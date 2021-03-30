After The COVID Rally: Are Stocks Or Housing More Expensive?

Photo by PC Photography/iStock via Getty Images

In an article last week, I showed that the year-over-year gain on the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) from the March 2020 lows was the highest one-year gain for the index in eighty-five years. From the March 2020 lows to the recent all-time highs, most of us have never seen a one-year gain in the stock market as sharp as the one we have recently witnessed.

While gains in the housing market have not been so unprecedented, a gauge of home prices in 20 major U.S. cities is up more than 10% year-over-year, an impressive feat given the recessionary environment. While annualized gains were higher during the mid-2010s and for an extended period during the mid-2000s housing bubble run-up, the gains for residential real estate in a recessionary environment have been especially impressive versus the very weak returns during the last recessionary environment from 2007-2009.

Buoyed by extraordinary monetary accommodation and unprecedented fiscal stimulus, both asset classes - stocks and housing - have done very well. The question posed in this article is which asset class is now more expensive? To answer that question, this article takes a long-run look at U.S. housing prices and stock market levels relative to average hourly earnings. I have used three long time series datasets to do this analysis:

the S&P 500 index (SPY) level;

median prices of existing one family home sales from the National Association of Realtors;

U.S. average hourly earnings of non-supervisory private non-farm payrolls from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

The shortest dataset of the three was the median home sales price, which dates to January 1968, giving us 53 years of ability to scale home and stock prices to average hourly earnings. The graphs below are telling.

The first graph is a simple time series of the two gauges with the S&P 500 in blue on the left axis and the median home sale price in orange on the right axis in thousands. Both the S&P 500 Index level and the median home sales price are near all-time highs.

The second graph then scales both indices by average hourly earnings. You can see where housing got uniquely expensive in the mid-2000s. You can also see stocks getting uniquely expensive versus housing in the late 1990s tech bubble. Stocks are currently as expensive as they have been relative to hourly earnings; housing as a multiple of average earnings remains below its mid-2000s bubble peak.

The third graph shows the median home price in units of the S&P 500. The ratio of housing price/stock index levels is approaching a fifty-plus year low. Home prices today can buy less of the stock market, a way of saying stocks are expensive relative to housing.

Is this a valid way to compare the two asset classes? If you were to move to a new area, you would ensure that the house you bought was priced appropriately relative to the job opportunities in the area, or you would worry that you would never be able to re-sell it! This five decade-plus dataset shows that stocks are as expensive relative to hourly earnings as they have ever been. Home prices relative to average hourly earnings peaked in June 2005 as the housing bubble was inflating, and are currently 12% cheaper relative to average wages today even after the strong recent rally in home prices. There are plenty of other ways to value residential real estate and the equity market, but direct comparisons to each other and versus household earnings paint stocks as expensive relative to housing.

Before you start reducing your stock holdings, there are a couple of explanations for this phenomenon that should be explored.

U.S. Asset Preference: Median home prices are naturally a collection of localized markets. The U.S. stock market is a global market with businesses that typically generate earnings globally. Dollar-based assets remain preferred given the greenback's status as the world reserve currency and relative outperformance since the Global Financial Crisis. Even during the recent COVID crisis, where U.S. infectious disease management lagged much of the developed world, U.S. stocks generally outperformed. Comparing U.S. stock prices to domestic wage earnings neglects the fact that average earnings have been rising at a faster pace globally, and part of these higher earnings are likely being recycled back into liquid U.S. stocks to a greater extent than U.S. housing stock.

Median home prices are naturally a collection of localized markets. The U.S. stock market is a global market with businesses that typically generate earnings globally. Dollar-based assets remain preferred given the greenback's status as the world reserve currency and relative outperformance since the Global Financial Crisis. Even during the recent COVID crisis, where U.S. infectious disease management lagged much of the developed world, U.S. stocks generally outperformed. Comparing U.S. stock prices to domestic wage earnings neglects the fact that average earnings have been rising at a faster pace globally, and part of these higher earnings are likely being recycled back into liquid U.S. stocks to a greater extent than U.S. housing stock. Tax Policy: Our tax policy has long favored individuals who earn income off of their invested capital over those who earn their income off their labor. The 20% tax rate on qualified dividends for individuals making more than $445,000 is lower than the 22% marginal tax rate for individuals making between $40,000 and $85,000. Tax-exempt municipal income also tends to favor those in the highest marginal tax rates. The recent Trump tax reform had its largest impact on corporate tax rates. Shareholders earned higher after-tax income as the corporate tax cut boosted run-rate earnings, leading to upward pressure on share prices and the multiple of average earnings. That tax bill also limited the deductibilility of state and local property taxes, which may have weighed marginally on housing markets in higher tax locales, primarily in Democratic-leaning coastal areas.

Our tax policy has long favored individuals who earn income off of their invested capital over those who earn their income off their labor. The 20% tax rate on qualified dividends for individuals making more than $445,000 is lower than the 22% marginal tax rate for individuals making between $40,000 and $85,000. Tax-exempt municipal income also tends to favor those in the highest marginal tax rates. The recent Trump tax reform had its largest impact on corporate tax rates. Shareholders earned higher after-tax income as the corporate tax cut boosted run-rate earnings, leading to upward pressure on share prices and the multiple of average earnings. That tax bill also limited the deductibilility of state and local property taxes, which may have weighed marginally on housing markets in higher tax locales, primarily in Democratic-leaning coastal areas. Income Inequality: In a continuation of some of the themes from the Tax Policy discussion above, income inequality could be a driver of this ratio. Average wages might not accurately capture the demand for equities from wealthy investors. While the average worker consumes much of their income, those at the far end of the income distribution have much higher disposable income to invest in capital markets. Per capita income of roughly $66,000 is meaningfully higher than the annualized wage rate as this number encapsulates the skew from those with higher incomes excluded from this dataset.

In a continuation of some of the themes from the Tax Policy discussion above, income inequality could be a driver of this ratio. Average wages might not accurately capture the demand for equities from wealthy investors. While the average worker consumes much of their income, those at the far end of the income distribution have much higher disposable income to invest in capital markets. Per capita income of roughly $66,000 is meaningfully higher than the annualized wage rate as this number encapsulates the skew from those with higher incomes excluded from this dataset. Wealth Inequality: As I have described in past articles, household ownership of stocks has been flat even as stocks have hit new all-time highs and the barriers to entry in the stock market have fallen. With stock ownership concentrated in the hands of wealthy households, comparisons to average income may be less meaningful. The top 5% of households by wealth hold 85% of directly held stocks in the United States.

Transforming Economy: As the U.S. economy has become more focused on services, this "blue collar" gauge may be less telling. The broader wage datasets from BLS that I found did not have as long of a history, which is obviously an important feature when comparing this multiple across business cycles.

As the U.S. economy has become more focused on services, this "blue collar" gauge may be less telling. The broader wage datasets from BLS that I found did not have as long of a history, which is obviously an important feature when comparing this multiple across business cycles. Tech Boom 2.0: The five companies with the largest market capitalizations in the United States are dominant players in the digital economy. Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Facebook (FB) all boast market caps above $800B. These five companies alone make up over 20% of the S&P 500. These companies' earnings are much less labor-intensive, which may be a driver of this expanding market valuation multiple. For example, Facebook's 58,000 employees would not put the company in the top quintile of S&P 500 companies even as its employee base has expanded rapidly in recent years. That number of employees is similar to that of apparel maker Hanesbrands (HBI) or food distributor Sysco (SYY).

Other Factors: Subdued volatility from extraordinary monetary accommodation globally could be expanding equity multiples relative to income levels. Continued easy policy in the wake of the COVID shock are again reflating multiples. Historically low interest rates and subdued pressure on wage inflation could be allowing multiples to rise relative to average earnings. Lower unionization rates in the United States have potentially hurt employee bargaining power on wages; while lower labor expense has expanded equity multiples. Low interest rates and poor retirement savings could also be keeping Baby Boomers in the stock market longer than expected, further boosting equity multiples. The lowered number of public companies over time may be shrinking the pool of public equity (as private equity grows), increasing public earnings multiples. Improved earnings quality post-Sarbanes Oxley could be allowing investors to pay higher multiples where there had been no previous ambiguity on labor wages.



All of these potential drivers of this stretched multiple share some common themes, but likely fail to explain away much of this elevated multiple. Equity valuations in the United States are fairly stretched, and this chart highlights the rising cost of stocks for the average American on an absolute basis and relative to housing. Once again, note that this is a measure of the average worker and not the average investor, since the average American is not in the stock market outside of their retirement account.

When examining home affordability, prospective homebuyers will often compare housing prices to local wages to understand whether housing prices appear over or under-valued. In this article, we are comparing a broad stock market gauge to a long-run measure of national earnings. While this measure is by no means perfect, an all-time high reading for stocks as a multiple of average earnings over a half-century of data at least suggests we should stop and evaluate the drivers of this relationship. Conversely, a near-all time low in the multiple of median home sales price/S&P 500 Index level may mean there are relative gains ahead for housing versus equities.

Are these relationships a warning signal on equity market valuations, or does this measure simply reflect some of the changes in our economy over the past decades? As always, discussion is welcome in the comments section.

