Photo by Funtay/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating on Aluminum Corporation Of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) [2600:HK] or Chalco.

Chalco's share price has increased by +10% from HK$3.03 as of January 8, 2021 to HK$3.33 as of March 29, 2021, following my initiation article for the company published on January 11, 2021. Chalco is currently valued by the market at 18.4 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it also trades at 0.88 times P/B.

Chalco's net income decreased by -13% YoY to RMB741.0 million in FY 2020 as a result of significant impairments, and this was below expectations. Moving forward, the outlook for aluminum price in 2021 is positive in general, but this is complicated by rumors of potential government intervention.

I choose to retain a Neutral rating for Chalco. The stock's relatively low P/B valuations are justified by its lowest forward ROEs among its peers, while its forward P/E multiples are too high in my opinion. Also, there is uncertainty over the aluminum price outlook this year, considering the potential for government intervention.

The trading liquidity for Chalco's ADRs with the ACH ticker is decent, but not as good as the company's Hong Kong-listed shares with the 2600:HK ticker. The average daily trading value for Chalco's ADRs in the past three months was slightly under $2 million, but the three-month average daily value for its Hong Kong-listed shares was much higher at above $30 million. US stockbrokers like Interactive Brokers or Fidelity are among the brokerages that readers keen on trading in Chalco's shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange can consider, as these brokers provide trading access for the Hong Kong stock market.

FY 2020 Results Were Dragged Down By Impairments

Chalco announced the company's FY 2020 financial results on March 23, 2021. Its financial performance in the most recent fiscal year was below expectations, which is evidenced by the fact that Chalco's share price fell by -8% from HK$3.37 as of March 23, 2021 to HK$3.09 as of March 24, 2021 after the FY 2020 results announcement. The company's revenue declined by -2% YoY to RMB186.0 billion in FY 2020, while its net profit attributable to shareholders fell by -13% YoY to RMB741.0 million last year.

Prior to the company's FY 2020 results announcement, investors were expecting Chalco to deliver positive earnings growth for full-year FY 2020. In my initiation article for Chalco published on January 11 2021, I noted that "Chalco saw its net profit attributable to shareholders surge +301% YoY to RMB416 million" in 3Q 2020 due to "an increase in the price of primary aluminum and better cost control." The positive momentum for Chalco was expected to be sustained in 4Q 2020 and boost the company's full-year FY 2020 results.

The main reason for Chalco's disappointing FY 2020 results was significant impairments recorded in 4Q 2020. Chalco disclosed that it "made provisions for credit impairment on receivables in an amount of RMB979 million and impairment on long-term assets in an amount of RMB433 million" in 4Q 2020, which "resulted in the decrease of RMB1.225 billion in net profit attributable to the shareholders" in FY 2020.

At the company's FY 2020 results briefing on March 30, 2021 (audio recording and briefing transcript not publicly available), Chalco addressed the issue of impairments. It highlighted that "it could potentially fully recognize all its required impairments in FY 2021", in response to an attendee's question on "whether there are still further impairments going forward."

Notably, Chalco noted in the company's announcement on the impairments that the impairment on long-term assets was mainly relating to "the judicial disposal of 135,000 (metric) tons of electrolytic aluminum capacity quota for Shandong Huayu Alloy Materials Co., Ltd. (one of Chalco's subsidiary)", as it was determined that "it was unlikely for the relevant long-term assets, including the electrolytic aluminum, carbon, aluminum processing and thermoelectricity, to continue with their normal operation and use."

Excluding the impairments, Chalco's adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders would have increased by +130% YoY last year instead. This was driven by a recovery in aluminum price in the later part of 2020, and a decline in alumina cost. I will discuss about aluminum price in the next section of this article. Separately, Chalco disclosed at its FY 2020 earnings call in end-March 2021 that the company's alumina cost decreased by -8.8% YoY from RMB2,061 per metric ton in FY 2019 to RMB1,879 per metric ton.

2021 Aluminum Price Outlook Complicated By Potential Government Intervention

Chalco highlighted in the company's FY 2020 results announcement that "the average price of spot aluminum" only declined by -5% YoY to "USD1,701" per (metric) ton in FY 2020, and "the aluminum price at LME (London Metal Exchange)" recovered from "USD1,455 per (metric) ton in April 2020" to "a year high of USD2,096 per (metric) ton in December 2020." The aluminum price recovery was a key factor in Chalco's adjusted net profit (excluding impairments) rising by +130% YoY in FY 2020. Another positive factor was alumina cost pressure easing last year as highlighted in the preceding section of this article.

Looking ahead, the market has a positive outlook for aluminum price in 2021, based on what I have read in multiple news articles and research reports. For example, Fitch Ratings expects "average London Metal Exchange (LME) aluminum prices at $1,950/(metric) ton in 2021", and this is based on assumptions of "a stronger demand recovery in China" and "re-stocking outside of China, particularly in Europe."

However, rumors of potential government intervention suggest that aluminum price movements this year might not be purely driven by market forces. A recent March 23, 2021 Bloomberg article mentioned that "China is considering selling about 500,000 metric tons of aluminum from state reserves" to "help cool the market and meet the Asian nation’s emissions objectives." In response to this, Chalco could only comment at its recent FY 2020 earnings call by saying that "at present, this is only a rumor, and there is no official statement on the matter."

2021 Earnings Expectations

Sell-side analysts see Chalco's normalized net profit attributable to shareholders more than tripling YoY to approximately RMB2.4 billion in FY 2021, based on S&P Capital IQ data.

Chalco's earnings growth in FY 2021 will be dependent on a sustained aluminum price recovery this year in the absence of government intervention, and the company remaining cost competitive. With aluminum price influenced by market factors and potential government intervention, this is largely beyond Chalco's control. Instead, Chalco has to continue working on its cost efficiency.

Earlier, I noted in my initiation article for Chalco published in January 2021 that the "Boffa bauxite project in Guinea has commenced operations in April 2020", which could lead to "an increase in Chalco's cost competitiveness in terms of bauxite raw material costs." Furthermore, Chalco has also been shutting down some of the company's high-cost smelters and productions in the past few years. An improvement in cost efficiency could help to offset any negative impact associated with lower-than-expected aluminum price this year.

Valuation And Risk Factors

The market values Chalco at 18.4 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and 14.5 times consensus forward FY 2022 P/E based on its share price of HK$3.33 as of March 29, 2021. The stock is also currently trading at 0.88 times P/B. Market consensus sees the company achieving ROEs of 5.0% and 4.7% for the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year, respectively.

Chalco's forward ROEs are the lowest in the peer group as per the table below, so it shouldn't be a surprise that the stock has the lowest P/B multiple among its peers. On the other hand, Chalco's forward P/E valuations seem a tad too high, especially compared with its Hong Kong-listed peers, China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTC:CHHQF) (OTCPK:CHHQY) [1378:HK] and United Company RUSAL (OTC:UNRIF) [486:HK], which also boast much higher forward ROEs.

CHALCO's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Trailing P/B Ratio Consensus Current Year P/E Ratio Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Ratio Consensus Current Year ROE Consensus Forward One-Year ROE China Hongqiao Group Limited 1.11 5.9 5.3 16.8% 16.9% United Company RUSAL 1.44 3.5 3.0 20.9% 20.8% Yunnan Aluminum Co., Ltd. [000807:CH] 2.62 14.8 13.8 16.5% 14.4% Shandong Nanshan Aluminum Co., Ltd. [600219:CH] 1.04 15.9 13.3 6.7% 7.4% Alcoa Corporation (AA) 1.80 16.1 12.9 19.5% 11.7%

Source: Author

Chalco's key risk factors include larger-than-expected impairments in the future, lower-than-expected aluminum price going forward, and a failure to maintain the company's cost competitiveness.