Photo by tulcarion/E+ via Getty Images

Between March 1, 2020 and April 1, 2020 a nearly 6 years trend of a continuous shift in toxic banks assets from large banks to small banks was reversed. While swings in the ratio of toxic asset holdings between large and small banks have been seen in short-run events, a year later the first sentence of the paragraph still remains true.

FRED Database

Let's back-up here and talk about where this information is coming from, what it means, how it affects your investment, and why my graphs are so boring.

One of the best measures we have for understanding toxic asset build up in banks is a metric the Federal Reserve Economic Database records called "Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses," this is often shorted to ALLL. I'll be sticking with the shorten version of the name. ALLL does not measure toxicity, but rather it measures how much banks have set aside for losses. The more uncertain that a bank is on its ability to collect on loans, the higher the ALLL. The Federal Reserve defines this in a lot more words as:

The purpose of the ALLL is to reflect estimated credit losses within a bank's portfolio of loans and leases. Estimated credit losses are estimates of the current amount of loans that are probable that the bank will be unable to collect given the facts and circumstances since the evaluation date (generally the balance sheet date). That is, estimated credit losses represent net charge-offs that are likely to be realized for a loan or group of loans as of the evaluation date."

In short, ALLL can be thought of as the expected value of defaults on loans the bank has.

Currently, well as of March 19, 2021, the entire US banking industry has $212.9 billion in ALLL, which is actually lower than the peak of the post-2008 recession by over $20 billion (these figures are in inflation adjusted dollars). From a historical perspective, it is amazing to consider that the housing bubble produced more defaults than a national moratorium on evictions and foreclosures. It really gives us a scale of just how big that bubble was, back to why we should care about ALLL now.

FRED Database

Let's frame this. Between mid-2015 and the start of 2020, ALLL for all banks hovered between $105 billion and $113 billion. It was a period of incredibly low volatility in banking. Starting on March 11, 2020, ALLL climbed from $113.1 billion to a recessionary peak of $220.6 billion on July 29th. It took just 140 days for the banks to accumulate $107.5 billion in toxic assets, that's over $750 million a day. Basically, every 48 hours was a 1% shock event. Every 24 hours was equivalent to over 2 weeks of volatility in the previous 5-year period. While the ALLL never reached the post-2008 recession levels, the speed at which it grew was unprecedented.

Now on to the reason you're probably here, what does this mean to an investor. The first is straight forward; large banks such as JP Morgan, Bank of America, and Citigroup dominate private portfolios and ETFs. The American banking system is one of the largest drivers of the global economy and an engine of economic recovery, if there is a shift in toxic holdings this should concern investors. I'm not saying it should bring about a bearish viewpoint, that is a decision for readers, I'm just a math guy with some relevant data though I do humbly request, my dear readers, that before you distance yourself from the banking sector finish reading this article.

Yes the data is not looking great for the toxic assets, but neither does a patient after a successful surgery... but it doesn't mean the surgery failed. In fact, the surgery seems to have gotten the patient over the ailment.

With the total collapse of business activity in some sectors, and the partial collapse of business activities in almost every sector, the foundation of the US economy (banking) should have been greatly harmed, but it wasn't. The quick action of the Federal Reserve combines with deferred consumption by consumers due to lockdowns have kept bank reserves at all-time highs, this has given the banking sector the ability to "water-down" the toxic assets they are holding. In the chart below, the solid vertical line represents 7/1/2007, the month the Federal Reserve started pumping money into banks, which was roughly a year after US housing prices began declining. The dashed vertical line is 2/3/2020, the day the US Department of Health declared COVID-19 a public health emergency. The difference in the aftermath of these two lines is stark. While the actions of the Federal Reserve cannot be solely credited for saving the US banking system, it is hard to dismiss them as not being important.

FRED Database

The future does look bright as the vast majority of these toxic assets as they seem to be the product of the pandemic, with the federal moratorium foreclosures causing a blockage in the ability for banks to clear these assets off their books. With the lifting of COVID-19 restriction and the US having 15% of its populace already fully vaccinate, with that number set to sky-rocket in the coming months, it appears that banks are positioned to ride out the end of the pandemic.

This brings us to the final act of this article, the exit. What does this economic data mean for the banking sector investor over the next couple of months?

The first part is a rather brief point that is probably known to the avid financial reader, with this much distortion in assets on the balance sheet and Federal Reserve support, earnings are going to be varied and likely over inflated. Investors should expect earnings reports of a historically stable industry to fluctuate from quarter to quarter greater than ever seen before, as the economy remerges from lockdown.

The second part of the exit will be the Federal Reserve monitoring toxic assets as it unwinds its own balance sheet and begins to remove liquidity from the market. I highly doubt the Federal Reserve will remove money so hastily that it poisons the very banks it was trying to preserve. So I believe investors should not fear this inevitability.

The biggest threat that I see in the banking market, in respect to toxic assets, is that the Federal Reserve's liquidity infusion can only be impactful in the short-run. No one believe that's the Federal Reserve can indefinitely inflate the balance sheets of banks with no repercussions and consistent effect, and if the purpose was to stabilize the banking sector during the economic fallout of the pandemic, then Federal Reserve will likely begin unwinding its action in the third quarter of this year. If this is coupled with the Federal Government rescinding the its moratorium, the conditions are ripe for a stable decline in toxic bank assets. Though, if they don't I would caution investor to be wary as banks deal with the inability to effectively lower their ALLL.