Source: Macerich

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is a REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) that owns a series of high-end shopping malls in large cities around the US.

Like all things retail, they have taken a beating since Covid arrived on the scene early last year.

1. Price is way down compared to the last 2 years.

If you look at their 2-year chart you can see the precipitous drop in price of about 70% but pretty level for the last year since the initial Covid drop.

If you go back even further say 5 years it's an even bigger drop from $89 in 2016.

In late 2015, Simon Property Group (SPG) made an unsolicited offer to buy MAC at $95.50 a share so that probably had something to do with the elevated price (see here).

Also, note the steady drop to Covid then a precipitous drop but then level or even slightly up in the year since then. Perhaps Covid forced MAC's inevitable bottom.

These are the kind of charts I like to see when I choose a 'Turnaround' candidate. But I have no illusion that MAC will see $85 again or maybe even $44 but it could easily double from here and get back to the $25 area where it was shortly before Covid hit.

2. Macerich owns very high-end Class A malls and should survive the retail Armageddon.

According to Taubman, MAC has the 2nd highest rate for both sales and rental per SF of all malls.

Source: Taubman

MAC's malls tend to be in large, wealthy urban areas such as New York and California. Those areas have been hit the hardest by Covid restrictions and thus the big fall in price. Of course, the corollary to a big decrease is a big turnaround once Covid has passed. I think the pent-up demand for mall shopping will exceed expectations and by the end of the year will be booming. Along with that boom will be Macerich's stock potential price boom.

Source: Macerich

As the over-65 age group continues to get vaccinated, the death rate should drop precipitously encouraging more people to go to the malls once again. This should happen beginning early 2nd quarter if not before.

3. Macerich has been involved in a short squeeze.

Also, related to MAC is the GameStop phenomena.

Some think MAC may still be a target of a short squeeze again because its short interest rate is at 25%, and in this crazy world who knows what may happen.

Note the spike in price to $22 on January 27 with a huge increase in volume but at that point, MAC's short interest was in excess of 50%. Therefore, do not buy MAC assuming another short squeeze is imminent buy MAC because of its turnaround potential.

4. MAC does have its share of potential problems and Covid must be resolved in order for MAC to turnaround.

MAC is not without problems including decreased rental payments and potential tenants going bankrupt but so far it has enough cash flow (FFO or Funds From Operations) to easily keep paying its reduced 4% plus distribution (dividend). And if business picks up for retail, rental payments, currently at 90%, should no longer be a problem.

The other issue for MAC is the $2 billion of debt due this year.

But recently, they have agreed to new terms with their banks, have sold almost $500 million worth of stock and have sold part of a non-strategic mall for $100 million.

Through March 25, 2021, the Company has sold 36.0 million shares of common stock under its "at the market" equity program at a weighted average price of $13.54 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately $487.3 million. As of March 25, 2021, approximately 1.0 million shares remain available to be issued under the program. The Company is under contract to sell a 95% interest in Paradise Valley Mall, a non-core asset in Phoenix, AZ, for $100 million to a newly formed joint venture. The transaction is expected to close in late March 2021, and is anticipated to generate net proceeds of approximately $95 million to the Company. The Company will retain a 5% joint venture interest in this multi-year redevelopment. The Company has obtained commitments from its joint lead lenders, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs for a new revolving line of credit and credit facility. The total capacity of the line and the credit facility is expected to be between $600 million and $800 million, with the facility expected to close in April 2021. Source: Macerich

And most of its debt is non-recourse i.e. tied to particular properties so there is no threat of bankruptcy. And the last thing banks want to own are malls, so they will do anything within reason to keep from having the keys handed back to them.

Conclusion

The biggest threat to MAC is COVID-19 and the potential, however limited, that it will not be under control by the end of the year. That would be a serious and perhaps devastating problem for MAC and all mall REITs so keep that in mind.

But January and February 2021 sales have reached 99% of 2020 sales in AZ malls and inspired management to make this statement:

We are strongly encouraged by increasing sales and traffic trends reflecting the pent-up consumer demand we are seeing across our portfolio. With continuous improvement in vaccination levels alongside rising consumer confidence, we expect that our retailers will experience a robust rebound during the summer and second half of 2021," said Tom O'Hern, Chief Executive Officer of Macerich. Importantly, we also are experiencing resilient leasing demand, including from a wide variety and breadth of categories and uses, which supports our optimism for occupancy improvement and recovery."

The words "robust rebound" and "resilient leasing demand" sound very good to me.

I am adding MAC to my portfolio with a stop loss at $10.

And if you want to be more prudent wait for more Covid-is-over assurances before investing.

MAC is a risky investment at this point so be cautious and be ever vigilant if you do buy it.