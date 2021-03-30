Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (FMTX) CEO Frank Lee on Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call March 30, 2021 8:00 AM ET

Thank you, Josh. This is Mario Corso, Senior Director of Investor Relations at Forma. Good morning to our listeners, and welcome to today's call to review fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial results and business update.

On this call, I'm joined by Frank Lee, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Patrick Kelly, our Chief Medical Officer; Dave Cook, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Todd Shegog, our Chief Financial Officer.

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us. I'm excited to host Forma's first quarterly call and to provide an update on the strong progress we've made over the course of 2020, as well as our plans for 2021.

Before I get started, I'd like to express my deep gratitude to our patients, investigators, healthcare workers and employees. Throughout the pandemic so many have made tremendous sacrifices and demonstrated remarkable resilience to advance our science and to advance our mission to transform the lives of patients living with rare hematologic disorders and cancers.

Today, we will provide updates on three development stage programs. Following my opening remarks, our Chief Medical Officer, Pat Kelly will provide an update on FT-4202, the PKR agonist being studied in sickle cell disease, and olutasidenib, an IDH1 inhibitor being studied in acute myeloid leukemia and glioma.

Afterwards, our Chief Scientific Officer, Dave Cook, will provide an update on FT-7051, a CPB/p300 inhibitor being studied in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Following a brief financial review from our Chief Financial Officer, Todd Shegog we’ll be happy to answer any of your questions.

In 2020, we made strong progress in three important areas, number one, advancing our pipeline; number two, building our organizational capabilities; and number three, funding our future activities.

With regard to advancing our pipeline, we reported at ASH in December, initial Phase 1 results for lead compound FT-4202, in people living with sickle cell disease. These data exceeded our hopes for the emerging profile of this potential foundational therapy. In October, we reported positive results in our pivotal trial for olutasidenib and patients with relapsed/refractory AML with an IDH1 mutation. Notably, these results included compelling survival benefit in such a heavily pre-treated patient population.

Lastly, we progressed, FT-7051into the clinic with a Phase 1 trial in late-line patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This trial will broadly enroll late-line patients, including those with AR-v7 splice variant, identified by genetic mutation analysis. In January of this year, we reported first patient dosed in this trial.

With regard to building our organizational capabilities, we strengthened our Board of Directors with three new appointments and also attracted top quality talent into the organization, and collectively established a culture centered on three guiding principles. Patients are our purpose, people are why we succeed, and science drives us. I'm proud of our culture, and believe it will differentiate Forma over the long-term.

With regard to our funding of future activities, we completed our successful initial public offering in June and a subsequent follow-on equity offering in December. This expands our current cash runway through the third quarter of 2024. When I joined Forma two years ago, we sharply focused our vision on being a leader in rare hematologic disorders and cancers. And it's been very gratifying to see that vision takes shape, we now stand with three potentially transformative molecules and development with a talented organization, as well as a well-capitalized company.

I'd like to now turn to 2021. I'm pleased to say, 2021 is off to a strong start for Forma. We reported today in separate press release the latest clinical data from our randomized multi-center placebo controlled trial, Phase 1 trial of FT-4202 and people living with sickle cell disease.

These initial top-line blinded results from the 600 milligram multiple ascending dose cohorts are being reported as planned in the first quarter of this year despite the challenges associated with the COVID pandemic. We're pleased with the initial 600 milligram results and plan to report the full unblinded analysis and upcoming scientific meeting this summer.

I'd like to touch on some key points; number one, while treatment assignment remains blinded the initial results of the 600 milligram mat to cohort support the 200 milligrams, 400 milligram doses being evaluated in our ongoing Phase 2, 3 trial, the Hibiscus Study.

Number two, doubling the dose to 600-milligram once a day for 14 days was well-tolerated in patients with sickle cell disease, with no dose limiting toxicity or treatment-related adverse events identified.

Number three, hematology and chemistry parameters and the 600-milligram dose cohort were comparable to that observed with the 300-milligram dose previously. Of note, hematologic and hemolytic responses were typically best at the end of the 14 day treatment, suggesting patients may benefit from longer duration treatment beyond 14 days.

Importantly, these data with the 600-milligram dose cohort have allowed us to continue moving forward with the next phase of its Phase 1 trial, the going 400-milligram 12-week open-label extension.

I'll now turn over the call to Pat to discuss our FT-4202 results in more detail as well as review olutasidenib for relapsed refractory, AML, and glioma.

Thank you, Frank and good morning everyone. I'm delighted to provide updates on two of our programs, FT-4202 for treating patients with sickle cell disease and olutasidenib for treating patients with relapsed or refractory AML with an IDH1 mutation.

FT-4202 is our oral once-daily pyruvate kinase or PKR activator for which a pivotal Phase 2/3 trial in more than 300 patients living with sickle cell disease is presently enrolling.

As Frank mentioned, today we are providing an update on the initial results from the patients who have completed the second two-week daily dose cohort in our randomized placebo-controlled Phase 1 trial of FT-4202.

As a reminder on the trial design, each two-week dosing cohorts can enroll up to 12 patients with sickle cell disease. However, based on a blocked randomization strategy, a blinded analysis can be performed after nine patients have completed a three-week study participation, or a safety analysis that enables dose escalation decisions or to allow patients to enroll directly into our 12-week open-label dose cohort.

Blinded data from the first nine patients enrolled in the 600-milligram cohort is the basis for our update today. We are very pleased that this higher dose cohort supports a favorable tolerability profile, similar to what we reported in the first 300-milligram multiple dose cohort as disclosed at the ASH Meeting in December.

No treatment related adverse events or dose limiting toxicities were observed. Based on these results, the 12-week open-label cohort is now enrolling patients directly as the dose escalation portion of our Phase 1 study has closed to further patient enrollment. It should be noted that based on the safety profile observed, we could have continued to dose escalate, if the protocol allowed us to do so.

However, our previous studies in healthy volunteers and in patients with sickle cell disease had led us to predict that the doses of FT-4202 greater than 400 milligrams daily would not provide any additional PKR activation, which is the target of FT-4202.

Indeed the PK/PD results from the 600-milligram cohort and confirms these observations. While we double the dose of FT-4202 to 600-milligrams daily over the previous 300-milligram daily dose and saw a near dose proportional pharmacokinetic response, we did not see a meaningful increase in the pharmacodynamic response.

Specifically, the increase in ATP levels in the sickle cell red cells was equivalent to what we saw in the 300 milligram dose cohort. And there was only a modest decrease in the 2,3-DPG levels compared to this prior experience. These results further support the 400 milligram daily dose of FT-4202, as the top 10 dose we are evaluating in the dose range portion of our ongoing Phase 2/3 registration trial.

While a more in depth per patient analysis can be anticipated. Once the 600 milligram cohort is formally unblinded, we are you able to look at the treatment effect of FT-4202, based on an analysis of those patients who with detectable FT-4202 PK, while continuing to maintain the study blind.

In the patients who were randomized to FT-4202, we saw a similar level of clinical activity based on improved hematologic and hemolytic parameters as compared to the 300 milligram dose cohort. This finding reflects the clear overlap of pharmacodynamic responses between the two treatment groups.

Specifically, all seven patients showed an increase in hemoglobin over baseline, with four patients achieving a 1 gram or greater increase. Equally important, all seven patients showed a reduction in the reticulocytes compared to baseline with the median 45% decrease. Similar to the prior 300 milligram results, all seven for FT-4202 treated patients had a reduction in bilirubin levels and LDH levels.

Overall, we continue to be pleased by the observes – by the observed safety and tolerability profile at a dose level, well above our intended Phase 2 dose range. The hematologic and hemolytic improvements, observed with just two weeks of FT-4202 dosing is supportive of the concept that this mechanism of action can increase red blood cell health, supporting the potential for clinical benefit beyond hemoglobin improvement.

The hemoglobin response, coupled with the decline in reticulocytes is early evidence supporting improved oxygen delivery to the tissues. The reduction in markers of intravascular hemolysis is also encouraging. We believe that these are leading indicators, supporting the potential for a reduction in vascular damage and immune activation, since it is well known that the intracellular products released by hemolysis stimulate endothelial cell and immune cell activation.

Altogether, the effects that we have observed on multiple surrogate markers lead us to believe that FT-4202 administration may lead to the reduction of vaso-occlusive crises or VOCs, pain events that require medical attention or hospitalization, which is one of the two primary endpoints in our ongoing Phase 2/3 trial.

Our Phase 2/3 trial design reflects regulatory feedback and includes two separate primary endpoints, including hemoglobin change following 24 weeks to treatment, which is expected to support an accelerated regulatory filing and a 52 week rate of VOCs, which is intended to support full regulatory approvals in positive. This Phase 2/3 trial is presently enrolling, and we believe, utilizes the optimal dose of FT-4202, as well as the appropriate trial design.

In summary, FT-4202 was well-tolerated and no safety concerns identified as an exposure approximately 50% over the anticipated exposures planned in the ongoing Phase 2 portion of our pivotal trial. There were similar levels of biologic activity in the 600 milligram daily dosing cohort compared to the previous 300 milligram dose cohort. Once again, supporting the selection of 400 milligrams daily as our top dose in our Phase 2 dose ranging study, as well as the dose we are studying in the ongoing open-label 12-week dosing cohort.

As a reminder, this cohort will enrol up to 20 patients with sickle cell disease and it has allowed patients participating in the 600 milligram two-week dosing cohort to rollover, for which, six of the initial nine patients in the 600 milligram cohort have done so. A more detailed summary of all patients enrolled in the two-week dose escalation cohorts as well as the initial observations from the 12-week, 400 milligram open-label extension of FT-4202 are expected to be disclosed in June, likely at a scientific conference.

Now turning to olutasidenib, our mutant IDH1 inhibitor being evaluated in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia or AML. In October of last year, we announced the interim analysis was successfully met in this registrational Phase 2 trial in an efficacy evaluable population of 123 patients.

We believe that the rates of complete remission or complete remission with hematologic recovery up 33% compared favourably to the current standard of care. While a median duration of the CR or CRh population has not been reached. Based on a sensitivity analysis, we know the median duration of the CR/CRh response group to be at least 13.8 months, which we believe is a very differentiating factor, a feature of olutasidenib.

In addition, among the CR or CRh responders, the 87% survival rate at 18 months in this heavily pre-treated patient population is gratifying. And we'll believe -- and we believe more closely resembles results reported for earlier lines of AML treatment. The most common reported adverse events for primary -- primarily gastrointestinal, nausea and constipation with lab values indicating increases in anemia, neutropenia or thrombocytopenia, as well as transient liver enzyme elevations.

Differentiation syndrome and adverse drug reaction in the class of target -- in this class of targeted therapies was also observed at a similar rate and it outcomes as observed with other therapies. Based on these data, we are preparing a new drug application or an NDA to the U.S. FDA. Forma has previously announced our intention to partner this program with a company having an established commercial capability and a Salesforce in place.

In the interest of time, I will not spend a great deal of time on the glioma development for olutasidenib, but suffice it to say that we are as excited about this potential indication as we are for AML. The Phase 1/2 data presented at ASCO last year, demonstrated a preliminary disease control rate of approximately 50% in a heavily pre-treated patient population that was predominantly enhancing recurrent IDH1 mutant glioma.

Importantly, PK/PD results have indicated that olutasidenib successfully penetrates the brain, crossing the blood brain barrier, which is a necessary element for impacting tumor burden in response. We believe that enhancing glioma represents a large potential commercial upside for olutasidenib. These are the high penetrants of the IDH1 mutation in this patient population and the high unmet medical need.

With that, I am going to now turn the call over to Dave, who will provide an update on FT-7051 for prostate cancer.

Thanks, Pat. I'm going to spend the next few minutes discussing how oral CBP/p300 inhibitor FT-7051, which earlier this year began rolling a Phase 1 trial in Metastatic Castrate-Resistant Prostate Cancer, or MCRPC. CBP/p300 is a required core activator of androgen receptor driven gene expression. FT-7051 has been shown the decrease expression of AR and it also inhibits AR dependent gene expression.

Additionally, CBP inhibition has been observed to inhibit prostate cancer cell proliferation in vitro and in an in vivo patient-derived xenograft model. There is significant unmet need in MCRPC, as the majority of patients eventually progress, while in androgen deprivation therapy in combination with the adrenal androgen synthesis inhibitor abiraterone acetate or the androgen receptor agonists – antagonists, such as enzalutamide and apalutamide.

Upon failure of one or more of these regimens, the therapeutic regimen leads to untargeted chemotherapy and the five year survival rate for MCRPC patients progressing on or after first line chemotherapy is estimated at only 1.6%.

The mechanism of action of FT-7051 is applicable to a broad range of resistance mechanisms, including the AR-v7 splice variant, which lacks the hormone binding domain, and for which there are no approved drugs.

The median survival for men with AR-v7 variant expression has been reported to be 10.8 months, as compared to 27.2 months for AR wild-type tumors. We believe that AR-v7 may be prevalent in approximately 20% to 40% of men after second or third line treatment and this indication could represent an accelerated path to market.

In addition, we intend to explore FT-7051 in MCRPC with other mutation profiles, and earlier lines of therapy, as well as other AR dependent tumors, such as triple negative breast cancer.

Following preclinical studies showing the FT-7051, reduced histone acetylation and AR positive prostate cancers, inhibited growth in prostate cancer cell line and show the anti-tumor activity in both enzalutamide sensitive and resistant prostate cancer, PDX mouse models, we began our first inhuman trial earlier this year.

This trial will enroll up to 46 men with MCRPC, who have progressed following one or more regiments, with an adrenal androgen synthesis inhibitor, AR antagonist or chemotherapy. The crowd utilizes an adaptive design, starting with a dose of 25 milligram with titration to as many as five higher dose levels on a three week on, one week off cycle, based upon predefined safety and tolerability measures.

Mutational status of circulating tumor cells will be profiled, including AR-v7 splice variant expression and genotypic markers, with clinical assessment, including PSA levels and radiographic progression.

Depending upon enrollment rates, we intend to have initial clinical results from this trial in the second half of this year in a subset of patients, primarily focused on safety, tolerability, PK/PD, and preliminary biomarker data, more results from the trial are anticipated in the first half of 2022.

Given the high unmet need in this population of men and a small number of innovative compounds with novel mechanisms in development, we are very intrigued by the promise of FT-7051 and we look forward to sharing initial data later this year.

I'll now turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Todd.

Thank you, Dave and thank you to everyone for joining us on today's call. I wish to spend the first few minutes discussing our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, and then discuss our cash position and outlook.

Our net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $28.6 million and $70.4 million for the year ended December 31st, 2020. This compares to a net loss of $24.7 million and $34.8 million for the quarter and year ending December 31st, 2019. The increase in net loss during the year of 2020 was largely attributable to the absence of collaboration revenue, reflecting the completion of -- in 2019 of the performance obligations under our license agreements with Celgene, now BMS.

Research and development expenses were $24.9 million and $93.4 million for the quarter and year ending December 31st, 2020 versus $27.0 million and $111.3 million for the quarter and year ending December 31st, 2019. This spending supports progress with all three of our compounds in development, FT-4202, olutasidenib, and FT-7051, including the start of our Phase 1 and Phase 2/3 trials for FT-4202 in sickle cell disease, the olutasidenib pivotal Phase 2 trial in AML, and Phase 1/2 trial in glioma, and the progression of FT-7051 into the first human trial in metastatic prostate cancer. These items were offset by a decrease in spending on internal research and development expenses, primarily due to restructuring in January of 2019.

G&A expense in the quarter and year ending December 31st, 2020 was $7.9 million and $30.8 million, as compared to $6.8 million and $24.4 million in the quarter and year ending December 31st, 2019. This increase reflects the costs related to being a public company, including stock compensation expense, professional fees and insurance and aforementioned staff and additions to manage the expansion in clinical activities.

Our cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities balance as of December 31st, 2020 was $645.6 million compared to $173.2 million at year end 2019. This includes net proceeds of $293.3 million received from our initial public offering in June of 2020 and $258.6 million net proceeds from our follow-on offering completed in December 2020.

Our current cash runway extends to the third quarter of 2024, which includes ongoing clinical trials, as well as planned commencement of FT-4202 development in thalassemia, and the pediatric population. Overall, we ended 2020 in a strong financial position, and are well financed through important upcoming clinical milestones.

Question-and-Answer Session

Great. Thanks for taking my question. So, are there any noticeable relevant differences to baseline characteristics or genotypes between two subjects enroll in the 300 milligram cohort versus a 600 milligram cohort. I remember at least one patient in 300 milligram cohort have a slightly different presentation of sickle cell.

And the follow-up to that perhaps related to the open label’s affinity. I understand it's a small sample size in a shorter period of time, but should there be an expectation of seeing the signals related to potential benefits in the events or VOCs, I understand that's not really what the trial is designed to show, but wondering if we should – could see any signals better early? Thanks.

Thanks for the questions Tiago. It’s Frank Lee here. First of all, these data are still blinded so we can comment as best we can on the baseline characteristics and other questions there. So let me turn it over to Pat to have him respond to that.

Yes. I think, in general the baseline characteristics of the patients is very similar to the 300 milligram cohort, predominantly hemoglobin SS genotype and most patients being on hydroxyurea beyond. So really, I would say, once we unbind or understand treatment effect more specifically, but at this time, really nothing that stands out for your question related to the different patient populations.

And then in terms of the long-term aspects for VOC. I think as we've always expressed that the 12-week will give us a lot more detail where with our additional exploratory studies that have been built into this protocol. As we mentioned, some of the efforts to look at adhesion markers or inflammatory markers, over time we would expect that that's going to be helped inform more about the impact of what happens with such a profound reduction in the haemolytic markers, in particular. Does this translate in the background of a relatively short treatment period of 12 weeks? Does this continue to support our hypothesis that a less inflamed state has to contribute to improve vaso-occlusive outcome.

Tiago Fauth

Got it. Understood. Thank you so much.

Frank Lee

Thanks, Tiago.

Yes. Hey, good morning guys. This is Jeet Mukherjee on for Biren. Thanks for taking the questions and congrats on the progress today. I was just hoping you could talk us through some of the haem parameters you presented on the 600 mg cohort today. I think we noticed there was slightly fewer patients that were hemoglobin responders at 600 mg versus 300, and it seemed as though LDH reduction was slightly lower as well. So I was just hoping you could maybe share a little perspective on that and also just on randomization, I believe from your previous design you said, it was either seven to two or nine to three, so just wanted to check if it was consistent between the 300 mg and 600 mg cohorts? Thanks.

Yeah. Thanks for the question. And before I turn it over to Pat, I just want to step back and say, it's really important to look at the totality of the data that we've been able to generate on 42 to the 700 milligram single dose. The 300 milligram multiple ascending dose, and the 600 milligram now multiple ascending dose, and all in a very rigorous and controlled way with placebo controls, multicenter. And so I want to give that as context and, overall, we're very pleased as we noted earlier about the totality of the data, as well as the improvement in response that we're seeing over the 14 days of treatment.

So let me, with that, turn it over to Pat.

Yeah. So, yeah, just quickly to the randomization scheme is the same, so with the minimum of nine, the randomization is seven to two, and with a maximum of 12 enrolled, the randomization would be nine to three. So it's equivalent analysis to the -- with the 300 milligram first line patients dose there.

Yeah, I think just touching on what Frank said, it's hard. We don't -- yeah, it's difficult to with small numbers to take to this fact on the individual patient level. We, of course, will when we un-blind will do that. But -- in the general trends of everything, everything's pointing in the right direction.

Again, this is a two week study to just intended to look at safety and understand some biology signals, and what we're continuing to see is that even with just two weeks, we're seeing significant improvements in these parameters, and many of them at the end of treatment, which again our conclusion with the 300 is that it's quite likely we haven't actually reached the steady state in terms of biologic response in this population, and that -- the 400 milligrams for 12 weeks it's going to give us much more insight in terms of where they -- were the individual patient ultimately lands from a chronic treatment perspective, which of course is the goal here. This is intended to be a foundational therapy that patients will take for extended periods of time.

Jeet Mukherjee

Got it. Thank you for the perspective. And maybe just turning to the olutasidenib program, could you just maybe talk about your partnership efforts for that? And in your view, what an ideal partnership looks like? Thanks.

Frank Lee

Sure. Thanks for that question. So, first, as we mentioned earlier, we're very pleased with the olutasidenib data that we reported in October. In many ways, because of ASH and everything else, we didn’t get as much visibility out there with -- to those data. But as you heard recently now from Pat, it's really impressive to see the survival data, 18 months and so we're I think -- agents [ph] and good discussions, we can't comment on any of those at this point in time, because of the nature of those kinds of conversations. But I come back to the strength of the data, and certainly a partner that has an existing heme [ph] infrastructure already with portfolio products. This one would be a nice one to put in there.

Jeet Mukherjee

Thank you very much.

Hi. Thank you. Could you just walk us through you are confident here and the accelerated approval pathway based on hemoglobin responses 24 weeks based on your FDA interactions? And then a follow-up on the 12-week OLE update, what will be included in that initial update in the second quarter versus later in 2021? And should we then expect to continue to get updates with longer term follow-up, maybe later this year and into next year as well?

Frank Lee

Yes. Thanks for the question. So let me turn it to Pat. There have been some questions about this accelerated approval process. So Pat maybe you can comment on that.

Patrick Kelly

Sure. Yes. As we highlighted the study design for the Hibiscus Study was put together last year with FDA input. So, certainly -- as well as European input. The scope of the trial design is ultimately intended to generate full approvals for the vaso-occlusive event rate over a year for both US and the EU.

We've continued to have conversations with the FDA around this program and they've been very supportive, even from the get-go that they wanted to work with us on the studies, particularly, as we've discussed with them our thalassemia trial as well as our pediatric plans. And we've had very direct conversations with them around the scope of this study and there's no indication from our conversations on this that an accelerated approval pathway is closed in this indication.

Certainly, Oxbryta, Global Blood achieved an accelerated approval path, based on a hemoglobin response at 24-weeks, and that path is still open, because there's no full approval in that space. And so, we are continuing to proceed with that. And nothing has changed that direction, particularly with discussions with the FDA.

In terms of the 12-week open label data set, it's a -- we're rolling up to 20 patients. It's directly enrolling as we indicated. We will provide an update at -- in June on the current -- patients who are enrolling up to that point.

Since its open label, it's less difficult in terms of data cuts and looking at the data, but you could expect that by the end of this year that, that trial will be complete with full follow-up. And so, I would expect that at the end of this year, we would also provide a complete update on the totality of that data.

Emma Nealon

Thanks very much.

Hey. Good morning and thanks for taking our questions. Just touching on one of the previous questions on both slightly decreased antihemolytic parameters in the 600 milligram versus 300 milligram MAD cohorts. I'm wondering if this could potentially be indicative of CYP autoinduction as we've seen with one of the other PKR activators out there. Any thoughts on potential mechanistic basis for the decrease or is it really just in your mind they -- a small numbers effect at this point?

Patrick Kelly

Yes. No. Thanks for the question. It's definitely not related to any autoinduction. Our pharmacology, or the PK profile clearly showed an expected Cmax and AUC that's dose proportional. So no clearance issues with the drug.

Yes, I think, it's literally just the small numbers and the potential variability that you might see amongst patients with just a two-week of dosing. The 12-week with a larger sample size is more likely to give us insights into where each of these patients end-up ultimately from a biologic response.

Mark Breidenbach

Okay, totally fair. Also, could you maybe give us an update on progress with opening clinical sites in the Hibiscus trial and are there plans to provide any patient enrollment updates throughout the year.

Frank Lee

Mark thanks for the question. So, we are actively opening sites as we speak. We haven't provided all the site numbers or enrollment numbers as of yet, but we are actively opening sites and enrolling patients.

Mark Breidenbach

Okay. Fair enough.

Frank Lee

Just as a reminder -- just as a quick reminder on that. So, as we talked about earlier, we are proceeding with the 200 and 400-milligram doses for that registrational Phase 2/3. So, the 600 that we reported out today certainly gives us a good, I would say, look at the characterizing the safety margin, which is what 50% over the top dose that will be studying in the Phase 2/3.

Mark Breidenbach

Understood. Thank you so much for taking the questions and congrats on the progress.

Frank Lee

Thanks Mark.

