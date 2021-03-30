Photo by brightstars/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Although Sohu (NASDAQ:SOHU) is still up meaningfully since the start of 2020, investors are probably frustrated by the stalling of its shares since Tencent Holdings' (OTCPK:TCEHY) bid to buy out Sogou (SOGO) last July. After initially surging above $25 per share on Tencent's offer to buy its minority owned subsidiary, Sohu's stock has lingered in a fairly narrow high teens range for almost nine months. Until Sogou's privatization offer is resolved, Sohu shares may continue to be range-bound. While the completion of the Sogou deal would be extremely beneficial to Sohu's balance sheet, operational improvements have positively impacted Sohu's earnings and make its shares attractive regardless of the outcome of Tencent's proposed buyout.

Sogou's Buyout Uncertainty

Had Tencent made its offer to buy Sogou a year earlier, it likely would have gone off without a hitch. The situation in China became more complicated after Alibaba Group's (BABA) co-founder Jack Ma gave a speech critical of China's financial system last October. This sparked retaliation in the form of stricter anti-trust governance targeting China's biggest technology companies which spilled over to Tencent. As a result, Sogou had to revise Tencent's buyout deadline from the end of March to the end of July 2021.

Although the news flow appears very negative for Sogou's sale, there are still reasons to be cautiously optimistic. China's aim appears to be focused on greater control over the fintech. Unlike in the U.S., China is practically a cashless society with almost all consumer transactions conducted virtually through apps owned by China's tech giants. In this regard, it is understandable why China's central government would want greater oversight or control over its fintech industry and is using anti-trust as an excuse. Recent anti-trust actions against Tencent unrelated to fintech appear to be just a slap on the hand for not strictly adhering to merger protocols. For one of Tencent's 2018 investments, the company was fined a mere 500,000 RMB, or roughly $77,000 USD.

Secondly, China's crackdown on Alibaba may be a show of force and disciplinary action for Jack Ma's open criticism. I am not certain what was in his mind but one rule which should be common knowledge for any Chinese citizen is that the government should not be criticized. Tencent's Pony Ma has taken a more low-key approach which included a recent meeting with regulators to work out regulatory concerns. In my opinion, as long as Tencent avoids the spotlight and refrains from antagonizing the central government, behind closed door 'deals' should be achievable and business can return to normal.

There are a number of factors that make Sogou's purchase more possible even in the current environment. First, Sogou primarily operates online search and would not expand Tencent's fintech vertical. Tencent would effectively be adding a new business vertical through Sogou's purchase rather than expanding on any of its existing business verticals. In addition, Sogou is a very small player relative to China's top online search company Baidu (BIDU). Last year Sogou's search revenues were $837 million, compared to Baidu's $10.2 billion in 2020.

Perhaps more telling is how Sogou's stock has performed throughout increasing buyout uncertainty. In the initial few months after Tencent's proposal, Sogou shares traded in a narrow band within 3-4% of its $9 takeout offer. Not until after anti-trust scrutiny increased which caused Sogou to extend the transaction deadline did its shares decline further. Yet despite the added negative news flow, shares only traded lower by 5% and has since hovered around 8-9% off its buyout price. Currently SOGO is still over 70% above its trading level just a couple days prior to Tencent's buyout announcement. I have witnessed dozens of U.S. listed Chinese privatizations during the past fifteen years and seen a number of stocks trade by as much as 30% under finalized pricing on absolutely no news. For Sogou shares to trade in such a tight range within 10% of its buyout price despite greatly increased transaction uncertainty indicates in my opinion smart money still believes the deal will go through.

The options market also tells a similar story. The number of put open interest for $7.50 and $10.00 strike prices is currently only around 8,000 contracts cumulatively through January 2022. This represents less than 2.5% of its float shares. Despite a potential 40% loss should SOGO fall back to pre-privatization announcement levels vs. a potential 10% gain if the transaction is successfully concluded, it appears few arbitrage traders are hedging their position.

Earnings Turnaround

Even if Sogou's sale falls through, Sohu investors now have improved earnings to fall back on. Sohu absolutely crushed Q4 2020 earnings expectations by posting $1.33 in non-GAAP EPS for its continuing operations which excludes Sogou's contribution. Wall Street average estimate was only $0.48 for the fourth quarter of 2020. Sohu almost doubled the high end of my $0.68 expectation detailed in my last Sohu article when analysts' average estimate was still calling for a quarterly loss.

Sohu's earnings turnaround should not be much of a surprise. I had estimated the company's quarterly non-GAAP EPS could average $0.50 in early 2020 based on Changyou's contribution. At the same time, analysts' average estimates still predicted a loss every quarter with Sohu losing -$1.73 in non-GAAP EPS for fiscal 2020. For fiscal 2020, Sohu posted a non-GAAP EPS of $1.29 for its continuing operations.

For the seasonally weak first quarter, Sohu guided for brand advertising and online gaming revenues to range between $164 million and $179 million. Non-GAAP net income is expected to range between $5 million and $15 million. At the midpoint of this guidance, non-GAAP EPS would be $0.25. Analysts have yet to update Q1 2021 earnings estimates but for fiscal 2021 non-GAAP EPS expectation is currently at $1.15. Sohu would only need to marginally grow revenues beyond the midpoint guidance after the seasonally weak first quarter to meet current Wall Street expectations for this year.

Current analysts' expectations are in my opinion very conservative. As the table below shows, Sohu has a history of surpassing its midpoint guidance with many quarters surpassing the high end of its guidance. In fact, the high end of its non-GAAP net income guidances has on average been surpassed by $10.8 million per quarter during the past two years. This represents an average annual non-GAAP difference of $1.08 above the high end of its guidance. If this pattern holds, Q1 2021 non-GAAP EPS should be at least $0.38. Since the first quarter will likely be the company's weakest quarter, annual non-GAAP EPS for 2021 could surpass $1.50 without any additional sequential revenue growth.

Brand Advertising & Gaming Revenue Guidance Brand Advertising & Gaming Revenue Actual Midpoint Difference Non-GAAP Net Income Guidance Non-GAAP Net Income Actual Midpoint Difference Q1 2019 $120 to $140 $142.00 9.23% -$50 to -$60 -$48.00 14.58% Q2 2019 $137 to $152 $146.00 1.04% -$38 to -$48 -$38.00 13.16% Q3 2019 $125 to $140 $154.00 16.23% -$22 to -$32 -$17.00 58.82% Q4 2019 $135 to $150 $174.00 22.11% -$12 to -$22 $7.00 314.29% Q1 2020 $145 to $160 $159.00 4.26% -$25 to -$35 -$18.00 66.67% Q2 2020 $134 to $149 $144.00 1.77% -$5 to $5 $12.00 1200.00% Q3 2020 $122 to $137 $142.00 9.65% -$10 to -$20 -$7.00 114.29% Q4 2020 $177 to $192 $238.00 29.00% $15 to $25 $53.00 165.00%

(Data compiled from Sohu's Quarterly Earnings Announcements. Dollar figures in millions of USD.)

The main reason for Sohu's upside surprises is its incredible earnings leverage. As the chart below shows, the cost of its advertising and gaming revenues are fairly fixed despite very big swings in combined revenues. Any sequential revenue uptick from the seasonally weak first quarter will thus mostly fall directly into the gross profit line. Operating costs are also mostly fixed with the main variance being sales and marketing expenses linked to new online gaming launches. The $42 million in additional second half operating expenses to promote the remake of a 16-year-old game brought in an incremental $191 million in revenues. With cost of revenues stable, an incremental $150 million in operating profits were generated in the second half over the first half.

Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Advertising & Gaming Revenues $159.00 $144.00 $142.00 $238.00 Cost of Revenues $57.70 $53.10 $53.60 $53.10 Operating Expenses $103.00 $103.40 $115.00 $133.30

(Data compiled from Sohu's Quarterly Results. Dollar figures in millions of USD.)

During Sohu's Q4 2020 earnings conference call, management cited the Lunar holiday as well as the lack of new promotions for the sequential online gaming revenue decline. However, they expect to launch an expansion in the second quarter. If Sohu can build on the success of this legacy remake, second quarter 2021 revenues could see a meaningful rebound. If advertising revenues rebound sequentially based on historical seasonal patterns, Q2 2021 non-GAAP net income could improve by $10 million to potentially surpass $0.60 in EPS. Barring unforeseen external factors, it would not be difficult for Sohu to generate over $2.00 in non-GAAP EPS this year. Thus regardless of the outcome of Sogou's buyout, Sohu's current year's earnings multiple could fall in the single digits.

Final Thoughts

(Daily chart for SOHU with its recent $17-$20 trading range highlighted. Below the main chart is the RSI indicator. Chart source: Seeking Alpha.)

As the chart above shows, SOHU has been in a fairly narrow trading range for the past nine months. The few instances the stock surpassed $20 have been selling opportunities and the times it fell below $17 have been buying opportunities. The last time SOHU fell below $16 three months ago, it quickly rebounded over 40% on no news. Other than earnings, SOHU normally trades in a news vacuum. As long as Sogou's acquisition remains unresolved and barring a market collapse related to recent hedge fund implosions, SOHU's recent trading range is likely to hold. RSI is also near its lowest levels during this period which could foreshadow a near term rebound at least back to the stock's recent trading range.

On earnings alone, Sohu could be trading in the single digit earnings multiple this year. In a stock market with indexes at the high end of its historical earnings multiple above 20x, Sohu shares are arguably cheap even if its earnings growth is less predictable. There have been concerns Sohu's online gaming revenues could collapse at any time since it's linked to a 16-year-old game. I have voiced similar concerns in previous Sohu articles dating back almost a decade. However, the company continues to defy skeptics and has been able to prolong its one hit wonder year after year through updates, expansions, and remakes. In fiscal 2020, Sohu posted its highest online gaming revenue since 2015.

The fixed nature of its costs combined with low capital expenditures also translates to higher free cash flow levels relative to net income. Sohu currently trades at 10x its 2020 free cash flow of $61.4 million, compared to its non-GAAP net income of $51 million. I estimate Sohu should be able to grow its non-GAAP net income by over 50% in 2021 as its businesses normalize post pandemic and thus reduce its valuation to 5x free cash flow at the end of this year. Including the company's short-term investments which are essentially bank notes, Sohu has nearly $8.70 per share in net cash. Thus with over half of its current share price in net cash, its free cash flow to enterprise value could be below 3x by the end of this year. Earnings and cash flow alone more than justify Sohu's current share price.

Combined with its real estate holdings detailed in a previous article, Sohu's liquidable hard assets (net cash and property buildings), excluding its position in Sogou, is worth at least $20 per share. This excludes all of the company's intellectual properties which can still generate over $100 million annually in operating cash flow. If Sogou's sale is finalized, Sohu's cash position would increase by approximately $900 million or $23 per share assuming a 20% long-term capital gains tax rate. In this best-case scenario, Sohu would arguably be worth at least $43 per share just on its cash and real estate holdings. In a worst-case scenario, Sohu retains its 33% stake in Sogou which based on net cash and real estate value alone is worth $12 per Sohu share. Thus on easily liquidable hard assets, Sohu is worth at least $32 per share to over $43 per share. Since Tencent has offered to buy Sogou at over 2.5x its hard assets, Sohu's minimum valuation level might be somewhere in between.

The uncertainty over Sogou's buyout may continue to keep Sohu range-bound for the next few months. Once resolved either way, Sohu's stock could eventually gravitate to a level that is more reflective of its intrinsic value, earnings potential, or somewhere in between with both factors considered. At the lower end of its recent trading range, this could potentially represent more than a 100% gain. If the market continues to keep Sohu shares in a depressed state dramatically under its intrinsic value, the company like so many U.S. listed Chinese companies during the past decade could eventually go private. Sohu's close sibling SINA (SINA) recently completed its privatization at slightly less than 1.5x my hard asset definition as described above and would be equivalent to Sohu taken private at close to $30 per share. With earnings still improving, Sohu investors should eventually be rewarded for their patience.