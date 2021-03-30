Photo by irina88w/iStock via Getty Images

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) is an excellent business, and I love owning it in my portfolio. One of the biggest challenges for me this year has been trying to establish a fair valuation for the company going forward. On the one hand, we have a superb, qualitative company that I invested in at undervaluation, meaning returns of over 90% in total.

On the other hand, we have a business that doesn't exactly expect superb EPS growth for the next few years. Even the most optimistic sort of forecast puts us at rates of return well below what we're looking for - and any such expectation puts us well outside of where we usually want to be in terms of conservative upside.

Let's look at Whirlpool again.

Whirlpool - How Has The Company Been Doing?

So, I seem to be one of the few contributors with an ongoing interest in Whirlpool. I can understand it from one perspective, but at the same time, I believe investors do themselves a disservice when they miss out on a company like this.

Safe stocks in the consumer discretionary sector are rare - especially after COVID-19. Whirlpool is a non-apparel discretionary company that hasn't touched its dividend and has actually performed very well for the duration of the pandemic. Any company performing well during a crisis like this is one you should be looking at to at least see if they're a company you want to invest in.

I knew Whirlpool was a company I wanted years ago - so, at undervaluation, I really beefed up a good position in the stock.

In my last article, we went through some of the company's most recent results. We looked at a full-year margin expansion of 2.2 pts, among other things. Yes, net sales took a hit of around 5% for the year, but was actually 1.1% up organically, and considering the company's other actions, this can be overlooked, for now, I feel.

The company managed to reduce overall debt to 2.3X on a gross level, as well as improve ROIC by a whopping 140 bps. Whirlpool doesn't have the strongest dividend growth tradition but still repurchased cheap shares for $120M while raising its dividend for the 8th year running. Again, not the best tradition, but a solid business and a solid indicator for the company during a pandemic.

What's more, the company-managed price/mix-based margin increases during a time of lockdowns. Of the EBIT margin, a significant portion came from a mix, and only partially from feedstock/raw material prices, which we know were weak during the pandemic. This is also during a time when the company saw significant FX impact (negative) as well as CapEx for investing in marketing and development.

So overall, the company indicates significant streamlining and overall improvements across the board for the year.

It wasn't a surprise that North America was a strong part of the results.

NA is typically one of the company's strong segments. However, the surprise for the quarter was strong EMEA results, with double-digit sales increases, triple-digit EBIT increases, and almost 2% margin increases, due to gaining market shares in key countries and geographies, while at the same time executing cost action strategies which have strategically reduced expenses. Areas like Latin America and Asia were also stable or positive, again with triple-digit EBIT increases and either stable or slightly positive sales numbers.

The company's results were good enough, and Whirlpool views things as positive enough even that we're getting guidance - the company guides for 6% sales growth, flat margins, and 5% FCF of net sales, with an EPS range of $19-20, which would constitute an improvement of about 8% YoY for 2021E.

On the surface, this can seem enough for investing in the company. Let me show you why it is really not.

Whirlpool - What is the valuation?

Whirlpool typically trades at around 10-11X P/E. This discount is well-established historically, and despite some cyclical volatility in terms of share price and somewhat in earnings as well, the company has maintained a fairly stable growth rate since around 2012.

I invested in Whirlpool all the way back in 2017-2018 when the company first turned undervalued, and again in 2020, during an even lower valuation. The returns from these investments have, predictably, been nothing short of spectacular. My only regret is not buying more. The historical data also gives us an indication, at the very least, as to when the market typically considers this company overvalued, which is at a point of around 12-14X in terms of P/E. At such times, and barring bubbles such as in 2014, the company typically trends back down.

Fundamentals are solid. The company is solid, and while there's some ambiguity to forecast accuracy with a 17% 1-year 10% MoE-adjusted miss rate, there's an equal or even more frequent time when the company actually beats estimates. I would characterize this more as a discretionary cyclical than any failure on the part of the company to meet expectations.

However, even with EPS growth of 8% in 2021, the current trends don't look all that favorable. Forecasts indicate a 2-year upside of around 4-5% based on a 10-11X P/E valuation and a 14%, or 8% annual upside based on around 12X P/E, which can be considered the upper end of the usual valuation range for the company. At any rate, I wouldn't want to be caught investing in Whirlpool at anything above 12X P/E, even based on positive expectations.

Even based on expecting 4-5% growth in 2023, the 3-year forward potential returns based on a fair-value of around 11.5X are less than 20% total, which is well below the 10-11% annual I'm looking for when investing capital at this time.

Whirlpool isn't necessarily at a position where I would consider rotating profits. However, a company faces issues as an investment in my book when you combine:

No more, or limited EPS growth potential for the foreseeable future, meaning 3-5 years.

No significant valuation upside.

The combination of these twin factors can indicate that your investment, as it is, has reached its peak capacity for the time being. At that point, you need to ask yourself if you're willing to wait for the company to become overvalued before rotating profits, which is an option. You can also opt for simply sticking to your guns and allow the company to generate appealing profits, while not significantly expanding or going back down if that's what you expect. There's nothing wrong with this, except that you might be crippling what returns your money could earn in other investments.

Take my investment, for instance. The YoC on my original investment is well over 4.3% with dividend increases. However, the actual yield on the position which is now worth more than 100% of my original value, is well below 2.4%.

With these variables, I see multiple opportunities that potentially offer me better growth potential either in terms of valuation or in terms of EPS growth - or even both.

I have stringent rules for divesting and rotating. Usually, I'm looking for around 20% overvaluation to fair value. Whirlpool isn't there. It could be argued that the company isn't even that overvalued, or at all, seen to 2021E results.

However, the fact is we're seeing a historically full valuation for Whirlpool.

This begs the question of what comes in the future.

Analysts give us only limited hints, unfortunately. They agree with my assessment that the current valuation is a shade too rich.

You should always be careful when you're holding a company that analysts such as these consider overvalued around 9.4%. Me, I give Whirlpool a fair-value PT of around $210 for 2021E results. However, a price target doesn't necessarily indicate a strong, market-beating overall upside for the company. That's a different story. For a strong upside, my price target for Whirlpool is around $175, which would then indicate an upside of around 12-13% to a conservative fair value - but that's far from where we are currently.

So what should we do with Whirlpool?

How To Invest In Whirlpool

Option 1 - Long-Term Investment

I don't see investing in the common share being appealing at this particular time. The upside just isn't there, and you require 12-13X P/E valuations on a forward basis to generate even conservatively acceptable rates of return. This one is a "NO" here, and I consider Whirlpool to be slightly overvalued to an optimistic price target, and significantly, 15-20% overvalued to any price target with an appealing, conservative upside.

Option 2 - Selling Cash-Secured Puts

Selling cash-covered put options is another good way to make money off a company while waiting for it to drop further and making money until then. Because of the company's position, and a lower price being even more appealing, this could make it perfect for a nice put.

As of writing this article, I was able to find the following put.

(Source: Author's Data, Google Sheets, Option data from IBKR/Yahoo Finance)

So, I consider this to be a pretty good put. You're buying the company for what is essentially a fair value for an amazing 10-13% upside annually for the next 3 years if you get assigned, and if not, you're getting 6% annualized until then. There are only two issues with this. First, the market returns might be (and have been significantly) higher for some time now.

Secondly, the capital outlay is nearly $18k, which is far too rich for me - though might not be for you. If I had the money, I would consider writing this put for the simple reason that it's a great company at a great price, even if the returns are less than 10% here.

Option 3 - Selling Covered Calls

I could find the following covered call for WHR here.

(Source: Author's Data, Google Sheets, Option data from IBKR/Yahoo Finance)

This, in my book, is an absolutely superb call. You're declaring a willingness to sell at an overvaluation as I see it, netting around 9% annualized during 82 days, and potentially rotating out profits at a price that I would start considering selling at. Unfortunately, I don't have 100 shares of WHR, nor do I have my shares in an account that allows American options.

If I did, however, this would be something I would write - without a doubt.

Thesis

So, while Whirlpool is an absolutely amazing company, the current valuation and share price really means that any buy of the company would be done at what I consider an unfavorable valuation.

However, the real interest here lies in the options. While I personally don't have the current situation where I could write either puts or calls, it's my view that these constitute excellent investment possibilities for the people with the ability to do so. They each give returns of about 6-8% annualized, though I want to emphasize that I really only consider cash-covered puts or covered calls to be valid here - not naked options.

Whirlpool as a common share investment will hopefully turn back down within a few years, meaning it can once again be invested into -but for the time being, that's not the case, and the company actually represents a fairly bad investment in terms of conservative long-term upside.

I call Whirlpool a continued "HOLD" here and refer you to options investments.

Thank you for reading.