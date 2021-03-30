Photo by monstArrr_/iStock via Getty Images

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) has suffered during the pandemic, primarily because the pandemic has led to a lot of elective procedures being delayed or cancelled, reducing demand for the medical device manufacturer’s profits.

This has led to a share price slide for the name recently. My investment case is that the company has an attractive set of assets and solid strategy, as I previously set out in Smith & Nephew: A Long-Term Buy And Hold In Medical Devices and the recent share price fallback allows for an attractive entry point.

Pandemic Continues to Drag Down Performance

The company has definitely suffered from the pandemic and I expect this to continue this year, given that in many markets, elective procedure levels remain significantly down on normal.

However, while the pandemic has been a dampener, the last year’s performance was still decent, in my view. Reported revenue fell 11%: a sizeable but not cataclysmic fall.

The wound care business held up decently well, it was knee implants and ENT that dragged the overall numbers down markedly.

Revenue by product line from continuing operations ($m) 2019 2020 Index Knee implants 1042 822 79% Hip implants 613 567 92% Trauma 488 460 94% Orthopaedics 2222 1917 86% Sports medicine joint repair 794 710 89% Arthroscopic enabling technologies 591 517 87% ENT 151 106 70% Sports Medicine and ENT 1536 1333 87% Advanced wound care 701 647 92% Advanced wound bioactives 436 431 99% Advanced wound devices 243 232 95% Advanced wound management 1380 1310 95% Consolidated revenue from continuing operations 5138 4560 89%

Table compiled and calculated by author using data from company annual report

Some markets already seem to be doing alright: the biggest market (the U.S.) fell only 8%, suggesting it may be ahead on the demand recovery curve versus some other markets, such as the U.K. which recorded a 21% revenue decline. That is promising for the pace of recovery in 2021, with the U.S. performance’s comparative resilience last year suggesting it may be able to recover well this year.

The Prospective Yield is Moderate but Looks Secure

The current dividend yield is 2.0%. That is not very exciting but is acceptable to me.

The company has paid out dividends every year since it listed in the 1930s. This year was the first year in a while that it has held the dividend flat, but at least it didn’t cut it. Nor do I expect cuts, thanks to the firm’s conservative stewardship of the dividend. Free cash flow may have declined 39% to $437m, but that still leaves the dividend covered 1.3x by free cash flow. In a year when the business faced significant headwinds, I find that attractive.

I expect the current year also to be challenging, although again I do not expect any dividend cut. However, by next year I expect the company to be in recovery mode as the impact of the pandemic long tail on demand retreats. It should return to its normal level of dividend coverage, which means the dividends will hopefully start to rise again.

The Current Valuation Looks Attractive to Me

Since my last piece Smith & Nephew: Pandemic Long Tail Reduces Attractiveness, the London-traded shares have lost about 14%. They now trade around 1,368p.

I now consider them to offer an attractive entry point. They are within just 2-3% of the lows they reached last March and in early November before the broader vaccine-led recovery on the London market.

Earnings per share last year were 51.3¢. That implies a p/e ratio of around 36x, which I regard as high. I expect that the current year will continue to be challenging for the company and may not show much earnings recovery.

However, if they could recover to their 2016-2017 level, prospective p/e at today’s share price would be around 21x which I regard as fair value for a company of this quality.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

The issue is: can they? 2018 was a year of management change and since then earnings per share have declined each year, with another CEO change in late 2019 after a bad cultural fit. While a large part of this year’s decline can be put down to the effects of the pandemic, many investors would still have questions of whether the underlying performance is moving in the right direction. I believe that with its focus on a more attractive asset set, over time the company’s EPS can match and indeed surpass those of four or five years ago. However, the evidence for that is mixed at this point.

If so, however, the prospective p/e in the mid-20s several years from now looks attractive to me – not amazing value, but a decent entry point at which to pick up some shares to buy and hold for the long-term.