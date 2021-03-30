Photo by ChrisSteer/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) is a relatively new company as the private company was absorbed by One Madison in 2019 resulting in Ranpak becoming a listed entity. The company had been around for a while at that point as it was founded in 1972 and has become one of the leading renewable and biodegradable paper packaging producers. As the market’s focus has been on ESG centered companies lately, Ranpak Holdings saw its share price double in the past four months, but it doesn’t look like this is based on an improvement in the fundamental situation at Ranpak.

A look at the 2020 annual report seems to indicate the company is priced for perfection

Ranpak’s financial results in 2020 weren’t exactly something to be positively surprised about. The company reported a total revenue of $298M of which almost $251M was related to ‘paper revenue’ and almost $40M was attributable to the lease of machines. The total COGS was just under $176M, resulting in a gross profit of $123M.

That actually is a good start as if you’d combine the revenue and gross profit result of Ranpak in 2019 and its period as a private company in 2019, the 2020 revenue increased by approximately 10% while the gross profit increased by a similar percentage.

That’s not bad considering 2020 wasn’t exactly the most stable year for the world economy but unfortunately Ranpak also had to deal with increased expenses that aren’t directly related to the COGS. The SG&A expenses increased by about 20% but fortunately, the transaction expenses related to the going-public transaction and the depreciation expenses decreased. That’s why Ranpak was able to post an operating income of $11.7M which is an excellent improvement compared to the $2.2M in 2019. So far, so good.

But what’s really hurting Ranpak is the interest expenses. Although the finance expenses have come down from the 2019 levels, the total interest expense still exceeded $30M which means that in excess of 10% of the revenue and almost 25% of the gross profit is going to making interest payments and that’s what’s really suffocating the company.

Fortunately, Ranpak’s cash flow result is a bit better than the income statement. Whereas the bottom line of the income statement shows a net loss of just over $23M, the underlying cash flows are a bit stronger as the difference between depreciation expenses and the ongoing capex needs are indicating the cash flow result is stronger than you’d expect.

Ranpak reported an operating cash flow of $63.8M which includes a $14M contribution from changes in the working capital position. Adjusting the cash flow for the working capital changes results in an adjusted operating cash flow of approximately $50M.

As you can see on the image above, the total capex was just over $32M, and deducting this amount from the adjusted operating cash flow results in a positive free cash flow of approximately $18M. The difference between the net loss and the positive free cash flow could be almost entirely attributed by the discrepancy between depreciation and amortization expenses ($70M, including the amortization of restricted stock units) and the capex ($32M).

If the high net debt could be dealt with, Ranpak would become more appealing

Ranpak has a good product and the company is still growing. However, the main reason why I think the share price is being held back is the weak balance sheet. As of the end of 2020, Ranpak had just under $49M in cash on the balance sheet, but its total debt stood at almost $433M for a net debt of approximately $384M. With an adjusted EBITDA of around $93M, the debt ratio still exceeds 4.

On the $433M in gross debt, the company is paying about $30M in interest expenses, which clearly indicates the debt is rather expensive. And unfortunately, at a pace of $18M per year in free cash flow, the debt level isn’t decreasing fast.

The best course of action for Ranpak to consider is to take advantage of the current high share price to raise some cash to strengthen its balance sheet. The current market capitalization is relatively high ($1.5B) and even a small raise would already have a major impact on the cash flows and the debt ratio.

Don’t get me wrong, there is no immediate need for Ranpak to raise money right now as I expect the company to post a positive net income this year which will likely accelerate next year. For 2021, Ranpak is guiding for a 10-13% revenue increase and an 8-10% EBITDA increase resulting in an anticipated EBITDA of $101-103M for this year.

Investment thesis

To be clear, I don’t have a short position and have no intention to initiate a short position. I like what Ranpak is doing and I could see myself become a shareholder one day – but only at the right valuation.

Right now, Ranpak’s enterprise value is almost $1.9B, which means the company is trading at in excess of 20 times its 2020 adjusted EBITDA, and at in excess of 17 times the anticipated 2022 EBITDA. And that seems to indicate the share price has gotten a little bit ahead of itself. At a $10 share price, the level the company was trading at in November last year, the enterprise value of $1.1B would have been much more reasonable as I would have been willing to pay 10 times the forward EBITDA. But 17 times the 2022 EBITDA, I’ll remain at the sidelines for a little bit longer.