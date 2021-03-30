Photo by anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

From earlier research this year JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) showed a historically better cost structure than other domestic airlines. But this lower cost comes with a smaller market, and in 2020 the airline saw flights decline to a fraction of the previous year. Although JetBlue's lower costs helped the airline survive the worst of the pandemic, the airline's margins were negative the full-year while JetBlue posted net losses each quarter. But the rebound is happening, as air travel is slowly bouncing back. All the economic, industry, and company trends point upward to increasing air travel in 2021. But with the rebound being slow in 2020 and JetBlue's valuation equal to the valuation before the pandemic, an investment in the company now offers no margin of safety.

Low Cost-Smaller Market

Source: SEC 10-K's

Earlier this year, I analyzed the operating metrics of each major airline in the United States. What I found was that Southwest Airlines (LUV) was the best option to invest in during the midst of the pandemic. This due to the market size as well as the historic low-cost record. But JetBlue also had historically had consistent low costs and nice margins. The only difference was in market size, which in the worst of the pandemic would result in larger short-term impacts with the low air travel demand. But since this research, I have been interested in investigating JetBlue a bit deeper and wanted to see if an investment was plausible as air travel begins to rebound.

2020 Quarter By Quarter

Source: SEC 10-K's

Like all other airlines, JetBlue had a terrible year. The airline's revenues reached lows in Q2 to slowly climb back up since. JetBlue posted a net loss each quarter in 2020. The totals are a 62% decline in revenue and a -338% decline in net income.

Source: SEC 10-K's

Looking at the TRASM & PRASM shows the same significant decline. TRASM and PRASM declined by 28.71% and 35.48%, respectively. This is while CASM and CASM Ex-Fuel saw a significant increase of 25.02% and 55.45%. The results, a negative operating margin throughout the year 2020. As a note, in Q2 JetBlue recognized special charges from payroll grants and employee retention credits in the CARES Act. The good news is that TRASM has started to trend upward and gained 9.55% since the Q3 low.

Source: SEC 10-K's

The reasoning behind this poor revenue and operating results is simply from the massive reduction in demand. The BLS data shows that domestic air traffic had declined by over 95% at the lowest point. Looking at the chart above shows this exact trend holding true for JetBlue, with ASMs dropping to a drastic low of 2,413 million in the second quarter. At the low point, the load factor was at just 33.8%! The good news is that ASMs and load factor has been trending upward since. At year-end, JetBlue had just 32,689 million ASMs, which was a decrease of 48.8% from 2019 and shows just how low demand has been due to COVID-19. In 2020, the load factor averaged just 56.9%, a stark contrast to the 84% in 2019. Altogether this shows just how little air travel there was in the United States in 2020, as ASMs declined by almost half and the airline only filled 56.9% of these seat miles on average.

But now, at the start of 2021, the trends have been point upward, with renewing demand in air travel. All of the charts and data shown above display this trend will be slow and long on the way to normalized levels. But there are strong tailwinds, with more vaccines approved and the economy reopening. The trust in travel is starting to rebound, and quarter one of 2021 should show some nice improvements.

Balance Sheet

As of year-end 2020, JetBlue is still in remarkable financial health. While the airline took on heavy losses this year, it has had historically higher margins and lower costs than larger airlines and larger markets than ultra-low-cost airlines. This allowed JetBlue to survive the worst of the pandemic and end up in good health. The current and quick ratios are at 1.25x and 1.22x each, showing the airline's liquidity during this period of net loss. The debt-to-equity is also only at 2.39x which means the company has not taken on too much debt during the year either. Overall, these metrics show me JetBlue can survive even through a slower air travel rebound.

Valuation

The worst part about JetBlue is the valuation. Airlines have seen some ridiculous run-ups in share price over the past few months from hopes of a sector rebound. While air travel is starting to trend upward, it has been very slow, and the stock prices have rebound far too high. As of writing, JetBlue trades for $19.60, which is around the level the airline was trading at when results were at their best in 2019. At this price point, JetBlue is trading at a P/E of around 10x using the 2019 EPS. But the question is how long will it take to get back to these levels. I believe much longer than the market is pricing in. With a book value per share of $14.14, JetBlue also trades at 1.39x. Overall, I don't think JetBlue is overvalued for a long-term hold but is surely fully valued for a full recovery. Therefore there isn't much room for mistakes, and the company at these prices offers no margin of safety. Because I believe that air travel rebound will be a slowly developing trend throughout 2021, I don't see a compelling investment at this price.