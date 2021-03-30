Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News via Getty Images

J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) has been one of the best performing large cap food stocks since the pandemic hit in early 2020. The company outperformed both the broad consumer staples ETF - Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) and some of the leaders in the Packaged Foods space, such as Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY).

While this is definitely good news for investors who have been holding SJM over the past year, it is far more important to evaluate whether this is a start of a long-term trend or just a year-long exception from the historical trend.

From a historical point of view, the past year appears to be more of an exception than it is the norm as SJM total return was less than 15% over the past 5-year period, compared to 50% for the sector and more than 75% for its major global peer - Nestle.

Transforming the business

SJM has been known predominantly for its Smucker's branded jellies and jams since its incorporation exactly 100 years ago in 1921. In just 10 years, however, this century old business has become a very small part of the company and it's now all about coffee and pet food.

Source: J.M. Smucker Investor Presentation

Following the two large deals for Folgers coffee from P&G and Big Heart Pet Brands in 2008 and 2016 respectively, nearly 65% of the company's sales are now made up of these two deals.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

Although this is not necessarily a bad thing, such a fast transition into completely new categories is quite risky from integration and long-term competitiveness point of view.

Implications for the business fundamentals

So far this aggressive move into high margin product categories, such as coffee and pet foods, has failed to reinvigorate topline growth or improve SJM's low Return on Equity:

Once adjusted for M&A deals, topline growth has been gravitating around zero for the most part of the last decade.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly SEC filings

Return on Equity has also remained within the 10% to 12% range bound and is still much lower than SJM's major peers.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

Even as SJM grew significantly over the past decade due to its aggressive M&A strategy, reliance on its largest customer - Walmart (WMT) has not diminished. On the contrary, it actually increased significantly.

Back in 2005 sales to WMT accounted for 16% of SJM sales and during fiscal year 2020 the retailer was responsible for 32% of revenues.

Sales to Walmart Inc. and subsidiaries amounted to 32 percent, 32 percent, and 31 percent of net sales in 2020, 2019, and 2018, respectively. Source: SJM Annual Report 2020 Sales to Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., and subsidiaries amounted to approximately 20 percent, 18 percent, and 16 percent of net sales in 2007, 2006, and 2005, respectively. Source: SJM Annual Report 2007

Such a heavy reliance to one customer is usually quite normal for small players, but does not occur very often for larger players such as SJM. For example, a similarly sized in terms of revenue competitor - Hormel Foods (HRL) had less than 15% of its sales generated from WMT over the last fiscal year.

During fiscal 2020, sales to Walmart Inc. (Walmart) represented approximately 14.6 percent of the Company’s revenues (measured as gross sales less returns and allowances), compared to 13.5 percent in fiscal 2019. Source: Hormel Foods Annual Report 2020

On one hand this brings additional risks related to WMT, but more importantly it significantly decreases SJM's bargaining power with the retailer which has implications on pricing.

Return on equity drivers

SJM's profitability did not improve materially over this transformational period either. Even though gross profit margins increased from an average of 32% over the 2006-08 period to 39% over the past twelve months on the back of the high margin coffee segment, operating profit remained quite low for the most part of the past 10-year period.

As operating profit varied between 12.5% and 18% over the period, efficiency deteriorated with total asset turnover falling from 0.9 to 0.5 since 2008.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

While accounting treatment of intangible assets and goodwill following the large acquisitions is partly responsible for the falling total asset turnover, property, plant & equipment asset turnover (fixed asset turnover) appears to have been the key driver.

Higher leverage following these deals on the other hand provided a tailwind for ROE, thus offsetting falling asset efficiency.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

In a nutshell, the significant transformation of the business over the past decade does not appear to have paid off as far as business fundamentals are concerned.

Therefore future performance of pet food and coffee would determine whether or not SJM finally breaks free from its decade long underperformance or if it will continue to be an inferior name to the larger players in the sector.

Can pet foods and coffee make a difference?

Even before the pandemic accelerated the trend in pet ownership, the pet food segment was enjoying a long-term demographic tailwind due to higher pet ownership among Millennials. Then the pandemic hit, resulting in a dramatic increase in pet ownership.

Source: Mars Petcare State of the Pet Nation report 2020

This has created the perfect environment for pet food manufacturers as pet owners were already spending a lot on food for their loved ones.

Source: Mars Petcare State of the Pet Nation report 2020

While generational increase in pet ownership and the pandemic have been tides that lift all boats, the sector has also seen an intensified competition in an already highly concentrated space.

Even though the data complied below is from a couple of years ago, the dynamics of the pet food sector remain relatively the same. The industry is dominated by two behemoths - Mars and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY).

Source: prepared by the author, using data from ift.org

Even among the smaller players, where SJM currently is, the other two big names Hill's and Blue Buffalo are owned by two of the largest Food and Personal Care giants - Colgate-Palmolive (CL) and General Mills (GIS).

GIS has only recently entered the space in 2018 with its $8bn deal to acquire Blue Buffalo at an EV to Adjusted EBITDA multiple of x25.

Source: Nestle CAGNY 2020 presentation deck

Even though, SJM paid significantly lower EBITDA multiple of around x13.0 for its pet food business, there's still a significant difference in margins to its major peers.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

Topline growth was also meaningfully different with Hill's brand sales growing 14% over 2020, Blue Buffalo by 8.7% over the first nine months of its fiscal year 2021 and Nestle's pet care unit noting a 2.8% increase in 2020.

On the other hand SJM's pet care business grew by a modest 2.4% over the first nine months of its fiscal year 2021 and declined by 0.3% in fiscal year 2020.

The problem SJM faces is that the pet care industry is characterized with significant customer loyalty to the big and well-established global brands, which also drive significant price premium.

The company's large portfolio of smaller and less known brands will require significant efforts on the marketing and brand building side to compete against the larger players that also operate under more coherent master brands, such as Purina, Hill's and Blue Buffalo.

Source: jmsmucker.com

Last but not least, much larger and established competitors, such as Nestle and Mars, have a significant advantage when it comes to bargaining power with customers and establishing their e-commerce presence while SJM's large exposure to Walmart puts in between a rock and a hard place.

Coffee - another land of giants

Unfortunately, SJM's positioning in the coffee segment is not massively different. Even though it has been present in the category for a bit more than a decade now, SJM's coffee brands are still relatively small.

Source: SJM Annual Report 2020

Competition in the space on the other hand has intensified considerably over the recent years with:

Nestle making a bold move with its Starbucks deal;

Coca-Cola moving aggressively into the space with its Costa acquisition;

The creation of the coffee power hose JDE Peet's which is backed by Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and Mondelez (MDLZ).

The high-growth part of SJM's portfolio is also heavily dependent on KDP's coffee makers and K-Cup® technology. That's why it's not surprising that SJM has recently announced a partnership with JDE Peet's in its efforts to support its Away From Home business.

The pandemic seems to have been a tailwind for certain parts of SJM's coffee business as well as sales of Dunkin, Cafe Bustelo and K-Cups have skyrocketed.

The Dunkin and Café Bustelo brands as well as K-Cups have become an increasingly important part of our portfolio, collectively growing over 20% and accounting for over 50% of segment net sales in this quarter. Café Bustelo and Dunkin are the two fastest growing brands in the Coffee category, with 52 weeks sales up 28% and 21% respectively. Mark Smucker - President and Chief Executive Officer Source: SJM Q3 2021 Earnings Transcript

However, SJM does not own the most important intellectual property of this high-growth part of the portfolio - the brands. At present SJM licenses its Dunkin brand from an IP holding company that is ultimately part of the private equity Roark Capital Group.

Source: SJM 2020 10-K SEC Filing

While on one hand this reduces profitability due to the royalty payments it also increases operational risk in the form of control exerted by the private equity group.

If our brand values are diminished, our revenues and operating results could be materially adversely affected. In addition, anything that harms the Dunkin’ or Rachael Ray brands could adversely affect the success of our exclusive licensing agreements with the owners of these brands. Source: SJM Annual Report 2020

Similarly to pet foods, SJM faces stiff and increasing competition in the coffee space as well. More importantly, SJM is dwarfed by its large competitors in these two fields who invest significantly larger amounts in supporting their brands. At the same time, SJM spends significantly less on advertising even on a relative scale.

* advertising spend based on data from statista.com

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

Conclusion

Last year performance seems to have been an exception for SJM as most of the company's products benefited from the stay-at-home trend. Looking ahead, however, it appears that the rapid expansion into pet foods and coffee could bring some headaches for management and shareholders. Although, SJM could avoid that through increased brand investment, strategic acquisitions and well-thought partnerships, the risk-reward profile of the company does not appear compelling for me at this point.