Photo by Dafinchi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The hunt for upside in this market is an ongoing one. It's hard, and it seems that with every passing week, some company is dropping from my list of acceptable investments.

It's rough - because I continue to receive cash, and I continue to invest - yet if it continues like this, it won't be long until almost every investment is no longer fulfilling my demands.

However, for the time being, and in this article, we can still look at Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) in a very favorable light, and I'm going to show you why.

(Source: Philip Morris International)

Philip Morris International - How Has The Company Been Doing?

If you know my articles, you know I'm a fan of investing in tobacco companies. Several reasons for it, but the main one is simple - profitability. You can argue for a shifting demographic and customer preference, but I'll still smack you over the head with what matters most to me here - sales and earnings performance.

And despite dropping smoker/combustible numbers for every tobacco major for years - and this is, of course, a fact, the equal fact is that despite this, Altria (MO), British American Tobacco (BTI), and Philip Morris (PM) have continued to deliver stellar results. There is no implication that their business, as a whole, is somehow declining or disappearing, even if the shape of that business going forward may do so.

Philip Morris is absolutely no difference in this regard.

The company's 2020 annual report is predictably focused and angled towards its non-smoker portfolio.

(Source: Philip Morris International)

I would argue that out of all of the three majors, PM has the strongest non-smoker portfolio out there, owing to its IQOS system. The company's performance in this regard is nothing short of stellar.

Overall company results came in at negative 1.6% in terms of sales revenues, but with nearly 5% improvement in adjusted operating income, margins, 7% EPS improvement, and nearly $10B of operating cash flow for the full year. The company also increased the much-lauded dividend.

Out of the majors, PM yields the least, but I would argue is also the most fundamentally qualitative of the three, though i realize that some would argue that Altria is better - an equally understandable stance in my view, as it really depends on how you view the results.

Let's wrap results for a moment.

IQOS did excellent. The pandemic, even with the focus on breathing and lungs, did nothing to slow things down, and PM has in fact accelerated user acquisition for the system, with record shares in 4Q20. The most impacted business for the company by the pandemic was the legacy combustible segment, which saw some issues, but not enough to actually heavily impact earnings or cash generation.

In particular, PM saw record volumes shipped to Japan, and PM saw less and less restriction impacts sequentially from 2Q20 and forward.

We can't hide the fact that PM enjoyed some particular FX disadvantages during 2020. Ex-FX, the company's SG&A and related costs would have been significantly lower as a percentage of overall revenues, and once FX stabilizes, it's likely that we'll see PM enjoying more advantages here.

(Source: Philip Morris International)

However, the real crown jewel for the year is the company's higher gross margins. PM saw advantages for combustible legacy pricing, productivity advantages, and HTU Mix/Price impacts, which pushed gross margins to nearly 66.8% for the year, a truly superb number. Even 0.9% in mix headwinds in terms of margins failed to really pull this down, and without that headwind, we would be looking at nearly 68% gross margins for a tobacco major.

In other target and goal news, the company reached its cost reduction targets and productivity targets ahead of schedule, with $0.8B in gross savings for the past 2 years, another $300M savings in SG&A costs, which is being pushed back into IQOS investments. None of these savings even include cost reductions related to COVID-19, such as reduced travel expenses, and so forth.

Without the FX impact, operating cash flow would have been well above 2019 levels, and even with $500M in FX, the company still delivered impressive OCF.

in terms of absolute impacts by COVID-19, PM estimates around a 5.8% industry volume decline as a result of the pandemic, which is about twice the historical decline in combustibles and legacy segments. The company doesn't expect these consumers to be lost, but for daily consumption to normalize as the pandemic recedes.

So, shipments were down somewhat...

(Source: Philip Morris International)

...but the company is getting sales and improved income from other ways.

How, you might ask? Well, how about 76 billion shipped HTUs in 2020. Philip Morris has come a long way, with 10% of the company's volumes now being HTUs. Put this in context, because that number as little as 5 years ago was 0.0%, and 0.9% in 2016. Today it's 10.8% - with over 12% in 4Q20.

The shift that's ongoing may very well be one of the historically quickest shifts in consumer preferences we've seen - and PM is one of the companies leading the charge.

However, PM is also expecting a bit of a rebound in legacy cigarettes...

(Source: Philip Morris International)

...which will absorb some of the effects as consumers shift to these new products. The fact is, company products are being adopted better than ever, and even traditional legacy countries such as Russia are seeing tremendous growth in these heatable units, with mid-digit quarterly growth on an ongoing basis. Eastern Europe and such geographies are in fact not adopting these products any slower than other geographies, and IQOS is now spreading across most of PM's markets.

(Source: Philip Morris International)

For 2021, the company expects great things. PM expects 2021E revenue growth of 4-7% net, with more growth in margins of another 1.5% or below, with another 9-11% in EPS. The company expects to ship 90-100B units of heatables. Specific 1Q21 outlooks are continued growth in these HTU shipments, strong margin growth driven by IQOS, and an 8% ongoing EPS growth YoY on an adjusted diluted basis.

In short, Philip Morris International is performing above expectations and realizing growth in new areas far ahead of schedule.

Based on these 2020 performances, there is no reason whatsoever to doubt or strongly question the company's near-term performance or the positive nature we can view the company at this time.

Let's look at some valuations.

Philip Morris International - What Is The Valuation?

Some of you might consider that I've broken my cardinal rule here and am getting attached to Philip Morris as an investment on an emotional basis. I assure you, my positive outlook is based on fact and on realistic forecasts based on historical accuracy.

While Philip Morris has been in a bit of an earnings slump for some time in certain contexts, the company has nonetheless managed an EPS growth of nearly 6% annually on a 15-year basis. That's impressive and has delivered returns of nearly 10% CAGR since 2010.

PM has experienced some exuberance between the years of 2015 and 2018 when the company at times traded at levels of nearly 25X P/E, which is of course insane. If PM ever goes back to trading at 25X P/E, I will be running towards the door, holding my shares up for sale as quick as the order can be filled. No tobacco company is worth such multiples.

However, that's not the case today.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Most of my current, 1.5% PM portfolio stake is based on a YoC of above 6.1%, bought at undervaluations at around 14.5X P/E multiples, which means it's currently firmly in the green. That does not mean, however, that the current position for the company, while elevated from fair value, is necessarily a bad one based on the current growth assumptions.

Even forecasting based not on a 16-18X P/E, but forecasting and assuming a fair-value 15X P/E but assuming that EPS estimates of around 9-10% annual growth materialize, which would be in line with FactSet analyst accuracy of over 92% on a 1-year, 10% MoE-adjusted basis, we would be looking at 3-year returns of 33%, which is within my realm of desired returns.

And that is the conservative case.

Any sort of trading at a premium gives us annual rates of return between 14% and 18%, totaling in 3-year returns of 43% to 57%.

Do you start to see why i like this stock?

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

None of these assumptions require PM to do anything outlandish or trade at any sort of unreasonable historical multiple. It essentially expects PM to do as it has been doing, and based upon this you can pocket returns of 33-58% in 3 years, depending on the turnout.

That, dear readers, is what I call an excellent upside, and that's not me being emotionally attached to a company like PM, but to the factual, actual earnings results and potential realistic expectations for 2021-2023.

Should these materially change, you'll find me the first to construct an alternate thesis for the company. However, even in the unlikely event of materially worse valuations of 12-13X, you'd still not be losing money, but making 10-18% in 3 years. This, again, is a decent upside for an extremely negative forecast.

Analyst targets for PM are reflective of my own thesis in the company.

(Source: Google Sheets, Author's Data)

I view Philip Morris as a "BUY" for anything below $95/share, which makes PM around 4-5% undervalued with an upside of around 10-18% per year until 2023.

That makes this an interesting company to me.

How To Invest In Philip Morris International

Option 1 - Long-Term Investment

The common shares offer an appealing upside here for Philip Morris, and I view them as one of the best ways to invest in the company. With an upside of 10-18% annually on a 3-year basis, we're looking at some potentially market-beating rates on one of the largest tobacco companies in the entire world.

This simple fact makes the company's common share an excellent way to go here, and a "BUY" in my book.

Option 2 - Selling Cash-Secured Puts

Selling cash-covered put options is another good way to make money off a company while waiting for it to drop further and making money until then. Because of the company's position, and a lower price being even more appealing, this could make it perfect for a nice put.

As of writing this article, I was able to find the following put.

(Source: Author's Data, Google Sheets, Option data from IBKR/Yahoo Finance)

This is not a bad put. Despite the annualized yield being around 5.78%, you're still beating the company's current annual yield, while being in a position to buy the company at a discount of 20%. The only drawback is that you might miss out on potential growth if the company, as I believe, continues growing.

However, the capital outlay is manageable, the dividend enhancement factor is not bad, and considering the variables and market situation involved, I wouldn't call this a bad option.

It's not one for me - I want the common share - but I can see how it can be appealing to some who demand a lower valuation and are willing to risk losing potential long-term growth for it.

Option 3 - Selling Covered Calls

I won't go for calls here. Selling a company that's poised to outperform over time, or even risking a position here for a measly 1-3% annualized is not something I'll even go on record as potentially advocating through showing options here. Any call here is poor, and I wouldn't touch it given the market situation today.

The option is either buying, writing puts, or abstaining - but I wouldn't risk any existing position here, given that PM isn't even overvalued yet.

Thesis

Tobacco is a great investment, even for a non-smoker such as me. While I won't touch the company's products myself, I respect those that do and the freedom of choice given to us as human beings. I also remember, through vaping for a very short time, the positive effects of nicotine. To say that I'll never use their products or smoke is perhaps a bit extreme, but I treat tobacco with even more respect and care than I do alcohol.

I love wine and good beer, but I don't drink alcohol more than once a week if that. I still love investing in alcohol companies, however, and it's much the same thing with tobacco.

This is a great business from the perspective of fundamentals, earnings, forecasts, and future potential. I see that investors in PM could potentially make double-digit returns on an annual basis for the next few years, and that is some superb potential for the market we're in.

Like I said in the initial part of this article - this has become a "hunt" for growth. It always is, but at no time in my experience has the hunt been more crucial than it is now.

Targets need to be picked with great care. We need to construct scenarios for very conservative outcomes, and make sure that any capital invested is invested in ways that virtually guarantee (though I'm careful with this word) of not losing money in the mid or short term, while also giving us good potential for outperformance over the same timeframe.

I see that this investment is one that has such potential - and that's why I call Philip Morris International a 5% undervalued "BUY" here and may extend my position even further than it is today.

Thank you for reading.