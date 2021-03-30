Photo by chonticha wat/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a busy start to the year for economic studies in the sector, with some of the most advanced-stage miners reporting Feasibility studies [FS] to showcase their projects to the market. The first name to report was Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCQX:SGSVF), and Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) is the most recent name to report, releasing its maiden FS this week. Overall, the study has confirmed the Valentine Gold Project's robust economics, though we did see a slight increase in both operating costs and projected upfront capital expenditures. However, with industry-leading projected all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $833/oz, I continue to see Marathon Gold as a top-5 takeover target.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Marathon Gold released its maiden FS for its Valentine Gold Project this week, with minimal changes from its previous studies. The Feasibility Study envisions a conventional open-pit mining and milling operation with initial throughput of 2.5 million tonnes per annum, increasing to 4.0 million tonnes per annum in Year 4. This translates to a production profile of 173,000 ounces per year at AISC of $833/oz for the bulk of the 13-year mine life, based on total recoverable gold of roughly ~2.0 million ounces. However, this study relies solely on the larger Leprechaun and Marathon pits. It includes no upside from potential reserves at Victory, Sprite, and what looks to be a sizeable resource at Berry. Let's take a closer look at the study below:

(Source: Company News Release)

As shown in the chart above, the Feasibility Study envisions a 13-year mine life at Marathon's Valentine Gold Project. The mine focuses on much higher feed grades (1.62 grams per tonne gold) for its first 10 years, before a 3-year period processing lower-grade stockpiles. Over the 13-years, the average annual production profile is a respectable ~146,000 ounces, but the more relevant figure is the 173,000 ounces per annum in the first 10 years which is what potential suitors will be looking at. Generally, a 173,000-ounce per annum production profile would appeal to intermediate (~400,000 plus ounces per annum) and even small senior gold companies (1.0 to 2.0 million ounces), as it's enough to move the needle in terms of production growth and generally relatively easy to fund from free cash flow.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Importantly, the upfront costs to build the Valentine Gold Project has remained relatively low compared to other undeveloped gold projects, though they did increase slightly. As noted in the FS, the initial capex is projected to come in at $229 million, up from $206 million, with the increase related to material inflation for steel and lumber, increased G&A/project execution costs due to COVID-19 provisions, and an increase in labor rates. However, even with this ~12% increase from the Pre-Feasibility Study, the project stacks up very well relative to peers, as shown below. This is because it sits well below the trend line relative to medium-scale gold projects (100,000 to 225,000 ounces per annum). Let's look at the financial results:

(Source: Company News Release)

If we look at the table above, we can see that the After-Tax NPV (5%) for the study is based on a $1,500/oz gold price, yielding an After-Tax NPV (5%) of $450 million. This translates to an After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex ratio of 1.97, which is quite respectable for a conservative gold price assumption of $1,500/oz, and a study in the Feasibility Study which is much more conservative than earlier-stage studies. If we use a $1,650/oz gold price, which is not that unreasonable, given that this is in line with gold's 550-day moving average, the After-Tax NPV (5%) improves to $~574 million, with an internal rate of return of 38.1%.

(Source: Company News Release)

While the above metrics are solid, it's important to note that Marathon Gold has ~90,000 ounces of indicated resources at Sprite and Victory that are not included in this study. Besides, I believe Marathon can easily prove up ~600,000 ounces of resources at Berry in the next 18 months, which translates to a total of more than ~690,000 ounces outside of the mine plan that is separate from the current pits that are expected to be mined. As discussed earlier, this mine plan is based solely on Marathon (northeast of mill) and Leprechaun (southwest of mill).

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we assume a 60% resource to reserve conversion rate for Berry alone, this will translate to an additional ~360,000 ounces being added to the mine plan at similar grades, which would increase the high-grade and beefier portion of the mine life from 10 years to 12 years. I have not included Victory and Sprite in this upgrade as more work likely needs to be done to see if these pits are worth mining, given that they're currently relatively small. However, Berry is large enough to justify mining and sits right next to the proposed mill. Assuming I'm correct, Berry would significantly boost the After-Tax NPV (5%) by adding 2-3 years to the mine life at a production rate above ~150,000 ounces per annum.

So, how's the valuation look?

Typically, the most attractive projects in the safest jurisdictions can command a valuation of at least $100/oz and up to $140/oz in takeover scenarios. If we assume a fair value for Marathon's ounces of $105/oz and assume that Marathon increases its resource base to ~4.60 million ounces in the next 18 months based on the upcoming Berry resource estimate, this translates to a fair value of $483 million based on 217 million shares outstanding. I have added 5.5 million shares to the current share count to account for a small raise this year, though it's possible the company doesn't do one, given that it has over $35 million in cash. This translates to a conservative fair value for Marathon of US$2.23.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Generally, I want at least 40% upside to fair value before entering new positions, which would translate to a share price of US$1.60 or lower to denote a low-risk buy point. Obviously, there's no guarantee that Marathon drops this far, but this would bake in a large enough margin of safety to start a position to add to positions in the stock. So, if we do see further weakness closer to the US$1.60 level, I would view this as a buying opportunity.

Many projects degrade significantly when moving from the PEA to FS stage, but the Valentine Gold Project's economics remain very robust with industry-leading costs, a respectable production profile, and modest upfront capex. The real upside, though, is in the land package, given that Marathon has barely scratched the surface and already looks like it's delineating a ~600,000-ounce deposit at Berry in just a year of drilling. So, while the mine plan assumes just 10 years at ~170,000 ounces per annum, it's likely this could increase to 12-13 years with further ounces added at Berry and Frozen Ear Pond. In summary, I continue to see Marathon Gold as one of the most attractive juniors in the sector and would view any dips below US$1.60 as low-risk buying opportunities.