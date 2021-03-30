V&M Breakout Quarterly Forecast For April-June 2021 With Hits And Misses Of The First Quarter

The markets are full of trends, patterns, and anomalies that investors sift through daily in anticipation of future returns and market changes. Members of my service have asked me to consider increasing my annual forecast and report card articles into more frequent quarterly articles to help navigate the markets. This is my first ever quarterly article and I will try to keep it succinct with a focus on next quarter and year-end expectations. One of the recurring challenges that investors face is how much to rely on daily signals, weekly signals, or just hold on for the long-term annual returns and try to ride their investments through all the noise and extreme volatility. This quarterly article shows ways to navigate the markets and catch important changes in investor risk appetite and behaviors with the portfolios best suited for evolving market conditions.

Review of 2021 Forecast Articles

At the end of every year, I publish a series of report card articles and join several Seeking Alpha Roundtable discussions with other marketplace authors where we discuss our results and give our opinions on the future. Because my service covers a wide variety of strategies using fundamental value, forensic, momentum, technical, and algorithmic models, I am most often associated with technical and quantitative analysis. The following section reviews my roundtable forecasts into 2021 as summarized below:

January Marketplace Roundtable - Part 2: 2021 Roundtable: General Outlook - Macroeconomic And Technical Analysis

In the January roundtable, I highlighted my position in the BMO MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (BNKU) and a strong MDA Growth & Dividend stock Manulife Financial (MFC) from members' portfolio selections. From the article's selection deadline of January 3rd, BNKU has gained +83.0% and MFC is up +22.8% not including large dividends.

December Marketplace Roundtable - Part 1: 2021 Roundtable: Vaccine News - Technical, Quant, And Macro Analysis

In the December roundtable, I first highlighted my position in the BMO MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN and suggested that iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF (ICLN) would likely benefit from the policies of President Biden into 2021. The long-term stock pick I offered for this year was Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) as consumers will increasingly demand the ability to travel, to shop in person, and to enjoy gatherings for entertainment. Wonderful features all offered together with cruising. Some recent policy restrictions on vaccination documentation are slowing the cruise line rebound, but this segment should continue to do very well through the year. From the article selection date of December 20th, BNKU has gained +104.9% to date and ICLN is down -1.1% after peaking in January with +27.9% gains. Norwegian Cruise Line is up +3.8% and this remains a long-term value selection.

2020 Coronavirus Roundtable Marketplace Forecast: Coronavirus Roundtable - Wary Of The Bounce

In last year's Coronavirus roundtable discussion about where the market will go from the March 2020 lows, I offered a series of forecasts and warned not to get in the way of the momentum from record stimulus. My economic forecast back in April stated in part:

Our economy looks like an ICU patient pumped with enough stimulants to win the Tour de France on a unicycle... Do not be surprised by a market that tops prior highs in the midst of the worst US economic forecasts while unprecedented amounts of stimulus can deliver 50% weekly gains among dozens of companies that are completely shut down.

Remarkably, just one year later, the urgent question that I will try to address in this Q2 Forecast article is how long can unprecedented stimulus sustain our markets at all-time record highs?

Review of 2021 First Quarter Market Performance

The best way to understand the first quarter of 2021 is to look at a series of charts that followed the historical monthly market patterns back to 1927.

First, the S&P 500 followed the cyclical pattern of the longest average market gains from October to January and pushed momentum returns to record highs into the early part of February. This common pattern is often referred to as the Santa Claus rally or the January effect and has persisted for decades.

Second, the strong momentum run from November cascaded into sharp profit taking declines at the mid-February peak as investors traded out of high volatility momentum stocks into the safety of lower volatility value & dividend stocks. Let me illustrate with the Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) shown below:

The IMOM fund follows the International Quantitative Momentum Index and gives us an excellent gauge of investors global risk appetite for high volatility momentum stocks. Currently it appears the selloff in momentum from February is finding support in a strong double bottom for another move higher in the coming weeks. I will review this in more detail in the Q2 forecast section.

Lastly, as I report in daily updates to members, the pattern of average monthly returns from 1927 again followed the pattern of strong gains from October to January with declines into February as the second worst month of the year on average going back nearly 100 years. March gave us repeated tests of declines to key support levels that could mark a turning point toward a cyclical April rally. Currently in a pattern similar to March lows of last year, we could see the risk appetite for momentum return rapidly into April as the second best month of the year on average for the S&P 500.

Review of Portfolio First Quarter Returns

The Value & Momentum Breakout portfolios gave us results fairly consistent with the first quarter performance of market momentum and value conditions. What we saw across the many different types of portfolios so far is that the momentum portfolios stormed to record highs in one of the best starts of the year for the Weekly MDA breakout and Bounce/Lag Momentum selections that we have ever seen. The long-term value and forensic portfolios have been strong and stable into 2021 and the MDA growth & dividend portfolios really took off in March as investors moved away from high volatility to low volatility dividend stocks. Here is a breakdown of Q1 performance starting with the high-volatility momentum related portfolios.

Just in the first six weeks of 2021, the two weekly momentum breakout portfolios (MDA Breakouts and Bounce Lag) set records that exceeded most annual returns back to 2017. We could have packed it in for a good year at Week 6 with +50.75% gains on the Weekly MDA Breakout picks and +73.1% gains on the Bounce/Lag Momentum models!

Weekly MDA Breakout Picks for Q1 2021

The Weekly MDA Breakout picks for Q1 (through 12 weeks) have had 48 picks (4/week) with average top gains of 19.1% for maximal cumulative top gains of +228.6% not shown on the chart. 29 out of 48 picks (60.4%) have gained over 10% in less than a week. Two picks peaked with Vaxart (VXRT) +162.1% and Ceragon Networks (CRNT) +112.1% in weeks 2 and 5.

The minimal cumulative returns of +16.2% shown in red and based on holding all the picks to Friday close have not been an effective strategy since Week 7 at the same time that momentum conditions peaked in mid-February on the IMOM chart. Minimal cumulative gains peaked at +50.75% in Week 7. This review shows that in negative momentum conditions the best strategy is to take gains early in the week and not hold to the close of Friday.

Weekly Bounce/Lag Momentum Picks for Q1 2021

The Weekly Bounce/Lag picks for Q1 (through 12 weeks) have had 60 picks (5/week) with average top gains of just over 13% for maximal cumulative top gains of +156.3% not shown on the chart. The Bounce/Lag picks have had more consistency than the MDA breakout picks but with slightly fewer large breakouts. Two picks gained over 100% in less than a week with DAVIDsTEA (DTEA) +105% and Ocugen (OCGN) +109% in weeks 5 and 6.

The minimal cumulative returns of +45.8% shown in red and based on holding all the picks to Friday close have not been as effective a strategy since Week 7 at the same time that momentum conditions peaked in mid-February on the IMOM chart. Minimal cumulative gains peaked at +73.06% in Week 6. This review suggests that in the negative momentum conditions the best strategy is to take gains early and not hold to the close of Friday.

Long Term Piotroski Value, Forensic, and Growth & Dividend Returns

We have seen much more consistency and stability among the long-term value portfolios into 2021. However, because these long-term portfolios are published monthly and semi-annually, they tend to draw much less attention than the high volatility weekly breakout picks. These portfolios also contain many low-volatility mega-cap stocks that will rarely, if ever, gain more than 100% in less than a week. Despite their low volatility and slow growth designs, many of these portfolios are already reaching prior record annual results in the first quarter of this year.

Growth & Dividend MDA Portfolios

Growth & Dividend portfolios are up +41.8% on a weighted monthly average return of 12 portfolios. The April 2020 portfolio is coming to year-end completion with +54.5% annual gains, not including high dividends from each of the selected stocks.

Each portfolio is released monthly and tracked for only 1 year, but every portfolio from the inception of this model in January 2020 is positive. The new April 2021 portfolio will be released shortly to members. The March Growth & Dividend portfolio is already up +14.3% for the month, in part from a strong move to safety in these mega-cap dividend stocks at the peak of the momentum downturn. V&M Breakouts: 5 Top Growth & Dividend Stocks For March 2021

Forensic Value Portfolios for Top Positive and Negative Scores

The Forensic Value portfolios are released every 6 months and based on the algorithm intended designs by the financial scholars are measured for 3 years. The January Negative Forensic portfolio is already up +19.9% in another strong performance to beat the S&P 500 again this year. Forensic Value Stock Selections: Top Positive & Negative Scoring Stocks For January 2021

The top three performing negative forensic stocks from January are all financial sector stocks with Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) +44.9%, Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) +43.4%, and Valley National Bancorp (VLY) +43.5%.

The top three performing positive forensic stocks from January are North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) +54.7%, iRobot Corporation (IRBT) +40.3%, and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) +43.5% for average portfolio gains of +18.4% YTD.

The Piotroski-Graham Value Long Term portfolio

The Piotroski-Graham value portfolios are strong fundamental value model selections using the algorithms of Joseph Piotroski and Benjamin Graham with certain additional enhancements to avoid penny stocks and low volume stocks for improved returns. Value stocks are definitely becoming attractive again with large capital inflows to many of these oversold stocks that are recovering extremely well from last year. Top Piotroski-Graham Long Term Value Stocks: January 2021 Semi-Annual Selections

The Premium Portfolio returns

The Premium Portfolio actively traded buy/sell portfolio is down -5.6% YTD in the first ever negative start to the year. Some of these declines may be due in part to the large overreaction selling events that have triggered the portfolio sell rules in nine stocks already in the first quarter.

Some of these stocks like Target (TGT) and Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) had strange adverse reactions to great earnings and have gone on to gain over +17% and +36%. In any event, the Premium Portfolio is still beating many top funds YTD like the famous ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) -8.45% YTD and there are 40 more weeks to go to beat the S&P 500.

ETF Sector and Combo Bull/Bear Returns

The ETF trading signal is currently following the negative Momentum Gauge signal from March 23rd. The following returns reflect the gains from three recent runs on the Momentum Gauge signal. Much more information and strategies on how these trades perform annually is available in the 2020 report card article here: V&M Breakouts ETF Bull/Bear Trading Signals: 2020 Year End Report Card

With the ongoing development of automated Sector Gauges, I am looking forward to tying individual sector signals directly to related sector funds to further enhance performance. Research and enhancements continue as the ETF trading activity is among the most popular and profitable features of the V&M Breakout stock service.

V&M Breakout Quarterly Forecast For April-June 2021

There is every reason for us to expect a very strong second quarter for 2021. As I highlighted in the introduction of the article, April is historically the second best performing month for the S&P 500 on average going back to 1927. Additionally we are seeing early signs of money flows returning positively to the IMOM fund that follows the International Quantitative Momentum Index for high volatility stocks.

We know from the most recent Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meeting in March that the Fed remains committed to keeping rates low until 2023 as well as their stimulus activity accommodative to support more economic growth. Other factors include removing restrictions on corporate buybacks to pre-pandemic standards prior to the distribution of PPP business relief packages. All these positive factors stand strong against the concerns of inflation, alternative investment in bonds as yields rise, and the growing fear that many stocks are highly overvalued above organic growth levels were the stimulus support to end abruptly. My view for the second quarter remains highly positive assuming fiscal policies of taxation/spending, along with monetary stimulus and rate provisions, continue well within investors' expectations.

Over the past 8 years, the S&P 500 large cap index has closed higher at the close of April than where it opened in every single year since 2013 with average gains of +2.7%.

SPX seasonality chart

Also particularly encouraging is that the entire second quarter has averaged the highest percentage of positive gains of any quarter since 2013. Past performance is not a guarantee of future outcomes, but we know that investors follow cycles closely and conditions are favorable for strong gains into April. Momentum loves optimism and strong net inflows. Let's follow the signals and see if these cycles continue for our advantage. In a cyclical review of many of our most popular leveraged funds, BMO MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) emerged as one of the best funds for April and for Q2 if these patterns repeat themselves.

FNGU seasonality chart

In addition to these cyclical measures, it is useful to consider the factors of the Momentum Gauges that have forecasted every major market correction since inception. Currently, both the daily and weekly Momentum Gauges are negative for the first time since September of 2020.

Source: Author

You may benefit from considering all these factors as we continue to look for more positive gauge levels into the second quarter. I hope you find this first ever quarterly forecast and review article helpful in your trading.

