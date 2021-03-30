Photo by Oleh_Slobodeniuk/E+ via Getty Images

I have been bearish on the global economy and cyclical names like LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) for a while. I assumed the global economy would face headwinds after the Federal Reserve reduced stimulus efforts. The pandemic quickened the slow down, bringing business activity to a halt. Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) have both received Emergency Use Authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, creating a pathway to reopening the economy.

In its most recent quarter, LCII reported revenue of $783 million, up 39% Y/Y. LCII's quarterly revenue recently exploded, with each of the company's major product categories experiencing growth.

RV-related revenue (travel, trailer, fifth wheel and motorhomes) grew about 29% on the strength of robust RV shipments:

Industry wholesale RV shipments for the year totaled roughly 430,000 units, which was the fourth highest wholesale year on record. We expect this number to rise further in 2021 and beyond driven by heightened consumer demand and extreme popularity of RVs going forward in a post-pandemic environment. We believe that the growth and popularity and availability of peer-to-peer RV rentals will also help drive RV demand, creating a huge new opportunity for consumers to try RV, ultimately bringing them into the lifestyle over the long-term. Outdoors one of the largest peer-to-peer rental companies grew 4500% to over $1 billion in rental revenues in 2020, while others in the space grew significantly as well.

One thesis suggests that while travel on planes or trains has been tamped down amid the pandemic, many Americans have turned to RVs as a mode of transportation. Consumers are still traveling, yet they may prefer to stay local and travel shorter distances. Industry RV shipments for the month of February rose 30% Y/Y; the secular trends in domestic travel and outdoor recreational activities remains intact for now. LCII's RV segment represented 56% of total revenue, down from 60% in the year earlier period. Whether RV shipments can maintain its torrid pace after the economy reopens remains to be seen.

Aftermarket sales more than doubled to $157 million. Aftermarket sales benefited from robust RV demand. LCII supplies the used RV market that demands replacement items like furniture and mattresses. The company is also fielding orders from the marine industry, which could become another source of business for the sector.

Margins Expanded

Added scale helped LCII improve margins during the quarter. Gross margin was 25.2%, up 350 basis points versus the year earlier period. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $197 million, up 61% Y/Y. SG&A costs were $134 million, up 58% Y/Y. LCII had to spend money to support tremendous growth in the business. It also took on extra costs related to target companies it acquired over the previous year. EBITDA was $88 million, up 54% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 11.2%, up about 110 basis points versus the year-earlier period.

If RV shipments remain robust then LCII's margin expansion and explosive growth in EBITDA can continue. Once the economy reopens and the populace begin to travel longer distances by train or airplane, then RV demand could slow. That scenario may not happen until the second half of 2021.

Strong Liquidity

I was previously concerned that LCII 's acquisitive nature may have caused its balance sheet to become stretched. That has not been the case thus far. LCII ended the quarter with $52 million in cash. Working capital was $454 million versus $400 million in the year earlier period. Free cash flow ("FCF") over the past 12 months was $174 million, down from $212 million in the year earlier period. The fact that management was able to generate positive FCF amid poor economic conditions was a good sign. Secondly, when a company grows as rapidly as LCII did, it usually chews up cash. Management was able to grow the business, while throwing off positive cash. This portends that liquidity should grow over time.

Conclusion

LCII has an enterprise value of $3.9 billion and trades at 11.7x trailing EBITDA. Revenue and EBITDA growth have been fueled by RV shipments. That could change after the economy reopens. I rate LCII a hold.