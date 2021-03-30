Photo by azatvaleev/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we provide our first in-depth look on a French based outfit called Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT). The shares cratered in May after its efforts to treat NASH led to naught. The company has other efforts outside a potential treatment of NASH, however. The stock sells near 52-week lows and has become a 'battleground' stock among the analyst community in recent months. Our full analysis follows below.

Company Overview

Genfit is a small developmental company based just outside of Lille, France. They are focused on developing treatment primarily to treat disease of the liver and from gastroenterology. The stock currently trades just above $4.50 a share and sports a market capitalization just north of $200 million.

Source: August Presentation

The company's lead drug candidate is called elafibranor, which is a dual agonist of PPARα and PPARδ. Elafibranor has shown encouraging results in mid-stage studies evaluating it to treat Primary Biliary Cholangitis or PBC. This affliction is a chronic disease in which bile ducts in the liver are gradually destroyed and effects approximately 58 out of every 100,000 females and 15 out of every 100,000 males. Incidence of this condition is increasing with an estimated 80% rise from 2006 through 2014. The damage to bile ducts PBC causes can inhibit the liver's ability to rid the body of toxins, and can lead to cirrhosis. Elafibranor has Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug status for PBC and enrollment is currently ongoing for a Phase 3 clinical trial called 'ELATIVE'. This study will consist of approximately 150 individuals and enrollment began late last summer. The company anticipates results from this study to come in early 2023.

Source: August Presentation

This is a potentially significant indication for elafibranor as the company states on its website.

Based on market research and analysis, the PBC landscape is poised to experience significant growth; in some estimates, the second-line PBC treatment market size is estimated to grow from $300 million in 2020 to nearly $1 billion by 2025."

Genfit is also working on a better way to diagnose Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, in the early stages of the disease. NASH is a huge market as it is and this affliction its way to being the number one reason for liver transplants by 2025. The growing incidences of obesity are the primary factor in the growth of NASH.

Source: Company Website

A liver biopsy is the standard means to detect NASH but that has significant drawbacks including costs and invasiveness that represent a barrier for its broad-based implementation in routine clinical practice and thus detecting NASH early where it could be more easily treated.

Source: August Presentation

There are blood-based or imaging-based non-invasive diagnostic tests for NASH but they lack high specificity and sensitivity for identifying high at risk NASH patients. Genfit has been moving forward with diagnostic technology dubbed NIS4 to address this gap in NASH detection.

In late September, Genfit entered into an exclusive license agreement with LabCorp to commercialize a novel diagnostic test for NASH. Given the size of this partner, this NIS4 technology will now be made broadly available to the public sometime in the first half of this year according to management at is last conference call. Leadership also stated that "the financial terms of the agreement haven't been disclosed, but we do expect revenues in the near term" from the Labcorp deal.

Source: August Presentation

Finally, it is important to note that Genfit, up until last year, was very focused on developing elafibranor as a treatment for NASH patients with fibrosis. Unfortunately, that effort was dropped last year when a Phase 3 trial 'RESOLVE-IT' did not produce the data necessary to gain approval which tanked the shares when announced in May. Development has been stopped by Genfit for this indication.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

Analyst viewpoints on Genfit are mixed so far in 2021. On January 5th, Bank of America maintained their Underperform rating on the company and lowered their price target on the stock two bucks a share to $5. On February 10th, Kepler Capital reissued their Buy rating and 7 Euro price target on GNFT. Two days later, Bryan Garnier upgraded the shares from Neutral to Buy. On March 1st, H.C. Wainwright reissued its Hold rating on the shares, interestingly, with a $8 price target, more than double the current trading level of the stock.

The company ended the first half of 2020 with €226 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet and was burning through approximately €110 million annually at that time. Discontinuation of its RESULT-IT efforts should bring that down to €45 million annually starting in 2022 as there are approximately €25 worth of costs in winding down its NASH development efforts. The company has just over $200 million in debt according to Yahoo! Finance.

Verdict

Obviously, long term shareholders in Genfit are still smarting from the failed RESULT-IT study. However, the company still has a couple of efforts that could eventually create long term shareholder value. For those that don't have a stake in Genfit yet, I would personally wait until we get nearer to when ELATIVE results are scheduled to come out in early 2023 and/or investors have a better idea of what cash flow the NIS4 deal with Labcorp deal will produce.

