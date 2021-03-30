Photo by AlexanderFord/E+ via Getty Images

A few years ago, Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was a struggling small cap emerging biopharma and I was very interested in it. Then, it became a successful midcap with approved products and I lost interest. Recently, though, the company, despite many successes, seems to have lost some of its sheen. Which has piqued my interest again.

Overview

Exelixis is an oncology-focused company founded in 1994 which has four commercially available products, CABOMETYX (cabozantinib), COMETRIQ (cabozantinib), COTELLIC (cobimetinib) and MINNEBRO (esaxerenone). CABOMETYX is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), as a first-line treatment in combination with nivolumab in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, and in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have been previously treated with sorafenib (Nexavar).

COMETRIQ is used to treat people with medullary thyroid cancer (MTC) that has spread to other parts of the body (called metastatic MTC).

COTELLIC is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF V600E or V600K mutation, in combination with vemurafenib (Zelboraf).

MINNEBRO (esaxerenone) tablets are approved as a treatment for patients with hypertension in Japan, and these are developed in collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo.

Net product revenues generated by the cabozantinib franchise in the U.S. were $200.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, with net product revenues of $196.3 million from CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) and $4.0 million from COMETRIQ (cabozantinib). For the year ended December 31, 2020, net product revenues generated by the cabozantinib franchise in the US were $741.6 million, with net product revenues of $718.7 million from CABOMETYX and $22.9 million from COMETRIQ.

The breakup looks as follows:

Thus cabozantinib is the company’s principal asset, which has become a $1bn blockbuster. The molecule’s patent estate looks like this:

So, composition of matter patent expires in 2026. Already, MSN has filed an ANDA for a generic polymorph version of cabo. You can read about the details here. I cannot go into those details in this overview, but it appears to me that there’s a possibility that peak sales will be attained in 2025 only, and then it will go generic in the US. In the EU, these expire in 2029, so they will have a bit more time over there.

The company’s 2021 guidance looks like this:

Clinical development pipeline

That huge R&D expense figure comes from the large number of trials Exelixis is running with cabozantinib. There are over a 100 studies running in various statuses. The company provides a list here. Phase 3 trials are running in 8 indications - genitourinary (GU) cancers, gastrointestinal (GI) cancers, thyroid cancers, lung cancer, and neuroendocrine tumors (NET) & carcinoid. There are dozens of phase 2 trials, sponsored by the company, or collaborated with Roche, Bristol Myers Squibb and others. See below:

Besides cabo and the other approved products, it has other assets - XLO92, a next-generation oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets key signal transduction pathways in tumors, including VEGF receptors, MET, and other kinases implicated in cancer’s growth and spread; and XL888, a highly potent, orally bioavailable ATP-competitive inhibitor of HSP90, a molecular chaperone protein that affects the activity and stability of a range of key regulatory proteins, including kinases such as BRAF, MET, and VEGFR2. These molecules have come out of Exelixis’ reinstated drug discovery program.

Development updates on these programs include:

That last item, the CheckMate-9ER study, resulted in an approval in January of cabo in a new indication, 1st line advanced RCC in combination with Opdivo. Capsule of the data, where the combo bettered sunitinib, was as follows:

Bottom line

So is EXEL a buy? In the worst case scenario, let's assume that cabo will go generic in 2026 in the US, and in 2029 in the EU. The current market cap of EXEL is a little over of $7bn. The stock is trading a little stagnant right now. Cabo is rapidly advancing into new label expansions, and it appears that by the time its patent expires in the US, it could well become a $3bn blockbuster. There is not a lot to be said about the company’s other approved products. However, it is also experimenting with next generation product candidates. Even if we assign a small percentage of success to the rest of the pipeline, just the value potential of cabo in the next 5 years in the US and the next 8 years in the EU more than adequately justifies the current valuation. Given that, EXEL looks like an opportunity.