Adobe Stock: How Might Q1 2021 Earnings Affect This Tech Giant

Photo by David Tran/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Adobe's -6% share price decline year-to-date in 2021 is in sharp contrast with the stock's +52% share price rise last year. The growth potential of Document Cloud sub-segment and the scope for margin expansion with the Digital Media segment are the key takeaways from Adobe's recent 1Q FY 2021 financial results.

Adobe currently trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 P/E multiples of 39.5 times and 34.4 times, respectively. The stock's valuations are fair compared with its historical trading averages and comparable peers.

I have a Neutral rating for Adobe, as current valuations have priced in the company's growth drivers to a large extent. Furthermore, stiffer-than-expected competition in the Creative Cloud sub-segment of the Digital Media business, and a slower-than-expected pace of margin expansion for the Digital Experience business are key risk factors that should not be ignored.

ADBE Stock Price

2020 has been a good year for most technology companies in terms of share price performance, as the majority of these firms are seen to have benefited from Work-From-Home or WFH tailwinds last year. Adobe, which refers to itself as "one of the largest and most diversified software companies in the world" in its FY 2020 (YE November) 10-K, is no exception. For the fiscal year ended November 27, 2020 (FY 2020), ADBE's revenue and full-year operating cash flow reached new historical highs. As a result, it was no surprise that Adobe Inc.'s share price increased by +52% from $329.81 as of December 31, 2019 to $500.12 as of December 31, 2020.

Moving into 2021, Adobe's share price performance has been relatively muted. The company's share price hit a year-to-date peak of $501.64 on February 16, 2021, before declining by -16% from the peak to a year-to-date trough of $421.20 on March 8, 2021. Adobe last traded at a share price of $469.32 as of March 29, 2021, which implies that the company's shares are down -6% since the beginning of the year.

Adobe's lackluster share price performance in 2021 year-to-date is unlikely to be linked to the company's recent financials, as both ADBE's 1Q FY 2021 top line and bottom line were above market expectations. Instead, Adobe Inc.'s -6% share price decline in the early part of this year could be attributable to investors rotating away from technology stocks to beaten-down cyclicals and COVID-recovery plays, and the stock's "relatively fair" valuations (discussed in a subsequent section of this article).

Adobe Q1 2021 Earnings

Adobe reported its 1Q FY 2021 results (quarter ended March 5, 2021) on March 23, 2021, and its good financial performance suggests that the coronavirus pandemic had a relatively limited negative impact on the company.

ADBE's revenue rose by +26% YoY from $3,091 million in 1Q FY 2020 to $3,905 million in 1Q FY 2021, and the company referred to this as "record quarterly revenue" in its earnings release. Adobe's 1Q FY 2021 top line was also +4% above sell-side analysts' consensus quarterly revenue forecast of approximately $3,760 million. Adobe Inc.'s non-GAAP earnings per share also grew strongly by +38% YoY from $2.27 in 1Q FY 2020 to $3.14 in 1Q FY 2021, which was +13% higher than market consensus' quarterly earnings per share estimate of $2.79.

Adjustments Made To Arrive At Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share For Adobe

Source: Adobe's 1Q FY 2021 Results Announcement

Adobe's key business segments, Digital Media and Digital Experience, which in aggregate accounted for 96% of the company's FY 2020 revenue, performed well in the most recent quarter. Segment revenue for Adobe Inc.'s Digital Media and Digital Experience businesses increased by +32% and +24% to $2.86 billion and $934 million, respectively in 1Q FY 2021.

ADBE's Product Offerings Under The Digital Media And Digital Experience Business Segments

Source: Adobe's 1Q FY 2021 Datasheet

Adobe's Digital Media segment is comprised of two sub-segments, Creative Cloud and Document Cloud.

Creative Cloud contributed 83% of the Digital Media segment's revenue in 1Q FY 2021, and revenue from Creative Cloud grew by +31% to $2,379 million in the most recent quarter.

At the company's 1Q FY 2021 earnings call on March 24, 2021, Adobe reiterated that "Creative Cloud remains a market leader in core creative categories, including imaging, design, video, screen design and illustration" and noted that "creation and consumption across phones, tablets and desktops is exploding. The company also added at the recent results briefing that it is "expanding that leadership into emerging media types like 3D and AR", which implies room for growth.

The Digital Media business' other sub-segment, Document Cloud, has even greater growth potential. Document Cloud only accounted for 17% of the Digital Media business' segment revenue in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, but Document Cloud's revenue increased by +37% YoY to $480 million in 1Q FY 2021.

The Document Cloud sub-segment has a long growth runway ahead. Adobe continues to encourage its clients to "migrate from Adobe Acrobat perpetual to subscription", by promoting the advantages of using Adobe Document Cloud in the company's marketing documents. The success of such conversion efforts for the Document Cloud is validated by the sub-segment's strong revenue growth in 1Q FY 2021, and management's comments at the recent 1Q FY 2021 earnings call that the "Acrobat perpetual offer" is "becoming smaller and smaller."

Specifically, within the Document Cloud sub-segment, the Adobe Sign product has been a bright spot delivering YoY revenue growth above 50% in 1Q FY 2021. Although Adobe Inc. acknowledged at its recent earnings call that "work-from-home has also certainly benefited us and everybody else in that (e-signature) space", the company highlighted that "PDF as a format continues to be the format the people are using for automating these workflows" and "we are actually getting a fair amount of wins from other competitive products that people might have been using in terms of moving over to Adobe."

For Adobe's Digital Experience segment, the future potential for this business lies with margin expansion on top of revenue growth. The company has guided for a revenue growth of +20% for the Digital Experience segment in FY 2021, which is slightly lower than the +22% YoY revenue growth guidance for the Digital Media segment this year. But the Digital Experience segment has significant room for margin expansion, so the earnings growth potential of this segment is huge.

In FY 2020, the gross profit margin of the Digital Experience segment was only 64% as compared to the Digital Media business's gross margin of 96%. When asked about "increased focus on driving Experience Cloud margin improvement" at the company's 1Q FY 2021 earnings call on March 24, 2021, ADBE emphasized that "Digital Experience is still in that area where we're growing revenue" and "it really is one of those areas that's a growth opportunity and you will see that translate into the bottom line over time."

In a nutshell, the revenue growth potential of Document Cloud sub-segment (of the Digital Experience segment), and the room for margin expansion with the Digital Media segment are the key takeaways from Adobe's 1Q FY 2021 results.

ADBE Price Target

Based on S&P Capital IQ data, the current consensus price target for Adobe is $564.69, which implies an upside of +20% from its share price of $469.32 as of March 29, 2021. There are approximately 22 sell-side analysts covering the stock, with target prices ranging from $510 to $610.

In terms of price target trends, five of the sell-side analysts raised their respective target prices for Adobe following the company's recent results announcement on March 23, 2021; a single sell-side analyst lowered his or her target price for Adobe, and the other 16 analysts retained their respective price targets. This led to the consensus price target for Adobe being raised slightly from $563.51 prior to the release of 1Q FY 2021 results to $564.69 now.

It is not very meaningful to look at price targets in isolation without considering valuation, which brings us to the next section of this article.

ADBE Valuation

Adobe trades at consensus forward FY 2021 (YE November) and FY 2022 P/E multiples of 39.5 times and 34.4 times, respectively based on the company's share price of $469.32 as of March 29, 2021. In comparison, the market consensus target price of $564.69 translates into implied forward FY 2021 P/E and FY 2022 P/E multiples of 47.5 times and 41.4 times, respectively. Note that it is based on normalized earnings per share estimates as determined by the Wall Street analysts.

The stock's valuations are on par with its historical averages. As a comparison, ADBE's three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 36.0 times and 34.2 times, respectively.

Compared to its peers, ADBE's forward P/E valuations are right in the middle of the pack as per the peer valuation comparison table. Interestingly, Adobe's future revenue growth and forward ROEs are also the third highest among the five companies (including ADBE) listed below, which sort of justifies the stock's middle-of-the-road valuations.

Adobe's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' P/E Multiple Consensus Current Year Revenue Growth Consensus Forward One-Year Revenue Growth Consensus Current Year ROE Consensus Forward One-Year ROE Adobe Inc. 39.1 +20.3% +14.1% 40.7% 38.6% salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) 61.2 +21.1% +18.8% 8.6% 7.9% Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 15.1 +3.1% +2.7% 134.5% 180.8% Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) 54.6 +13.6% +18.5% 66.9% 66.5% Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 31.2 +14.5% +10.6% 40.4% 38.9%

Source: Author

All the sell-side target prices and financial forecasts used in this article were obtained from S&P Capital IQ.

Adobe Stock Forecast

There is not much of a divergence between management guidance and sell-side analysts' FY 2021 forecasts.

Adobe's management has guided for full-year revenue of $15.45 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share of $11.85 in FY 2021. This translates into YoY revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share growth of +20.0% and +17.3%, respectively.

Separately, market consensus sees Adobe delivering revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share of $15.48 billion and $11.88, respectively. This is equivalent to top line and bottom line growth of +20.3% YoY and +17.6%, respectively.

As highlighted in an earlier section of this article, Adobe has a number of growth drivers for its core Digital Media and Digital Experience business segments, and the company's 1Q FY 2021 financial performance has been good and exceeded market expectations. Considering these factors, Adobe's FY 2021 forecasts, be it based on management guidance or sell-side analysts' forecasts, are relatively reasonable.

Is Adobe Stock A Buy Or Sell

Adobe is a Hold for me, rather than a straightforward buy or sell.

Adobe Inc.'s growth prospects are good as mentioned in earlier parts of this article, but the stock's valuations are also fair and in line with historical trading averages and where peers are trading at.

Furthermore, there are also risks that could lead to Adobe's future revenue and earnings growth being slower than expected in the future. While Adobe is a market leader in the Creative Cloud sub-segment of the Digital Media business, it faces greater competition in the smaller and growing Document Cloud sub-segment. Also, Adobe has expanded the company's Digital Experience business via mergers & acquisitions in the past couple of years, and if there are issues with M&A integration in the future, it could be a drag on the Digital Experience segment and slow down the pace of margin expansion for this business.