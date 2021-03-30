In mid-November, I discussed a potential opportunity in Performant Financial (PFMT) after the company's shares had suffered a multi-week losing streak despite a reasonably good third quarter report.

Fellow contributor Jeremy Blum already hinted to the company's rapidly growing healthcare auditing and claims eligibility review business in late September, but the growth was masked by ongoing declines in the company's legacy student loan recovery segment.

After COVID-19 caused a complete halt to many of the company's operations within the recovery segment, management recently warned of expected material impact to Performant Financial's FY2021 results (emphasis added by author):

While we were able to continue to recognize student loan related revenue throughout 2020 due to our existing in process borrower rehabilitation agreements, we have not processed any material new loan rehabilitations or student loan related revenues since the stoppage order [went into effect]. As a result, as we look ahead to 2021, we anticipate that approximately 40% to 50% of our annual recovery revenue will be adversely impacted.

Looking at the company's FY2020 results, and up to 50% drop in recovery revenues would apparently cause a more than $30 million top-line hit this year.

Source: Company Press Releases and SEC Filings

Given this issue, I wasn't really surprised by Monday's announcement (emphasis added by author):

Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT), a leading provider of technology-enabled cost containment and related analytics services, today reiterated its intention to focus future investments on the long-term growth and profitability of its Healthcare operations, which for the full year 2020 had revenues of $68.5 million, an increase of greater than 58% as compared to 2019. Additionally, the Company is also reporting that it has signed an agreement to sell certain of its non-healthcare, recovery contracts to a buyer that specializes in outsourced receivables solutions. As a result of the transaction, we modified the terms of our credit agreement with ECMC to partially de-lever the Company, extend the maturity one year to August 2022, as well as achieve a modified covenant structure to support continued investment and growth. The credit agreement modifications will become effective upon the closing of the recovery contracts sale. “Our decision to sell these recovery contracts reflects our plan to fully dedicate our resources and efforts on expanding our position in the Healthcare market, where we continue to demonstrate success in taking business from long-term industry incumbents. Our intention is to build upon our recent achievement of five consecutive quarters of positive EBITDA, while still delivering what we believe is best-in-class service that our clients have come to expect,” stated Lisa Im, CEO of Performant. “The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted our legacy Recovery business, which included the acceleration of already declining student loan recovery revenues,” continued Im. “We will continue to fulfill our current recovery contracts, but do not plan to renew or restart existing contracts, nor pursue new non-healthcare recovery opportunities. We believe that our strengthened focus on the high growth, healthcare market is in the best interest of our shareholders.” (...) “We expect revenues from our Healthcare market in 2021 will be in the range of $83 and $90 million, which represents continued strong top line growth, along with positive EBITDA for 2021. However, we expect to record cash charges of between $1.5 million and $2.5 million during the second and third quarters of 2021 consisting primarily of severance and labor costs, which will result in near-term pressure on our results,” added Im.

In layman's terms:

The company is selling a meaningful part of the legacy business and phasing out the remainder to focus exclusively on its growing healthcare segment which all of a sudden is turning Performant Financial into a growth play.

The transaction required an amendment to the company's credit agreement with ECMC with the following key terms:

The company making a $6.0 million prepayment (approximately 10% of the outstanding amount) under the facility in exchange for ECMC releasing certain security interests and liens thus lowering quarterly principal payments to 787,500. Extension of the maturity date by one year to August 2022 in exchange for 515,110 warrants with an exercise price of $0.96. Reducing the exercise price for 1.9 million existing warrants owned by ECMC by 50% to $0.96. Expiration date of all 5.8 million warrants owned by ECMC extended to August 2023. Relaxation of certain financial covenants. Company is required to pay a $150,000 amendment fee. Lender waived the FY2020 mandatory excess cash flow prepayment. Company agreed to make a minimum FY2021 excess cash flow payment of $6.0 million.

Certainly not a bad deal for the lender, but with ECMC also being a major shareholder of the company, they will likely try to take care of their credit exposure without hurting the stock too much.

While management committed to positive EBITDA for FY2021, I don't expect the company to come even close to the $20.5 million recorded in 2020 given the lack of contributions from the recovery segment and the requirement to invest in the growing healthcare business.

That said, I do not anticipate investors taking issue with a temporary hit to profitability given the company's renewed growth prospects.

Depending on share price performance going forward, additional avenues might become available to deal with the approximately $55 million still outstanding under the credit facility after the above discussed $6 million prepayment.

A refinancing at favorable terms could lower the company's interest burden and remove the requirement to make quarterly principal payments while an equity offering would improve the company's capital structure at the expense of material dilution to existing shareholders.

That said, I am not really concerned about the credit facility at this point as ECMC remains a major shareholder of the company. Moreover, they just negotiated improved terms for a part of their existing warrants and accepted new warrants in exchange for extending the maturity date by one year, so I would expect them to be accommodative going forward.

At the end of FY2020, the interest rate was 6.5%, which isn't too bad anyway.

Bottom Line

Kudos to management for the decision to abandon the company's legacy business and focusing on the rapidly growing healthcare segment. While the move will undoubtedly cause some near-term pressures on EBITDA and cash flow, it transforms Performant Financial into a growth play, which should lead to a re-rating of the stock over time.

With a year of transformation ahead for the company, I am somewhat reluctant to assign a specific price target to the shares at this point, but wouldn't be surprised to see the stock trade up significantly on Monday's news.

Investors should consider buying into the shares on pullbacks.