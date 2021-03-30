Sell IWM Before The Sharp Correction

US small and mid-cap stocks, represented by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM), appear more vulnerable to a sharp correction than they have at any point since the onset of the pandemic. This creates an opportunity for traders seeking a high probability short-term trade with an asymmetric risk vs. reward, in my view, as well as investors seeking to hedge the risk asset component of their long-term portfolios.

Overvalued and primed for a reversal

Against the backdrop of extraordinarily accommodative monetary and fiscal conditions, IWM led the way out of the market bottom in March 2020. Until recently, investors in aggregate favoured the cyclically-sensitive IWM over defensive assets like US treasuries in accordance with the reflation narrative I wrote about in a recent article. Furthermore, relatively tight US High Yield Credit Spreads confirm that fundamental and solvency conditions remain benign among the most vulnerable borrowers.

However, US small-cap stocks appear to be looking at least 6 months ahead to a period when most of the economic recovery is behind us. Morgan Stanley recently downgraded small-caps with the expectation that “favourable earnings revisions and valuation expansion” will come to an end soon. This is now showing up in the price action as illustrated in the relative strength chart of IWM versus the iShares 7-10 year US Treasuries ETF (IEF):

This chart also shows the extreme extent to which the relative strength chart of IWM versus IEF became overbought based on the weekly Relative Strength Index, or RSI. This culminated in a rare bearish divergence, which implies that the trend of IWM outperforming IEF is reaching exhaustion and primed for a trend reversal.

Another ominous divergence

There was a notable divergence this past week between the percentage of NYSE Composite stocks over their 200-day moving average, shown below as NYA200R, and the percentage of stocks in the S&P 500 over their 200-day moving average:

The former reflects a greater number of companies and is more useful for gauging market breadth. A divergence between large cap stocks and broader equity markets is typical prior to important turning points in the market cycle. Moreover, the percentage of companies in the S&P 500 above their 200-day moving average is exceeding 90%. Such readings usually imply extreme exuberance and precede sharp corrections.

Exhaustion in the relative strength of small-caps versus large-caps

Despite the disjointed recovery in the real economy, IWM consistently outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) from the moment stocks bottomed in March 2020. We can see this clearly in the relative strength chart of SPY versus IWM:

The relative strength of SPY:IWM first reached an extremely oversold level in December of 2020 and, following a minor pull-back, returned to overbought conditions in the subsequent months. The outperformance of IWM over SPY experienced a significant reversal over the past two weeks after a bullish divergence emerged in relative strength chart’s RSI over a weekly time-frame. There has also been a bullish cross-over in the weekly MACD, which also hints that momentum in the prevailing trend is fading. The overall technical interpretation is clear: there has been exhaustion in the outperformance of IWM over SPY. A trend reversal is now highly likely.

Further signs of a top in IWM

On an absolute basis, IWM has demonstrated one of the clearest signs of a market top: multiple bearish divergence with weekly RSI. The weekly chart of IWM shows multiple higher highs in price amid a failure in RSI to confirm:

Weekly RSI produces fewer signals than the daily time-frame, so such divergences are quite uncommon and very meaningful. After reaching an extremely overbought level in early January, we had two cases of higher highs in price amid lower highs in RSI. This last bearish divergence coincided with the biggest drop and lower low in RSI. These features tend to presage a further downward move in the underlying security in the weeks and months to come.

A sharp correction or crash?

At the moment, I expect any draw-down will find a bottom at or near the 40-week EMA, which roughly equates to a -20% draw-down from its recent highs. An overwhelming crash, meaning a draw-down of -30% or more, is unlikely given that the Fed remains committed to providing ample liquidity and ensuring accommodative financial conditions. Only a few low probability events, such as unexpected tightening bias in the Fed or a global supply-side shock, will make IWM vulnerable to a crash.

How to capture the opportunity

If IWM recovers and implied volatility on IWM options falls in the week commencing Monday, March 29, out-of-the-money puts expiring in June would be my preferred play. For investors with more cash to spare or those who prefer to avoid options, the ProShares Short Russell 2000 ETF (RWM) is an interesting instrument to consider.

To manage your risk, I suggest that you close short trades if IWM makes a new high. You can then re-enter the trade and/or increase your position size. How much you allow IWM to rise above recent highs before closing your short positions depends on your conviction in the trade and your tolerance for risk. However, I believe it is highly improbable that IWM will make a new high before it suffers a -20% draw-down. There have already been two -10% draw-downs in recent weeks that were quickly bought each time. Time will tell if buyers will arrive so quickly during the next corrective move.

Conclusion

Although there are no clear market signals of weakening fundamentals among US companies, IWM appears to be more vulnerable to a sharp draw-down than it has been at any point since the onset of the pandemic. Amid several menacing technical signals, exuberant valuations and sharply rising treasury yields will create strong headwinds for IWM in the near and medium-term. As of Friday’s closing level, I am neutral IWM and would not chase the pull-back. Instead, I prefer to scale in my short trades if IWM recovers towards its recent highs.