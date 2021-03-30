Photo by matdesign24/iStock via Getty Images

In this piece, we make the case for going long NASDAQ:TLT.

The Fed has announced that it will allow the required reserves exemption to expire at the end of March. Reinstating the reserve requirement in the SLR calculation was expected to cause a T-bond sell-off on the part of banks in order to make room in the SLR for increased deposits, but as the chart below shows, the banks continue to increase their holdings.

Source: FRED, ANG Traders, stockcharts.com

The fact that long rates are increasing means that T-bonds are being sold by some segment of the market, but it isn't the banks selling.

The chart below, of the commitment of traders positioning in the 10y T-bond, shows that the commercial dealers tend to be maximally long the 10-year note when the price is bottoming, while both the large and small speculators tend to be short.

Source: barcharts.com

The chart below is a closer view showing that the commercials (dealer banks) are net long the 10y bond futures, and the small speculators are increasingly short. The small specs are usually wrong, and the commercials are usually right; this implies that bonds are close to a bottom.

Source: barcharts.com

This provides us with a possible trade setup. In addition to the commitment of traders' bullish posture, the 10y-rate is nearing the top of a technical resistance zone which implies that the 10y rate is likely to stall and weaken (bond prices strengthen) over the next couple of months (chart below).

Source: ANG Traders, stockcharts.com

IEF is the 7-10 year bond ETF, but we are long TLT (20+year bond ETF) because, although they move in tandem, TLT has recently lost even more than IEF, making it a better value.

TLT displays a divergence between the RSI and the price (red lines below) and the momentum indicators are bullish and technically over-sold (chart below).

Source: ANG Traders, stockcharts.com

TLT could drop back to close the gap at $135, providing a good entry point before it moves higher again (chart below).

(Update: TLT dropped and closed the gap on Monday)

Source: ANG Traders, stockcharts.com

Long TLT is a bet on long rates stabilizing and then pulling back over the next couple of months. TLT is a buy as it bounces off $135.