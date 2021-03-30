Photo by 8vFanI/iStock via Getty Images

Macro:

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported employment rose by 379,000 jobs in February and unemployment sits at 6.2% after having peaked at near 15% in May of 2020. Leisure and Hospitality were the biggest job contributors (+355,000 jobs) as reports of increased usage and bookings across the space start to come out .

Ignoring this strength, another $1.9 trillion worth of stimulus was released by the US government.

Meanwhile, the Powell Put remains alive and well, continuing to provide its own stimulus. The Feds fund rate dropped from near 2.5% in July 2019, to 0 - 0.25 % in March, and has been pegged there ever since.

Quantitative easing also remains in full force as the Fed bought $7 Trillion worth of mortgages, commercial paper, and corporate bonds in March 2020. This amount has been steadily increasing to keep the markets flush with cash.

The combined result of these measures has caused the M2 money supply to explode, growing a whopping 26% in January 2021 vs. the previous year. This is the highest growth rate on record, yet Fed Chairman Powell remains relatively sanguine about inflation concerns, essentially implying that rates will be kept low until AFTER inflation actually becomes a problem.

Additionally, inflation can be seen in almost every asset category: stocks, commodities, real estate, etc.

You get the idea, Cash Is Still Trash!

BDCs

Business Development Corporations ‘BDCs lend money to small to mid-size companies, usually at adjustable rates based upon the London Interbank Lending Rate (‘LIBOR’ or simply ‘L’ for short). Sometimes they’ll take preferred or common equity stakes ‘equity kickers’ in those businesses as partial compensation. For this reason, BDCs tend to be a good choice if you fear inflation, as they benefit from the higher interest rates that usually accompany inflation.

Small businesses typically entail more risk and less assets than conventional banks are comfortable dealing with, thus a relationship with a BDC helps a small business by providing cash to fund their growth stage. Given the probable rebound of small firms once COVID is over, we foresee lots of demand for BDC capital. Also, given the huge amount of money printing both via stimulus packages and the Fed buying up debt covered in the previous section, we see rates continuing to increase.

Thus, BDCs are one of the few types of firms that benefit from both a strong economy and higher interest rates.

They are however risky investments that specialize in lending to what would be considered junk level debt by most institutions. Thus, it is important that you choose a BDC that has skilled, qualified, and well aligned management. Management skill and specialization in choosing what to fund, and on what terms, matters a lot.

OFS Capital:

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) is one of the riskier companies in this space due to its focus on the smaller firms of the BDC lending universe. It is also not very widely followed on Wall Street with only a $113 million market cap. However, it does offer a series of characteristics which we think make it worth considering.

Management is highly skilled and specialized with over 20 years of experience, on average, in this space.

Management is well aligned, owning approximately 22% of the shares outstanding. The average BDC only has about 2% insider ownership.

Operating expenses are reasonable considering the small size of the firm. OFS is externally managed by OFS Capital Management, which in turn is affiliated with CIM Group, who has $29.3 billion of assets under management. CIM Group and OFS Capital Management provide management, legal services, facilities, and other services to OFS Capital, enabling OFS to keep operating expenses under control, despite its small size.

The OFS loan portfolio is reasonably diversified across various industries, with no hotel, restaurant, or oil exposure. Some will consider this a good thing; others will lament skipping the high return potential in these three industries. Personally, I think the time not to have these kinds of loans was pre-COVID, but post-COVID, they are exactly the kind of businesses I’d want to own equity in.

Total loan losses experienced since inception, including those experienced during COVID, are a reasonable 1% (10 bps).

This is because 95% of the loan portfolio and 69% of all investments, in terms of fair value, are deployed in senior secured loans.

The disparity between the two numbers is due to OFS taking generous amounts of add-on equity kickers as partial compensation for loans. This is really a benefit of dealing with smaller sized firms. Thus, 95% of the loans they make are senior secured; however, it becomes 69% of their portfolio balance once the equity is accounted for. Equity kickers allow OFS the possibility of realizing outsized returns in a strong inflationary environment.

Additionally, 96% of the loans they make are floating rate loans, but 90% of the money they borrow is fixed. With roughly 1/3 of their debt being cheap, fixed rate Small Business Administration (SBA) debt. This means OFS enjoys a lot of positive portfolio leverage when interest rates increase, as their cost (RATE) is fixed, but rates on the money they lend is geared to go higher as ‘L’ goes higher.

I emphasize that the small cap equity kickers and floating rate nature of this BDC are all aspects which would tend to lead to it outperformance in a strong inflationary economy.

Q4 Earnings:

OFS posted Q4 2020 earnings and held their conference call earlier in March. Net Investment Income (NII) increased 10% to 22¢ per share, following a 5% increase from the previous quarter. Yet this is much lower than the 35¢ the firm used to earn pre-COVID. The firm suffered some real long-term portfolio destruction during the downturn and had to sell assets near market lows to stay afloat. However, they kept what they could (currently debt-to-equity = 1.3x) and cut the dividend by half during the crisis, from 34¢ to 17¢. Now that those smaller than average firms are starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel and are rebounding, things are looking up again, and the dividend has since been increased to 20¢. This represents a 9.2% dividend yield and 10.1% distributable cash flow (DCF) yield.

Book value also increased 6% last quarter, up 22% from the March 2020 lows, to $11.85 per share, currently.

Risk vs. Valuation:

OFS trades at a discount to book, as well as a discount to their historic price-to-book ratio.

Compared to Q4 of 2019, the all-time high, net asset value (NAV) per share is down 5% from $12.46 to $11.85. Meanwhile, shares are down 30% for that same period. A return to its five-year average Price/Tangible Book (P/TB) rate of 0.88 represents a 20% capital gain upside, plus the 9.2% dividend yield. Furthermore, I've long thought that a sub 1x P/TB ratio a bit unwarranted, and that it should be higher.

While OFS does take a riskier than average approach to their portfolio, they do so purposefully, are experienced at what they do, and there is high insider alignment (22% insider ownership). So, when OFS makes a bad loan (1% default rate since inception), individual investors aren’t the only ones who suffer from a resulting decline in portfolio value. In other words, there’s a difference between strategically taking on risk in order to garner higher rates and equity kickers, versus taking it on without knowledge of, or getting reimbursed for, the extra risk. OFS does the former.

Due to COVID, non-accruals are currently elevated; $48.1 million in initial value that has subsequently been marked down to $12.1 million (25% of initial value). If the remaining $12.1 million were also written off it would amount to another 90¢ per share, reducing current book from $11.85 to $10.95. However, that is unlikely as its pretty uncommon for a BDC not to recovery at least 25¢ on the dollar in aggregate on bad loans.

Furthermore, it is important to note no new accruals have been necessary since Q2 2020, and a time of expected economic improvement and rising inflation is exactly when OFS’s portfolio strategy should start to outperform.

I have owned OFS opportunistically in the past:

And I started purchasing it once again when the COVID recovery first became apparent:

Including an additional small purchase recently, this brings my total current portfolio allocation in this name to 3.6% with a $5.96 average cost (a fairly normal allocation for me). I do however rate the firm a C+ in terms of risk. This is primarily due to the portfolio composition, as it has one of the riskiest BDC portfolios we cover. That being said it also has the greatest potential upside of any BDC we cover, particularly in an inflationary rising interest rate environment.

Debt:

OFS primarily finances its loans via unsecured and government sponsored SBA debt. Overall Debt/Equity is currently 1.9:1. As a result, is not uncommon for us to see other analysts and screening software incorrectly list OFS’s Debt/Equity as being uncomfortably near the 2:1 regulatory limit. This however is not correct because regulators do not include SBA debt when calculating the BDC leverage limit. Adjusting for this, the regulatory Debt/Equity is a comfortable 1.3:1. However, it’s still quoted as 1.9:1 in most databases. This may be one contributing factor leading to the tendency for OFS to trade at about a 10% discount to book.

SBA debt however carries some of the most attractive rates and terms available on the market (2.875% - 3.375% 5yr fixed in OFS’s case). So rather than SBA debt being a concern, we celebrate it, and encourage management to make it as high a portion of the total as they can.

With a decent Debt/Equity ratio and with 87% of OFS’s debt not maturing until 2024 and beyond, OFSs' liquidity indicates little strain, and refinancing risk seems very manageable. In fact, just last week they were able to take on an additional $125 million worth of 4.75% 5-year unsecured debt, a nice improvement from the 5.95% - 6.5% unsecured notes they had. OFS had $37.7 million cash on its balance sheet at the end of the fourth quarter, (1/3 its market cap), further strengthening our belief that liquidity is not a major concern.

In fact, we note OFS may soon be in the rather enviable position of seeing LIBOR rise above clients 1% floor rates even as the firm’s own cost of funding has declined.

Management Alignment:

At Cash Flow Kingdom, we believe that alignment between insiders and shareholders is important, especially when we talk about a small-cap BDC with outside management. This combination is not the most favorable position for outside shareholders in general, as insiders and external managers may make decisions that benefit themselves at the common shareholder’s expense. In OFS's case, however, insiders own 22% of the company, and will thus tend to benefit alongside the shareholder.

Insiders have also recently been buying, which indicates that they see shares as undervalued and providing an attractive total return outlook.

Particularly noteworthy insider buys include those made by the company's CFO and the firm’s Chief Accounting Officer (highlighted above). These positions tend to be more conservative about investing money in a firm that already provides most of their income. So, when they do make open market purchases, we take notice. CFO purchases in particular have been linked to stock outperformance, which is why we consider these purchases to be particularly telling.

Takeaway

Cash Flow Kingdom has covered OFS in the past, including in a report back at the end of October where we pointed out shares were particularly attractive. Since then, those shares have returned 120%, thanks to strong quarterly results, insider buying, and overall stock market optimism. However, more upside is still possible with the company continuing to trade below historic price to tangible book value and the dividend still offering a quite attractive yield.

The current RSI of OFS and other BDCs however is not particularly compelling as Mr. Market seems to have come to some of the same conclusions we have. Allowing RSI to fall to lower levels might be a more opportunistic approach to timing a purchase, but for those without a current position we favor buying a small allocation now, then adding if it declines to a 30 RSI or when adding is otherwise warranted.

OFS is not a low-risk investment. But those seeking exposure to a portfolio of loans that could benefit in an inflationary economic recovery with increasing interest rates might find that OFS is just the ticket.