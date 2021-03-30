Photo by primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) [338:HK].

This represents an update of my initiation article for Sinopec Shanghai published on November 20, 2020, with the company's share price rising by +13% from HK$1.60 as of November 19, 2020 to HK$1.82 as of March 26, 2021. The market currently values Sinopec Shanghai at 0.57 times trailing P/B and 6.1 times consensus forward FY 2022 P/E.

Sinopec Shanghai's net profit attributable to shareholders jumped by +135% YoY to RMB1,270 million in 4Q 2020, but this is line with market expectations as the company's earnings were consistent with earlier guidance provided in January 2021. Despite a challenging 2020, Sinopec Shanghai's full-year FY 2020 dividend per share only declined by -17% YoY, and the company's dividend payout ratio was 213%.

Although Sinopec Shanghai's consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields are appealing at 9.0% and 8.4%, respectively, I choose to retain a Neutral rating for the stock. This is because I see future valuation multiple expansion for Sinopec Shanghai as challenging, as its valuation discount to peers is well justified by its relatively lower ROEs.

Sinopec Shanghai's ADRs with the ticker SHI are not as liquid as its Hong Kong-listed shares with the ticker 338:HK. The three-month average daily trading value for Sinopec Shanghai's Hong Kong-listed shares was approximately $6 million, but the average daily trading value for the company's ADRs in the last three months was significantly lower at $700,000. Readers who are keen on trading in Sinopec Shanghai's shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange directly can consider brokerages such as Fidelity or Interactive Brokers.

4Q 2020 Results Were In Line With Market Expectations

Sinopec Shanghai announced its 4Q 2020 results on March 24, 2021, and its financial performance in the last quarter of 2020 was no surprise as the company had earlier released a profit guidance on January 27, 2021.

The company's top line decreased by -21% YoY to RMB19.8 billion in the fourth quarter of FY 2020, while its net profit attributable to shareholders jumped by +135% YoY from RMB542 million in 3Q 2020 to RMB1,270 million in 4Q 2020. In its earlier profit guidance issued in late-January this year, Sinopec Shanghai had guided for a decline in full-year FY 2020 net income attributable to shareholders to the tune of RMB1.53-1.63 billion, which translates to 4Q 2020 earnings estimates of between RMB1,210 million and RMB1,340 million. In other words, Sinopec Shanghai's 4Q 2020 earnings were in line with the company's guidance and market expectations.

On a full-year basis, Sinopec Shanghai's revenue fell by -26% YoY from RMB99,897 million in FY 2019 to RMB74,296 million in FY 2020, and its core net profit attributable to shareholders decreased by -76% YoY to RMB493 million last year. The company's full-year financial results were mainly affected by the divergence of performance between its petroleum products and resins & plastics business segments.

Sinopec Shanghai's petroleum products business segment turned from a positive operating profit of +RMB706 million in FY 2019 into an operating loss of -RMB2,199 million in FY 2020. In the company's FY 2020 results announcement, Sinopec Shanghai explained that "a fall in international crude oil price, which contribute to a significant fall in sales price, and a fall in market demand due to the COVID-19" were responsible for the petroleum products business' losses.

On the flip side, the operating profit of Sinopec Shanghai's resins & plastics business segment grew by +214% from RMB402 million in FY 2019 to RMB1,262 million in FY 2020. Sinopec Shanghai attributed the good performance of the resins & plastics business segment to "a rise in plastics product downstream demand which in turn contributed to a rise in sales volume" in its 4Q 2020 earnings announcement.

However, the profit growth for the resins and plastics business segment could only partially offset the significant losses for the petroleum products business last year.

Higher-Than-Expected Dividend Payout For FY 2020 Was A Positive Surprise

In my initiation article for Sinopec Shanghai published earlier in November 2020, I highlighted that the company has been a steady dividend payer for decades, with a minimum dividend payout ratio of "43% in the 25 years between FY 1994 and FY 2019." Sinopec Shanghai pays out dividends once every year.

However, considering the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the company's operations, especially the petroleum products business segment, it was natural to assume that Sinopec Shanghai's dividends for FY 2020 will be lower in both absolute terms and with respect to its payout ratio.

But Sinopec Shanghai chose to propose a full-year FY 2020 dividend per share of RMB0.10. While this represents a 17% decline in absolute terms as compared to the company's FY 2019 dividend per share of RMB0.12, this is mild in contrast with the YoY earnings decline of more than -70% for Sinopec Shanghai last year. More importantly, Sinopec Shanghai's FY 2020 dividend payout ratio was 213% based on its core earnings per share of RMB0.047.

Sinopec Shanghai could have simply maintained its dividend payout ratio at around 40%-50% for FY 2020. Instead, Sinopec Shanghai elected for a dividend payout ratio well in excess of 100%, which meant that the YoY decline in full-year dividends for the company's shareholders was not as bad as expected. This should be seen as a positive signal, as capital returned to shareholders is a key indicator of the degree of alignment between the interests of minority shareholders and the company.

Based on S&P Capital IQ data, Sinopec Shanghai offers attractive consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 9.0% and 8.4%, respectively. This is supported by expectations of a strong earnings recovery in for Sinopec Shanghai in FY 2021, with sell-side analysts forecasting that the company's normalized net profit attributable to shareholder will grow by +515% YoY from RMB493 million in FY 2020 to RMB3,032 million in FY 2021. With the coronavirus pandemic being relatively well-contained in Mainland China with very low daily confirmed cases of COVID-19, and a recovery in oil prices, the turnaround of Sinopec Shanghai's core petroleum products business in FY 2021 should be a foregone conclusion.

Valuation And Risk Factors

The market values Sinopec Shanghai at 4.8 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and 6.1 times consensus forward FY 2022 P/E, according to its share price of HK$1.82 as of March 26, 2021. This is based on the sell-side analysts' forecasts of normalized earnings for the company. The company is expected to achieve ROEs of 9.3% and 9.7% for this year and next year, respectively.

Sinopec Shanghai also trades at 0.57 times trailing P/B, which is at a significant discount to the stock's five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 1.22 times and 1.17 times, respectively.

Sinopec Shanghai is the cheapest stock among its peers in terms of trailing P/B multiples and forward P/E multiples. One key reason is that companies listed on the stock exchanges in Mainland China, such as the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange, tend to be valued at a premium to their Hong Kong-listed counterparts in general. Another key reason is that Sinopec Shanghai's forward ROEs are significantly lower than that of its peers, which justifies a valuation discount.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Sinopec Shanghai Petroleum:

Stock Trailing P/B Multiple Consensus Current Year P/E Multiple Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Multiple Consensus Current Year ROE Consensus Forward One-Year ROE Tongkun Group Co., Ltd. [601233:CH] 1.77 9.2 7.7 18.0% 18.1% Hengli Petrochemical Co., Ltd. [600346:CH] 4.61 12.9 11.4 28.2% 26.3% Hengyi Petrochemical Co., Ltd. [000703:CH] 2.13 9.8 8.5 17.7% 17.3% Jiangsu Eastern Shenghong Co., Ltd. [000301:CH] 3.47 38.0 9.1 10.0% 30.3% Rongsheng Petrochemical Co., Ltd. [002493:CH] 5.28 17.0 13.3 26.4% 26.3%

Source: Author

The sell-side analysts' estimates referenced in this article are derived from S&P Capital IQ data.

Sinopec Shanghai Petroleum's key risk factors are a slower-than-expected earnings recovery for the company in FY 2021, and its future dividend payout ratio falling short of market expectations.