commercials (dealer banks) are net long the 10y bond futures, and the small speculators are increasingly short. The small specs are usually wrong, and the commercials are usually right; this implies that bonds are close to a bottom.
This provides us with a possible trade setup. In addition to the commitment of traders' bullish posture, the 10y-rate is nearing the top of a technical resistance zone which implies that the 10y rate is likely to stall and weaken (bond prices strengthen) over the next couple of months (chart below).
Source: ANG Traders, stockcharts.com
IEF is the 7-10 year bond ETF, but we are long TLT (20+year bond ETF) because, although they move in tandem, TLT has recently lost even more than IEF, making it a better value.
TLT displays a divergence between the RSI and the price (red lines below) and the momentum indicators are bullish and technically over-sold (chart below).
Source: ANG Traders, stockcharts.com
TLT could drop back to close the gap at $135, providing a good entry point before it moves higher again (chart below).
(Update: TLT dropped and closed the gap on Monday)
Source: ANG Traders, stockcharts.com
Long TLT is a bet on long rates stabilizing and then pulling back over the next couple of months. TLT is a buy as it bounces off $135.
During my 44-years of investing, I have come to understand that the only constants in the stock market are fear and funds (money), and that Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) provides the best description of how money moves through the economy.
In partnership with David Huston, and with assistance from my two computer scientist sons, Aidan Gomez (Oxford U.), and Lucas Gomez (Carlton U.) we search for and analyze repetitive sentiment-based patterns in the stock market's price history, and offer a Marketplace service, Away From the Herd, that reports our findings and allows subscribers to replicate the trades we are involved in for our own accounts. My four decades of experience in the market have taught me to not trade "for the sake of trading", but rather to wait for the proper risk/reward dynamics and to use a variety of investment instruments such as stocks, ETFs, and options to take advantage of opportunities as they arise. My sons' expertise in machine-learning has allowed us to find patterns that would otherwise have been missed, and there continuing research will allow us to further refine our system of analysis and increase our (and our subscribers') investment success.
Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.